Martial Arts: thirteen titles at Mont La Salle

The Technical Commission on the Art of White Arms, chaired by Wissam Bou Serhal and attached to the Lebanese Karate Federation, organized the Lebanon 2026 Championship in Mont La Salle. The results reported on November 15 detail the first two places of thirteen categories. Ten are boys, from under 10 to under 18, and three girls. Here is the full list, with the age and weight categories announced by the organizers.

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The technical commission for the art of white arms organized the championship of Lebanon 2026 at the Club Mont La Salle. Chaired by Wissam Bou Serhal, this commission is attached to the Lebanese Karate Federation, under the supervision of which the competition took place.

The list released on November 15 presents thirteen categories, by age and weight: ten for boys and three for girls. It gives the first two places of each one.

Martial Arts: Boys’ Results

Less than 10 years, less than 30 kg: 1st, Antonios Younes; 2nd, Joseph Antouri.

1st, Antonios Younes; 2nd, Joseph Antouri. Less than 10 years, less than 35 kg: 1st, James Nahas; 2nd, Charbel Assaad.

1st, James Nahas; 2nd, Charbel Assaad. Under 10 years, under 40 kg: 1st, Anthony Freifer; 2nd, Tony Hajj.

1st, Anthony Freifer; 2nd, Tony Hajj. Under 12 years, under 45 kg: 1st, Anthony Zgheib; 2nd, Salim Hajj.

1st, Anthony Zgheib; 2nd, Salim Hajj. Under 12 years, under 70 kg: 1st, Charbel Younes ; 2nd, Youssef Najjarine.

1st, Charbel Younes ; 2nd, Youssef Najjarine. Under 14 years, under 50 kg: 1st, Antonios Chaaya; 2nd, Charbel Kharrat.

1st, Antonios Chaaya; 2nd, Charbel Kharrat. Under 14 years, under 65 kg: 1st, Charbel Bou Serhal; 2nd, Joe Hamouche.

1st, Charbel Bou Serhal; 2nd, Joe Hamouche. Under 14 years, under 80 kg: 1st, Fadi Hajj Hassan; 2nd, Hussein Ballout.

1st, Fadi Hajj Hassan; 2nd, Hussein Ballout. Under 16 years, under 50 kg: 1st, Alain Hammoud; 2nd, Georges Eid.

1st, Alain Hammoud; 2nd, Georges Eid. Under 18 years, under 80 kg:1st, Georges Madi; 2nd, Christopher Hajjar.

The three categories of women

Less than 10 years, less than 30 kg: 1st, Kay Madi; 2nd, Nay Bou Serhal.

1st, Kay Madi; 2nd, Nay Bou Serhal. Less than 10 years, less than 35 kg: 1st, Leah Abu Gharib; 2nd, Sila Ballout.

1st, Leah Abu Gharib; 2nd, Sila Ballout. Under 12 years, under 55 kg:1st, Queen Raffoul Khoury; 2nd, Lynn Ayoub.

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