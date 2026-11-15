Essentials in 5 minutes : November 16, midnight

At the beginning of 16 November, an update on the latest announcements in South Lebanon, the capture of captives announced in Charawna and the regional situation. Four Governments called on Israel to allow 150,000 tents to enter Gaza. The death of the Rafah Brigade Commander is confirmed. Bahrain denounces Iranian attacks, while ICRC confirms 600 releases in Yemen. In Brussels, Monday’s discussions will include Ukraine, Syria and the Palestinian territories.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In southern Lebanon, Israel announces the destruction of an underground building in Majdal Zun. In Sharawna, the Lebanese army reported a significant seizure of captives. Four countries are calling for 150,000 tents to enter Gaza after the floods. Bahrain calls for an international response to Iranian attacks. In Yemen, 600 detainees were released with ICRC support.

Essential in 5 minutes, Monday 16 November 2026 at midnight, Beirut time. This summary goes back to the facts and announcements of Sunday, November 15 and the appointments expected on Monday. It does not present Sunday events as new operations after midnight.

Essentials in 5 minutes: new announcement in Majdal Zoun

The Israeli army claims to have destroyed an underground structure of about 35 metres, including two rooms, in Majdal Zoun. Its operational diary of 15 November assigns the intervention to the forces of Brigade 300, under the command of Division 91, with the specialized unit Yahalom.

The bulletin appears at 5 p.m. in Sunday’s newspaper. This schedule is that of the announcement, not an established time of the operation. The nature of the work and its dimensions remain military statements, without independent confirmation in the items consulted. There is no human report accompanying the text.

This ad adds to Sunday reports in Haddatha and Kfar Tebnit. Explosions and tank movements were reported in Haddatha, Bint Jbeil district. A raid was reported in Kfar Tebnit, Nabatiyah district. The available reports do not allow for a consolidated assessment of victims or damage, nor do they add up each report as a separate attack.

Charawna: about a million tablets seized

In the Baalbek region, the Lebanese Army announces a seizure of approximately 1 million captive tablets. His statement of 15 November also mentions 18 kilograms of narcotics, rockets, weapons, ammunition and several vehicles. It does not specify the nature of other drugs or the quantity of weapons.

The intervention targeted a Lebanese named by the initials F.J., presented as the subject of many arrest warrants. According to the command, one unit was shot and the military responded. The suspect was injured and hospitalized. Two other Lebanese and two Syrians were also arrested.

The army refers to gunfire against military and civilians as well as drug trafficking among the charges. These charges do not constitute a judicial conviction. The announced inventory was not independently verified. The investigation is conducted under judicial supervision, with no precise time of the operation communicated.

Gaza: Four countries call for 150,000 tents

The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a joint appeal on Sunday. They call on Israel to end the delays and to allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza.

According to their statement, 150,000 tents and other essential supplies remain blocked at the border. This figure describes equipment waiting for entry, not a number of persons relocated. The four governments stress the need for shelter after the floods caused by the first winter storm.

They call for the opening of crossing points and authorization of dual-use goods necessary for relief and rehabilitation. They also call on all parties to respect the ceasefire and international humanitarian law. The communiqué is a diplomatic request: it does not announce that tents have been admitted into the enclave.

The death of Rafah’s commander confirmed

Hamas and the Israeli army confirmed on Sunday the death of Samir Abu Younis, commander of the Rafah Brigade. The al-Qassam brigades set the Israeli strike Saturday evening, 14 November. Medical and local sources place the attack on al-Mawasi in the Khan Yunes area.

Abu Younis had led the brigade for about two months, according to Israel, after the death of Nael Abu Obeid on 15 September. His function therefore does not mean that the strike took place in Rafah. The full picture of this attack remains to be determined. It is distinct from the one conducted on Thursday against Nasser Hospital, targeting another Hamas official.

Bahrain denounces Iranian attacks

The Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that air defences intercepted and destroyed the drones of the November 15 attack. Manama condemns an infringement of its sovereignty and calls on the Security Council to enforce its resolution 2817.

This announcement remains separate from the interception of two drones reported on Friday, 13 November. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim an attack on an American radar. The elements examined do not allow independent confirmation of damage to this facility.

Bahrain invokes its right to self-defence and coordination with its Gulf partners. However, the communiqué does not describe any new response operations that are actually initiated.

Yemen: A unilateral liberation, not an exchange

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirms the release of 600 persons detained in connection with the Yemeni conflict on Sunday in Sana’a. The decision was taken by the Sana’a authorities at the initiative of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs.

ICRC delegates met with each detainee in private before his release. Medical teams monitored their health and then organized additional assistance when necessary. The organisation also accompanied their return.

The ICRC states that it has not chosen the persons released or their number. The operation is not covered by the Stockholm Agreement. It cannot therefore be presented as a negotiated exchange within this framework, nor as an end to the fighting in Yemen.

Monday: Ukraine and the Middle East in Brussels

European Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels on Monday 16 November under Kaja Kallas. They should discuss support for Ukraine for the winter approach and Russian hybrid activities targeting the European Union. Ukrainian Minister Andriy Sybiha must participate at the beginning of this exchange.

The programme also includes an item on the Middle East, mainly the political transition and economic recovery of Syria. Israel and Palestine must also be mentioned. These are the agenda announced, not decisions already adopted.

At NATO headquarters, Mark Rutte is to receive the same day the President of the Ukrainian Parliament, Rouslan Stefanchuk, and Prime Minister Serhii Koretsky. The official notice does not provide for a sequence open to the media and does not announce any agreement to be signed.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews