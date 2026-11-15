Tennis : Abou Hashem and Jundi sacred in Kaslik

Christophe Abu Hashem and Haifa Jundi won the simples of Kaslik’s J30 tournament, organised for the under-18s. The competition brought together 41 players on the courts of the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon. The press release also details the double podiums and the presentation of the trophies. A second tournament is announced from Monday, November 16, 2026 at the courts of the NDU Tennis Academy in Zouk Mosbeh.

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Christophe Abu Hashem and Haifa Jundi won the simple boys and girls of the J30 World Tennis Juniors tournament in Kaslik. The competition, reserved for under-18s, brought together 41 players. The Lebanese Tennis Federation organized with the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon, on the courts of the club, under the supervision of the International Tennis Federation.

The list of the J30 of Kaslik

In single boys, Christophe Abu Hashem finished in first place, ahead of Tarek Chaabi. The double boy returned to Yann Elefteriades and Rami Souli. Elias Charabieh and Elie Elia took second place.

Among the girls, Haifa Jundi won the single ahead of Marianne Berberian. The latter won twice with Lama Naaman. Rina Jisr and Liana Samad finished second.

The results allow the winners to earn points for the international ranking published by the International Tennis Federation.

Awards in the presence of federal officials

The finals were attended by the president of the federation, Alain Sayegh, and his vice-presidents Hassan Daouk and Nassib Haddad. He also sits on the board of the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon. Treasurer Abdel Kader Kamar Eddine and member of the Raymond Kattoura Federation were also present, as were families and tennis enthusiasts.

At the awards ceremony, Alain Sayegh thanked the club for hosting the competition. He congratulated the winners and praised the parents, referees and individuals who had contributed to the organization.

Nassib Haddad conveyed greetings from the club’s board of directors and congratulated the players. He also indicated that the club’s courts remained available to the federation. The tournament director, Louis Baz, then announced the winners’ names, rewarded by federal officials.

A second tournament announced at the NDU

The Lebanese Tennis Federation announces the start of a second tournament on Monday 16 November 2026. It is organized with the NDU Tennis Academy, under the supervision of the International Federation, on the courts of the academy at the University of Our Lady of Louaizé, in Zouk Mosbeh.

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