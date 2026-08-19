Press Review: Southern Lebanon Between the Battle of Ali al-Taher and the Diplomatic Race

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Ali al-Taher becomes the focal point of the crisis

Southern Lebanon dominates the first pages of the press on 19 August 2026. The hill of Ali al-Taher focuses much of the concern. It has become both a military issue, a negotiating lever and a symbol of the balance of power between Israel and Hezbollah. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, describes a race between diplomacy and a possible Israeli operation. According to the diplomatic sources cited by the daily newspaper, Washington still considers the clashes in the south as localized incidents. The United States would not see, at this stage, a definitive Israeli decision to relaunch a general war. Nor would they have given their green light to a large-scale offensive against Ali al-Taher. However, this position does not mean an American opposition to any military action. Ad Diyar reports that Washington distinguishes from limited strikes, still likely to be contained, an open operation that would endanger existing arrangements. The daily puts this tension in the context of the framework agreement concluded on 26 June. He stresses that Israel has continued its strikes, destructions and earth-moving operations despite this agreement. In particular, the attacks on Deir al-Zahrani and Ansar reinforced criticism of the process. The newspaper presents Ali al-Taher as a strategic height linked to Beaufort Castle, Khiam and the border area. Hezbollah’s position is also unambiguous. Ad Diyar reported on 19 August 2026 the statements of the deputy Hassan Ezzeddine. He claims that the resistance will not abandon Ali al-Taher. He said that she would face any Israeli attempt to take the position. He added that Hezbollah must remain ready for all assumptions. Thus, the question is no longer just that of a hill. It concerns the possibility of a local operation causing a much wider confrontation. The daily newspaper even evokes the risk of a new war if the response mechanism is beyond the control of the actors concerned.

Al Akhbar, 19 August 2026, proposes a more detailed reading of the military dimension. The newspaper believes that the emphasis placed on Ali al-Taher exceeds the immediate value of the land. According to his presentation, Israeli forces had advanced from Taybeh and Deir Siryan to Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, after taking Beaufort Castle. This progression would have placed them in front of the Badr unit of Hezbollah, active north of the Litani. Al Akhbar considers that Israel is now seeking to circle the heights before a military or security operation to take control of certain installations. The daily, however, insists on the difficulties encountered by the Israeli army. It reports the existence of internal criticism of unit preparation, intelligence assessments and ability to fight in the south. He also referred to the reservations of Israeli military officials regarding the idea of a new security zone. It could become a permanent wear and tear zone for soldiers deployed in Lebanon. Al Joumhouriyat, 19 August 2026, presents a comparable hypothesis. A political official quoted by the newspaper believes that Israel favours two ways to obtain Ali al-Taher. The first would be an American pressure on the Lebanese authorities to negotiate the transfer of the position to the army. Hezbollah would refuse this option. The second would be a gradual progression aimed at strengthening the circle of the area. The aim would be to avoid the cost of a general war. This caution would also be explained by the risk of firing at northern Israel. Such a development would weaken the Israeli discourse that its operations in Lebanon had made it possible to secure that region.

Rome negotiations under pressure from the ground

Tensions are rising as Washington tries to preserve the negotiating process. Al Jumhouriyat, on 19 August 2026, indicates that no official date has yet been set for the eighth round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome. However, General Joseph Clearfield’s contacts between Beirut and Tel Aviv would have led to progress on two issues. The first concerns borders. The second concerns prisoners. According to the newspaper, a list exchange was accepted. On the other hand, no comparable progress was reported on stopping Israeli attacks and consolidating the ceasefire. This difference is essential. It shows that the diplomatic process continues, but that it has not yet produced a decisive effect on the ground. The newspaper adds that US projects to expand experimental areas face the military situation. Israel would seek to impose a new geographical situation in the south. Al Jumhouriyat cites Israeli movements in the villages of the advanced line. It also refers to the presence of Israeli flags on a coastal axis between Naqurah and Tyre. For everyday sources, these facts fuel fears of a desire to sustain military control of certain sectors. The negotiations are therefore no longer limited to withdrawal. They also concern the nature of the arrangement that could replace Israeli forces in the evacuated areas.

On 19 August 2026, Al Liwa also highlighted the limitations of Joseph Clearfield’s mission. According to Lebanese sources cited by the daily newspaper, Israel rejected a formula for a new experimental zone. Its priorities would now be the expansion of the band under its control, the installation of military obstacles around several villages and the preparation of a possible operation in Ali al-Taher. The newspaper directly links this situation to the regional context. He believes that the Lebanese negotiations continue to be influenced by the power ratio between Washington and Tehran. The fate of the south cannot therefore be completely separated from other regional crises. This reading joins that of other publications of 19 August. In several newspapers, the eighth round of negotiations thus appears to be a fragile deadline. It must be prepared as military operations continue. It must also produce concrete results to maintain its credibility. However, the Lebanese Government and the Presidency continue to defend this path. Their priority remains to secure an Israeli withdrawal and then the deployment of the army. The problem lies in the gap between the diplomatic schedule and the pace of military operations. Every new strike increases pressure on the authorities. Each destruction also feeds Hezbollah’s criticism of the framework agreement. The debate now focuses on the ability of the negotiations to change the situation. Otherwise, the process may be seen as crisis management rather than as a path to resolution.

Joseph Aoun defends the framework agreement and seeks support

The Lebanese Presidency maintains its line. Ad Diyar, Al Bina The President said that Lebanon remained committed to the framework agreement. He called for pressure to be exerted on Israel to fulfil its commitments. Joseph Aoun cites the destruction of houses and properties, earth-moving operations and attacks against the inhabitants. He mentioned in particular the recent events in Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani. The Head of State also claims that the reconstruction will be carried out by the Lebanese State. This operation must take place after the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the army to the international border. In the immediate future, Joseph Aoun is seeking help allowing the people of the south to return to their villages. He referred to temporary housing for families whose houses had been destroyed. The presidential message therefore combines three objectives. The aim is to preserve the diplomatic path, strengthen the role of the State in the south and prepare for the return of displaced populations. The army commander, General Rodolphe Haykal, takes a similar institutional position. Ad Diyar reported on 19 August 2026 that he had affirmed the continuation of the tasks related to the framework agreement within the limits of available resources. It stresses, however, that Israeli forces continue their attacks and violations.

Joseph Aoun’s travel to Rome and the Vatican is part of this strategy. Ad Diyar, 19 August 2026, states that the President must address the negotiations, the situation in the south, the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and support for the army. Beirut wants a greater Italian commitment. Italy occupies a special place as it participates in the international force and hosts the negotiations. Al Joumhouriyat, 19 August 2026, states that discussions should also focus on the Italian role in a possible verification mechanism for experimental areas. The President will meet with his counterpart Sergio Mattarella and the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni. In the Vatican, Joseph Aoun must meet Pope Leo XIV. According to the ecclesiastical sources cited by Ad Diyar, the Holy See follows with concern the consequences of the war on the border regions. He is also concerned about the emigration of Christians and insists on their retention in their regions. The Vatican also encourages dialogue between Lebanese components. This domestic dimension accompanies the search for external guarantees. For the Presidency, the aim is therefore to broaden the circle of actors capable of supporting the Lebanese position. It is also necessary to avoid a security vacuum created by a possible change in the international arrangements in the south.

The International Force is alerting to an increasingly fragile situation

The situation observed by the United Nations reinforces these concerns. Al Joumhouriyat, Al Liwa的 and Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reported the statements of the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric. According to him, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed intense military activity in its area of operations during the weekend. It includes Israeli airstrikes, helicopter operations, indirect fire and naval activities in Lebanese territorial waters. The soldiers of the international force also discovered and neutralized several unexploded ordnance. However, they have reportedly encountered restrictions on their freedom of movement. Hostile behaviour was also reported. For the United Nations, these elements complicate the execution of the mission and threaten an already very fragile balance. At the same time, Al Joumhouriyat reports several incidents on the ground. Israeli bulldozers reportedly carried out earth-moving operations in Mansouri. A public water reservoir was reportedly destroyed. Explosions are also reported in Ainata. Artillery fired at various sectors of the south. These events show that the question of maintaining international force is not just a matter of diplomatic debate. It concerns the daily monitoring of a space where military incidents remain frequent.

The future of this international presence is therefore closely linked to the negotiations. A reduction or transformation of the mission would require the establishment of another monitoring mechanism. The Lebanese Presidency hopes that the army will be at the centre of the arrangement. However, the Lebanese military deployment depends on the Israeli withdrawal and the means available. At the same time, Hizbullah claims that it will not give up Ali al-Taher. These positions create a complex chain. Israel calls for guarantees of the armed presence of Hezbollah. Lebanon first calls for the cessation of attacks and Israeli withdrawal. Hezbollah considers that the maintenance of Israeli positions justifies the preservation of its military capabilities. American diplomacy is trying to turn this circle into a gradual process. The experimental zones must theoretically be able to test a mechanism for withdrawal, army deployment and verification. However, the information published on 19 August shows that this model faces obstacles. One of the signs is disagreement over a new experimental area. Ali al-Taher is another. This height thus becomes the place where all the contradictions in the file meet: the Israeli presence, the role of Hezbollah, the deployment of the army, American guarantees and the future of the international machinery.

Confrontation between Washington and Tehran weighs on the south

The southern crisis is finally evolving in a highly unstable regional environment. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, devoted a great deal of attention to the blockade around the Strait of Ormuz. Donald Trump claims that no negotiations or conversations with Iran are currently ongoing or scheduled. It also states that the maritime blockade continues to be implemented. It ensures that the strait works normally and that the mines have been removed or destroyed. The Iranian version is opposed. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf states that the Strait will not be reopened until the American commitments are fulfilled. He cited the lifting of the blockade, the release of Iranian assets, the end of oil sanctions and the cessation of military threats and operations. Qatar was trying to maintain a diplomatic path. Majed al-Ansari states that Doha is awaiting an agreement between Oman and Iran on Ormuz. This agreement could facilitate the return to the ceasefire and negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, also reported on regional mediation efforts. Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Donald Trump to pursue diplomatic means. These actions take place as maritime incidents continue. An attack on a vessel leaving the Strait was reported.

This regional confrontation has a direct impact on the calculation of actors in Lebanon. The lack of decisive progress in the Lebanese negotiations remains linked to the development of relations between Washington and Tehran. Al Akhbar believes that a large-scale Israeli operation against Ali al-Taher could provoke an Iranian reaction and endanger existing arrangements. This hypothesis would help explain the search for a limited action rather than an open offensive. At the same time, Syria is experiencing a new surge of tension. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds and Al Sharq Al Awsat reported on 19 August 2026 eight Israeli strikes at Abu al-Duhur military airport in the Idlib area. Damascus denounces a violation of its sovereignty. US representative Tom Barrack described the escalation operation as unnecessary. Israeli sources cited by the press, however, claim that Washington was previously informed. Several publications link these strikes to the relations between Israel and Turkey in Syria. Thus, the Lebanese, Syrian and Iranian crises evolve in the same area of tension. For Lebanon, the main risk is that the south will become one of the areas of wider confrontation. However, the information published on 19 August shows that not all actors are necessarily seeking a general war. Washington is trying to preserve the negotiations. The Lebanese authorities rely on diplomacy. Israel seems, according to several newspapers, to seek limited military gains. Hezbollah claims that it will defend its positions. The difficulty lies precisely in this accumulation of calculations. An operation designed to be limited by an actor can be considered strategicLocal politics: the state under pressure between sovereignty, opposition and recomposition of power relations

Joseph Aoun defends the choice of state against critics

The Lebanese domestic policy of 19 August 2026 remains dominated by the consequences of the crisis in the south. However, behind the military file there is a broader debate on the authority of the state, the strategy of President Joseph Aoun and the relationship between institutions and Hezbollah. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, reports that Joseph Aoun continues to defend the framework agreement and the diplomatic route. During his meeting with Canada’s Minister of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai, the President reaffirmed Lebanon’s continued commitment to the implementation of this agreement. He called for international pressure on Israel to put an end to the destruction of houses, earth-moving operations and attacks against the inhabitants. The Head of State also states that the reconstruction will be conducted by the State after the Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army to the international border. This statement goes beyond the humanitarian issue alone. It reflects the presidential will to put institutions at the centre of southern management. Al Bina, August 19, 2026, reported the same position and stressed Joseph Aoun’s emphasis on state sovereignty. The President also links political and security stability to economic recovery, tourism and investment. This line, however, faces a growing challenge from Hezbollah. Several party officials believe that the negotiations did not prevent Israeli strikes. They therefore consider that the continuation of the process is not sufficient to guarantee the security of the territory. Deputy Hussein Hajj Hassan, quoted by Al Bina on 19 August 2026, directly appeals to the Head of State. He recalled that Joseph Aoun had asked for time to test the framework agreement. According to him, the deaths, injuries and destruction recorded since the beginning of this process demonstrate his failure. He asked how long the experiment still had to continue. This criticism puts the Presidency in the face of a major political difficulty. It must demonstrate that diplomacy produces results, while Hezbollah uses continued attacks to defend the need to maintain its military capabilities.

Ali al-Taher’s question reinforces this political confrontation. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, reports the words of MP Hassan Ezzeddine. He claims that this position is one of the essential sites of resistance and that it will not be abandoned. He said that Hezbollah would face any Israeli operation with its capabilities. He added that any Iranian aid would be welcome. On the same day, Al Bina also took up this position. The party thus establishes a very clear political and military limit. He does not present Ali al-Taher as a subject that can be settled by a simple administrative decision. This position is in direct tension with the institutional strategy that seeks to expand the role of the army. The debate is therefore no longer limited to the presence of weapons outside the State. It deals with the sequence of stages. The authorities want to secure an Israeli withdrawal, strengthen the deployment of the army and continue negotiations. Hezbollah, for its part, believes that attacks and occupation prevent the issue of its weapons from being given priority. This divergence fuels internal political exchanges. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reports that the Kataeb party warns Hezbollah against Lebanon’s further involvement in a regional war. The party believes that threats and the maintenance of an independent military capability may attract more attacks. It calls on the executive to implement the decisions on arms exclusivity in the hands of the State. The internal debate therefore contrasts two readings of sovereignty. The first considers that the restoration of the exclusive authority of the State constitutes the condition for the protection of Lebanon. The second considers that this authority cannot be consolidated as long as the Israeli occupation and attacks persist.

Nawaf Salam facing opposition challenge

The government of Nawaf Salam is also facing a political offensive on its record. Al Joumhouriyat, August 19, 2026, reports that the president of the Free Patriotic Current, Gebran Bassil, asks the president of the Chamber Nabih Berri to convene a public meeting devoted to the inquiry of the government. Bassil believes that the opposition has sufficiently documented records to hold the executive accountable. According to him, the government had taken office under the title of rescue and reform, but its action would not correspond to the commitments announced. He claims that the opposition has prepared a file of 57 points on promises that would not have been fulfilled or decisions that would have contradicted the stated objectives. Criticism affects several areas. It aims to reform, but also to manage the security issue and the framework agreement. In particular, Basil requested that the government clarify before Parliament whether there were any security documents or unpublished annexes related to the agreement. This demand reflects a desire to put Parliament at the centre of executive control. It also allows the opposition to attack Nawaf Salam on the transparency of the management of the negotiations. The southern issue thus becomes an instrument of internal political confrontation. It is no longer just a question of determining the strategy against Israel. The opposition seeks to know what commitments have been made and how far the government has agreed to go into security arrangements. In this context, the request for a parliamentary review session can become a test for the majority and for the relationship between Nabih Berri and the government.

Al Joumhouriyat, on 19 August 2026, also reported Gebran Bassil’s criticism of the general amnesty law. The political leader claims to support the lifting of injustices, but refuses a formula that would benefit the perpetrators of serious crimes, drug traffickers or persons convicted of sexual violence. He indicated that his current study was examining the possibility of an appeal against the law. This issue feeds a broader debate on the balance between reconciliation, redressing injustices and respect for justice. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reported a comparable position of the Kataeb party. He welcomed the abolition of the death penalty, which he presented as a legislative step forward. On the other hand, it rejects the amnesty law in its present form. According to the party, the correction of injustices should not become a means of ensuring impunity. The convergence between several opposition forces on this point shows that the government may face new difficulties in implementing the law. It also shows that the political debate is not limited to traditional dividing lines. Some formations may find themselves on common criticisms while disagreeing on other issues. However, Nawaf Salam retains support. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reported the words of the Greek Catholic Patriarch Youssef Absi after his meeting with the Prime Minister. The patriarch presents Nawaf Salam as a statesman capable of overcoming narrow interests. It welcomed a concept of public action based on participation and an approach that did not reduce the state to adding Community balances. This assessment contrasts strongly with opposition attacks and illustrates the polarisation around the government balance sheet.

Extradition of Adel Issa opens a new political and judicial front

Another sensitive issue is the transfer of former Syrian officer Adel Issa to Syria. Al Jumhuriyat, on 19 August 2026, states that the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, decided to hand over Adel Issa to the Syrian authorities for trial on charges against him in Syria. According to the newspaper, the decision is based on the Lebanese-Syrian Judicial Convention of 1951. The legal conditions would have been considered fulfilled. The magistrate therefore instructed the competent authorities to transfer the detainee to the General Security and then to the border. This institutional presentation contrasts strongly with that of Al Akhbar on 19 August 2026. The daily accuses the government of Nawaf Salam of accelerating the surrender of the former officer despite the risk that he might be sentenced to death in Syria. He stressed that the Lebanese Parliament had just adopted the abolition of the death penalty and that the publication of the new text was to take place shortly thereafter. According to Al Akhbar, extradition was organised prior to the entry into force of the new legislation. The newspaper directly criticizes Nawaf Salam, the vice-president of the Tarek Mitri Council and Attorney General Ahmad Rami al-Hajj. He also claims that the Syrian official in Beirut, Iyad al-Hazzaa, was exerting strong pressure to obtain the transfer quickly. This version is formulated by Al Akhbar as a political accusation and must be distinguished from the legal presentation given by other publications.

The issue is of particular political importance because it concerns the new relationship between Beirut and Damascus. The Lebanese authorities are seeking to reorganize their relations with Syria following the upheavals in that country. Judicial cooperation is part of this new relationship. However, the Adel Issa case shows the difficulties that may arise when Syrian applications meet Lebanese rules on the rights of defence and the protection of detainees. Al Akhbar, on 19 August 2026, claims that Adel Issa had expressed fears for his life and called for protection. The newspaper argues that an additional expectation would have allowed these elements to be further examined. On the contrary, Al Joumhouriyat insists on the conformity of the procedure with the bilateral convention. The difference between these two treatments illustrates the politicization of the Syrian case in Lebanon. For part of the press, the transfer marks the normal functioning of a judicial mechanism between two states. For another, it is a sign of political will to rapidly improve relations with the new Damascus authorities. The government of Nawaf Salam is thus confronted with a delicate question. It must develop an institutional relationship with Syria without giving the impression of replicating pressure mechanisms that have marked relations between the two countries in the past. This issue should therefore continue to feed into the discussions on judicial sovereignty and the limits of cooperation with Damascus.

Nabih Berri maintains its role as an institutional crossing point

At the same time, the President of the Chamber Nabih Berri is pursuing sustained political and institutional activity. Ad Diyar and Al Bina, in their August 19, 2026 editions, report that he received the Jaafarite Mufti Ahmad Kabalan in Ain al-Tinh. Discussions focused on the general situation and on political and security developments. Nabih Berri also received the Director General of Customs, Gracia el-Kazzi, to review the operation of his administration. A delegation of the Beirut City Council led by Ibrahim Zeidan was also received in the presence of MP Mohammad Khawaja. Discussions focused on municipal projects and capital needs. Al Bina, reports that the president of the city council mentioned several upcoming calls for tenders, including for infrastructure and roads. He also cited an infrastructure project in excess of $25 million. This activity shows that Nabih Berri retains a role far beyond the direction of parliamentary work. Its office remains a forum for mediation between religious leaders, local elected officials, administrations and political forces. This function becomes more important when the opposition calls for a parliamentary session of government control. Berri can then find himself at the centre of a new confrontation between the executive and its opponents.

The issue of legislation reinforces this parliamentary centrality. Amnesty, the abolition of the death penalty and the new media law provoke reactions in several camps. Al Bina, on 19 August 2026, reported on the work of press unions and editors to the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. In particular, the two unions contest the provisions allowing the imprisonment of journalists. They also criticise a provision concerning the increase of trade unions in the sector. They therefore call for changes. A delegation from the editorial union also met Gebran Bassil. He expressed his willingness to work on a proposal to amend the text. This is another example of the tensions that accompany legislative reforms. The authorities are trying to modernise the rules, but professional organisations are challenging certain provisions. Parliament thus becomes a space where sometimes conflicting interests must be arbitrated. The debates surrounding these texts add to the security and economic tensions. They show that Lebanese political life is not confined to the southern military record, although it continues to weigh on all other priorities.

The debate on sovereignty now structures alliances

The positions taken on 19 August finally reveal a recomposition of the debate on sovereignty. The Kataeb party, quoted by Al Sharq on 19 August 2026, asks Hezbollah not to lead Lebanon again into a regional confrontation. He called on the government to implement its decisions on arms exclusivity. The party believes that the existence of weapons outside the institutions weakens the state’s ability to decide war and peace. Deputy Hassan Ezzeddine stands for a reverse position. According to Ad Diyar, on 19 August 2026, he considers that the framework agreement does not protect Lebanon and claims that the resistance will remain ready to defend Ali al-Taher. MP Qassem Hashem, quoted by Al Sharq on the same day, for his part emphasizes Israeli operations. He believes that the expansion of destruction demonstrates a policy of imposing a new state of affairs. He called for Lebanon not to be allowed to pay the price of Israeli and regional calculations. These positions show that the term sovereignty covers opposite views. For Hezbollah’s opponents, it goes first through the state monopoly of arms and military decision. For those close to the resistance, it implies first a deterrent against Israel. In between, the institutions seek to build a path based on the army, diplomacy and international guarantees.

This divergence is one of the main political challenges facing Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam. The President will focus on negotiations and institution-building. The Prime Minister must manage simultaneously reforms, opposition critics, relations with Syria and the consequences of the security crisis. Nabih Berri remains a central player in parliamentary machinery and mediation. Hezbollah, for its part, refuses to separate the debate on its weapons from the Israeli presence and the regional situation. The opposition groups are finally trying to turn the difficulties of the government into a parliamentary debate on its record. Thus, local politics of 19 August 2026 is structured less around one partisan confrontation than a series of interrelated issues. Who sets security priorities? In what order should the Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the army and the treatment of Hezbollah’s weapons take place? How far can the government negotiate without returning to Parliament? What relationship should Lebanon establish with Syria? The answers remain different in different camps. However, all publications reveal the same reality: the restoration of State authority has become the centre of political debate, but Lebanese forces remain deeply divided on how to achieve it.

Quotes and speeches by political figures: sovereignty, resistance and state authority at the centre of speeches

Joseph Aoun: Maintaining the diplomatic path and repositioning the state in the centre of the south

The statements of President Joseph Aoun occupy an important place in the Lebanese press of 19 August 2026. They draw a political line based on three priorities: maintaining the framework agreement, securing Israeli withdrawal and restoring effective state authority in the south. Ad Diyar, Al Bina, Al Joumhouriyat and Al Sharq reported on 19 August 2026 to Canadian Minister of State for International Development Randeep Sarai. The President said that Lebanon remained committed to the framework agreement resulting from the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations. He therefore called for foreign partners to exert pressure on Israel to fulfil its commitments. Joseph Aoun cites specific facts. It refers to the destruction of houses and properties, earth-moving operations and attacks against the inhabitants. He mentioned in particular the events in Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani. The presidential speech is thus based on a clear distinction between Lebanon’s diplomatic choice and Israeli actions on the ground. Joseph Aoun did not question the negotiation process despite these violations. On the contrary, it seeks to use them to demand more international safeguards. The President also places reconstruction within the competence of the State. He claims that the Lebanese State will assume this mission after the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the army to the international border. This formulation is politically important. She claims that the return to normal in the south must be organized by public institutions. Joseph Aoun also asked for international assistance to enable the inhabitants to return to their villages. He referred to the possibility of temporary housing for families whose houses had been destroyed. Finally, it directly links security stability to economic recovery. According to reports from several newspapers on 19 August 2026, political and security stability must promote tourism, investment and the revival of the economy. The presidential speech therefore does not separate sovereignty from reconstruction. It presents the restoration of state authority as a condition for economic recovery and the return of populations.

This line must also be carried to Rome and the Vatican. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, reports that Joseph Aoun intends to seek political support for Lebanese positions during his meetings in Italy. In particular, the President wants to obtain support for negotiations and guarantees to limit escalation in the south. It also wants to strengthen European support for the Lebanese army. The question of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon is among the topics announced. The future of this force has become a major issue because of the discussions on the security arrangements that will have to operate in the south. Joseph Aoun must also meet Pope Leo XIV. The religious part of this visit is not separated from the political part. According to the ecclesiastical sources cited by Ad Diyar on August 19, 2026, the Vatican is concerned about the future of the inhabitants of the border regions and the emigration of Christians. He stressed the need to preserve coexistence and dialogue among the Lebanese. Joseph Aoun’s speech is thus part of a search for complementary support. Washington remains the central mediator of the negotiations, but Beirut also seeks to mobilize Rome, the Vatican and other partners. This is intended to prevent Lebanon from relying on a single diplomatic channel. It also seeks to give an international dimension to the Israeli withdrawal request. However, this strategy is subject to a performance requirement. Criticism of the President shows that the continuation of negotiations alone is no longer sufficient to convince all Lebanese actors. The strikes, destructions and the question of Ali al-Taher fuel a competing discourse. He claims that diplomacy cannot protect the territory without a military power relationship. It is precisely on this point that Hizbullah’s statements are most strongly opposed to those of the Presidency.

Hezbollah: Ali al-Taher as a political and military boundary

The statements of Hezbollah officials occupy a central place in the editions of 19 August 2026. Hassan Ezzeddine formulates the most explicit position on Ali al-Taher. Ad Diyar reports that he claims that this height is one of the essential sites of resistance. According to him, Hezbollah « will not give up » this position and will face any operation aimed at taking it. The MP explained that the movement would use the capabilities and means at its disposal if Israel attacked the site. He adds that if aid came from Iran, it would be additional support. This declaration establishes a red line. Ali al-Taher is not presented as a position likely to be abandoned as a simple de-escalation measure. Hassan Ezzeddine, however, places this issue in a broader context. He claims that the hill alone is not the basis of the battle. For him, the problem lies in the whole of what is happening in the south and Lebanon. He also believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a success that he could use politically. In this reading, Ali al-Taher’s take would provide Netanyahu with an image of victory. Hassan Ezzeddine therefore states that the resistance will not lift the white flag. He adds that the reality of the terrain will determine the nature of the confrontation. The statements were also repeated on 19 August 2026. The newspaper reports that the MP refers to Iranian firmness as part of the regional balance of power. He believes that Tehran has already established an equation for the southern suburbs of Beirut and could establish another one around Ali al-Taher. These comments explicitly link the local file to regional balance. They also reinforce the internal debate on Iran’s degree of involvement in Hezbollah’s military decisions. The party presents this relationship as a strategic alliance. On the contrary, its political opponents see this as a factor limiting the autonomy of Lebanese decision-making.

Hussein Hajj Hassan develops a more directly political critique of Joseph Aoun’s strategy. On August 19, 2026, Al Bina has reported his intervention at a funeral ceremony in Chmistar. The MP recalled that the President had asked Hezbollah officials to give the framework agreement a chance. He then asked Joseph Aoun about the results obtained. Hussein Hajj Hassan refers to the deaths, injuries and destruction recorded since the beginning of the negotiations. In essence, he asked how long the experiment had to last. According to him, dozens of villages and hundreds or even thousands of houses have been destroyed since the signing of the framework agreement on 26 June. He also accused Israel of deliberately targeting public infrastructure. The MP also criticises the government. He considered that the authorities presented the continuation of the negotiations as a success while the concrete results remained insufficient. This statement provides an understanding of Hezbollah’s political strategy. The movement does not just reject certain elements of the process. It seeks to demonstrate that the balance of military force remains indispensable until the negotiations produce withdrawal and cessation of attacks. Hussein Hajj Hassan also reaffirms the alliance with Iran. It describes the Islamic Republic as a strong, constant and determined ally. At the same time, it specifies that decisions are made by the resistance management according to its assessment of the circumstances, available capabilities, interests and expected results. This clarification indirectly responds to accusations that Hezbollah is acting on Iranian order. The speeches of Hassan Ezzeddine and Hussein Hajj Hassan thus converge on two elements. They reject any immediate questioning of the party’s military capabilities and contest the idea that only negotiations can ensure security. However, they also emphasize the ability of Hizbullah leadership to choose the time and form of its action. The message targets both Israel and the internal opponents of the movement.

Gebran Bassil and the Kataeb: controlling the government and restoring the state monopoly

Gebran Bassil focuses his statements on monitoring government action. Al Joumhouriyat, on 19 August 2026, reports that the president of the Free Patriotic Movement asked Nabih Berri to convene a public meeting so that the government of Nawaf Salam would respond to opposition questions. Bassil states that the opposition is ready to present its files. He argues that the government has failed to meet part of its reform commitments. According to him, a document of fifty-seven points identifies what the executive would not have achieved or implemented contrary to his promises. Criticism is not just about economic and administrative reforms. It also deals with the issue of war, arms and the framework agreement. Basil asked the government to state formally in Parliament whether there was a safe annex or enforcement documents that had not been made public. This request introduces the issue of transparency into the debate on the negotiations. For the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Parliament must know the commitments made by the government. Basil also intervenes on the amnesty law. He claims to support redressing injustices, but refuses to grant amnesty to perpetrators of serious crimes. He cited drug traffickers, murderers and perpetrators of sexual violence. He indicated that his current study was examining the possibility of an appeal against the law. This position allows him to present his opposition as an institutional rather than simply a political one. The same reasoning appears in the media law file. On 19 August 2026, Al Binas and Al Liwas reported criticism by professional organizations of certain provisions of the new text. During his meeting with a delegation from the editorial union, Bassil was willing to support an amendment. The debate concerns in particular the custodial sentences for journalists and the rules on union representation. Thus, Basil’s statements cover several fronts, but follow a common thread: strengthening parliamentary control, challenging certain government decisions and defending institutional guarantees.

The Kataeb party adopts a different line on the security issue, although it shares some criticism of the amnesty. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reports that the party’s political bureau warns Hezbollah against Lebanon’s further involvement in a war. Kataeb link this warning to Naim Kassem’s statements and the regional situation. The party believes that Lebanon can no longer bear the costs of conflicts whose consequences are borne by its population and economy. He called on the executive to implement decisions on the state monopoly of arms. According to the Kataeb, keeping weapons out of institutions and the threat of a reopening of fronts help to attract occupation and prolong the suffering of the inhabitants. This formulation places the responsibility for the protection of the territory in the official institutions alone. It is therefore directly opposed to Hezbollah’s discourse. The party also addresses economic issues. It refuses further tax increases before the implementation of structural reforms, the fight against waste, escape and the illegal economy. Lastly, he welcomed the abolition of the death penalty, but rejected the amnesty law in its current form. In his view, the correction of injustices should not create a mechanism of impunity. The Kataeb statements thus show that the debate on weapons is part of a more general conception of the State. The monopoly of military decision-making, budgetary responsibility and the functioning of justice are presented as the different dimensions of the same institutional problem. This approach is in frontal competition with Hezbollah, which places resistance and the balance of power at the forefront as long as occupation persists.

Nawaf Salam, Nabih Berri and institutions facing conflicting demands

Nawaf Salam appears less in his own statements than in the reactions to his actions. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, however, reported a particularly favourable position of the Greek Catholic Patriarch Youssef Absi. After meeting with the Prime Minister, the patriarch described Nawaf Salam as a statesman capable of overcoming narrow calculations and particular interests. It welcomes a vision based on the construction of a stable, sovereign and united State. Youssef Absi also insists on a concept of participation that does not reduce public action to a mechanical distribution of benefits between communities. This statement provides the Prime Minister with significant support at a time when his government is being criticized by Hezbollah and the parliamentary opposition. It also shows that some religious leaders see Nawaf Salam’s action as an attempt to strengthen institutional functioning. However, this assessment does not remove controversy. Al Akhbar, on 19 August 2026, severely criticized the Prime Minister for the handing over of former Syrian officer Adel Issa to the Damascus authorities. The daily presents this decision as the result of a political will to speed up the transfer despite questions about the risk of capital punishment. This accusation contrasts with the legal version published by Al Jumhouriyat, which states that the surrender was decided in accordance with the judicial agreement between Lebanon and Syria. The case illustrates the difficulty of distinguishing judicial decisions from their political consequences in public debate. Nawaf Salam is thus at the centre of a set of conflicting demands. It must strengthen institutional relations with Syria, preserve judicial guarantees, lead reforms and support the State strategy in the south.

Nabih Berri maintains a less declarative but institutionally central position. Ad Diyar and Al Bina Discussions focus on political and security developments, but also on capital projects and the functioning of administrations. This activity illustrates the mediation function of the Speaker. It takes on an additional dimension with Gebran Bassil’s request to convene a government control session. Berri is thus in a position to arbitrate the calendar of a debate that could put Nawaf Salam under strong parliamentary pressure. At the same time, the cases of amnesty, abolition of the death penalty and media law place the Chamber at the centre of the political debate. The statements of 19 August 2026 thus reveal several competing views of authority. Joseph Aoun seeks to restore sovereignty through negotiation, Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army. Hezbollah affirms that resistance remains indispensable as long as attacks and occupation persist. Gebran Bassil calls for more parliamentary scrutiny and transparency. The Kataeb demand a state monopoly on weapons. Nawaf Salam defends, through his governmental action, the reconstruction of institutions, while being challenged on several fronts. Nabih Berri remains at the centre of the parliamentary game. Behind quotations and speeches, the same question goes through the political scene: how can the authority of the State be rebuilt when Lebanese officials do not agree on priorities or instruments to achieve this?

Diplomacy: Rome, the Vatican and Washington at the heart of the search for an exit for the south

Joseph Aoun focuses on Rome and the Vatican to expand support for Lebanon

The displacement of President Joseph Aoun to Italy and the Vatican is the main Lebanese diplomatic meeting noted by the press on 19 August 2026. He intervened as Beirut tried to preserve negotiations with Israel and obtain guarantees on the south. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, reports that Joseph Aoun is to travel to Rome and the Vatican with several related files. Negotiations are central. Security in the south, the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and support for the army complement the agenda. According to the sources of the presidency cited by Ad Diyar, Joseph Aoun expects a lot from this visit. It intends to seek support for the Lebanese position in negotiations with Israel. He also wants guarantees to stop military escalation. Another objective is to strengthen European support for the army. For Beirut, the army must become the main instrument for stabilizing the areas from which Israel would withdraw. Italy is of particular interest in this strategy. It had long participated in the international force in the south and hosted direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. Ad Diyar also stated that Beirut hoped for an increased Italian role in the verification mechanisms. Al Joumhouriyat, August 19, 2026, says Joseph Aoun is to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President Giorgia Meloni. The discussions should include the contribution that Rome could make to the mechanism in the experimental areas. Italy is one of the countries envisaged to perform a function under this scheme. It is also concerned with the phase following the evolution of the mission of the international force. Thus, presidential diplomacy seeks to link the current negotiations with the security architecture that might succeed them. It is not just a matter of obtaining a political declaration in favour of Lebanon. Beirut is looking for actors who can effectively participate in the verification of an Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the army and the monitoring of commitments made by the various parties.

The Vatican component responds to a complementary logic. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, reports that Joseph Aoun wishes to ask Pope Leo XIV to maintain his support for Lebanon among influential capitals. The ecclesiastical sources cited by the daily newspaper highlight the Vatican’s attention to the situation in the country. The Holy See follows in particular the consequences of the war on the border regions and the situation of the people living there. Special attention is paid to keeping Christians in their villages. According to these sources, the Vatican is concerned about Christian emigration in recent years. It also considers that regional crises should not turn Lebanon into a permanent confrontational ground. The Pope therefore insists on dialogue between the Lebanese and on preserving coexistence. Al Joumhouriyat, August 19, 2026, states that the visit should also allow Joseph Aoun to learn about the Holy See’s contacts with the United States, European countries and several regional actors. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, also distinguished the objectives of the two stages. Rome must primarily serve the political and security dimensions. The Vatican should strengthen diplomatic and moral support for Lebanon. This distinction shows that the Presidency is seeking to increase channels. Washington retains a central place in mediation, but Beirut does not want the future of the south to depend exclusively on the relationship with the United States. Italy can offer a European and operational relay. The Vatican can mobilize a wider diplomatic network. This strategy is of particular importance as negotiations remain fragile and military operations continue.

Joseph Clearfield’s mission tries to save the eighth round of negotiations

American efforts are the second major focus of diplomatic activity. Al Jumhouriyat, 19 August 2026, reports that no official date has yet been set for the eighth round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome. General Joseph Clearfield, however, continues to travel between Beirut and Tel Aviv. According to the newspaper, his mission would have allowed progress on two issues. The first concerns borders. The second concerns prisoners. A list exchange would have been accepted. However, no comparable progress was reported on the ceasefire and halting Israeli attacks. The diplomatic sources cited by Al Jumhouriyat consider that American action remains the main means of preventing a complete collapse of the process. The problem is that proposals to expand the experimental areas face the field. Israel continues its operations and, according to those sources, seeks to strengthen its control over certain sectors. A more pessimistic reading is presented on 19 August 2026. The newspaper reports that Joseph Clearfield was allegedly denied an Israeli test zone formula. Israel would rather favour the expansion of the band it controls, the establishment of military obstacles and the preparation of the area around Ali al-Taher. Nevertheless, the newspaper states that the American mission continues. Clearfield left Beirut to continue his consultations and should return. American diplomacy is therefore trying to maintain a framework for discussion as positions on the ground move away. The risk is obvious: if negotiations do not result in withdrawal or reduction of operations, their political legitimacy will diminish in Lebanon. Hezbollah is already using this lack of results to challenge the framework agreement. The Lebanese authorities therefore need visible progress before or during the eighth round of negotiations.

Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, provides information on how Washington assesses military risk. According to diplomatic sources familiar with the American position, the United States continues to regard escalation in the south as localized. They would not yet see an Israeli decision to revive a general war. Washington did not agree to a major offensive against Ali al-Taher. However, this position would not constitute an absolute refusal of any Israeli action. The American message reported by Ad Diyar is based on a limit: restricted strikes can still be contained, but an open operation would endanger existing arrangements. This approach partly explains the difficulty of mediation. Washington seeks to prevent a general war without the complete cessation of Israeli operations. For the Lebanese authorities, this distinction is difficult to defend when strikes cause death and destruction. For Hezbollah, on the contrary, it confirms the limits of the American guarantee. Al Jumhuriyat also reports that Israeli movements in the border areas are fuelling suspicion of a desire to create a new state of affairs. The negotiations are therefore under constant pressure. Each incident can alter the balance of power. Each operation can also serve as a lever before the next meeting in Rome. Under these circumstances, Clearfield’s mission is less to resolve the entire conflict immediately than to prevent the breakdown of the negotiating mechanism. The eighth series thus became a diplomatic test. It will have to show that the framework of Rome can produce something other than a succession of meetings.

Beirut mobilizes its partners for the reconstruction and return of the inhabitants

The meeting between Joseph Aoun and the Canadian Minister of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai, illustrates another dimension of Lebanese diplomacy. Ad Diyar, Al Bina, Al Jumhouriyat and Al Sharq reported on 19 August 2026 that the Canadian official had reaffirmed his country’s support for Lebanon and its availability for humanitarian and development assistance. Randeep Sarai also sent the President an invitation to visit Canada. Joseph Aoun took the opportunity to present Lebanese priorities. He insisted on helping the people of the south. In particular, the President wishes to obtain support to enable displaced persons to return to their villages. He referred to the provision of temporary housing for families whose homes had been destroyed. This request comes before the launch of a broader reconstruction programme. Joseph Aoun states that this reconstruction must be conducted by the State after the Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army. The diplomatic message is therefore specific. Foreign aid must support Lebanese institutions and not create a parallel mechanism. The President also called for increased economic cooperation and investment. It has linked these perspectives to the return of political and security stability. The Canadian Minister was willing to continue the discussions. This meeting reveals Beirut’s willingness to combine humanitarian, economic and security issues. The return of the inhabitants is not only seen as a social emergency. It also becomes part of the restoration of public authority in affected areas.

The issue of reconstruction also has a broader diplomatic dimension. The destruction in the south requires Lebanon to seek external financing while its budgetary capacity remains limited. At the same time, the authorities want to prevent aid being dissociated from the political process. Joseph Aoun therefore placed the Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army before the general reconstruction. This sequence aims to prevent the further destruction of projects financed by foreign partners. It also aims to give the state control of the process. The presidential statements reported by Ad Diyar, Al Bina and Al Jumhouriyat on 19 August 2026 show that Lebanese diplomacy is not only seeking mediators. She is also looking for partners who can accompany the return to normal. Canada is being sought on humanitarian aid and development. Italy is asked about security and verification. The Vatican is sought for its political and moral influence. The United States remains at the centre of the negotiations. This division of roles reflects a diversification strategy. It also allows Beirut to present the southern issue as an international issue that goes beyond the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah. The return of populations, reconstruction, the army and institutions are becoming diplomatic arguments designed to broaden the number of countries affected by Lebanon’s stability.

The future of international force becomes a central diplomatic issue

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon occupies an increasing place in the discussions. On 19 August 2026, Al Joumhouriyat, Al Liwa It indicates that the international force has observed significant military activity in its area of operations. It noted Israeli air strikes, helicopter operations, indirect fire and naval activities in Lebanese territorial waters. International soldiers also neutralized several unexploded ordnance. However, they encountered restrictions on their freedom of movement and hostile behaviour. The United Nations considers that these factors complicate the fulfilment of the mission and further weaken the situation. These observations give a concrete dimension to the discussions on the future of force. The debate is not just about the administrative extension of his mandate. It concerns the ability of the international community to monitor a space where incidents remain frequent. Al Sharq, August 19, 2026, points out that Rome is particularly interested in the phase that will follow the evolution of this mission. Ad Diyar reports that Joseph Aoun intends to gain an important Italian role in future security mechanisms. The Lebanese objective is to avoid a vacuum. If the current international arrangement is reduced or transformed, it will be necessary to define who will verify withdrawals, who will accompany the deployment of the army and how violations will be detected.

This issue is directly related to experimental areas. The mechanism advocated in the negotiations is based on step-by-step progress. Israel withdraws from an area. The Lebanese army is deploying. An external mechanism then checks the situation. In theory, this method must enable confidence to be gradually built. In practice, the newspapers of 19 August 2026 show that it faces several obstacles. Israel is reluctant to abandon certain sectors. Hezbollah refuses to renounce Ali al-Taher. The Lebanese authorities call for a halt to the attacks before any further progress is made. The army must finally act with limited means. The presence of an international player capable of verifying commitments therefore becomes essential. Italy is cited as one of the countries likely to play this role. The Vatican can politically support the process. Washington remains the main architect. The United Nations already has a field presence. Lebanese diplomacy is thus trying to transform these various actors into a coherent mechanism. However, this ambition remains dependent on prior political agreement. No verification mechanism can operate on a sustainable basis unless the parties agree on the territories concerned and on the steps of withdrawal.

The crisis between Washington and Tehran reduces the margins of Lebanese diplomacy

Finally, the Lebanese issue remains strongly influenced by tensions between the United States and Iran. Al Liwa, on 19 August 2026, reports that sources following the negotiations consider that no decisive progress can be made until the relationship between Washington and Tehran is clarified. This assessment is based on the interlocking of regional files. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Donald Trump claims that no negotiations with Iran are currently under way or scheduled. He ensured that the maritime blockade remained in effect and that the Strait of Ormuz was functioning. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf presents an opposite position. The President of the Iranian Parliament claims that the Strait will not be reopened until the American commitments are fulfilled. He cited the lifting of the blockade, the release of Iranian assets, the end of oil sanctions and the cessation of military operations. Qatar seeks to maintain a de-escalation channel. Majed al-Ansari says Doha is waiting for an agreement between Oman and Iran on Ormuz. This could lead to a return to the ceasefire and negotiations. Al Quds, August 19, 2026, reports at the same time that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Donald Trump to continue the diplomatic route. These initiatives show that several States are seeking to prevent a new military phase.

For Lebanon, the stake is direct. A new confrontation between Washington and Tehran could alter the behaviour of Hezbollah and Israel. It could also reduce the American ability to keep the different fronts separate. Al Akhbar, on 19 August 2026, believes that Israel takes into account the risk of an Iranian reaction if it launches a major offensive against Ali al-Taher. The possibility of regional enlargement would therefore act as a limit to certain operations. However, the same interdependence makes the Lebanese situation more vulnerable. A break in the dialogue on Ormuz could have consequences in the south. Joseph Aoun’s diplomacy seeks precisely to limit this dependence. Contacts with Rome, the Vatican, Canada and the United Nations help to broaden support. However, they cannot remove the weight of Washington and Tehran. The Lebanese diplomacy of 19 August 2026 is thus engaged in a difficult equation: to preserve the Rome process, to obtain guarantees against attacks, to prepare an international mechanism for the south, to strengthen the army and to mobilize aid for reconstruction, while decisions capable of causing a further escalation can be taken far beyond Lebanese borders.

International policy: Ormuz, Gaza and Syria in the centre of a tensioned Middle East

Washington and Teheran face on Ormuz Strait

The US-Iran stronghold largely dominates the international news reported by the 19 August 2026 press. The end of the 60-day period provided for in the previous agreement did not allow the negotiations to resume. On the contrary, public statements show a tightening of positions. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Donald Trump claims that no conversation or negotiation with Iran is ongoing or scheduled. He also assured that the maritime blockade remained fully implemented. According to him, the Strait of Ormuz is open and functioning normally. He claims that the marine mines were removed or destroyed. Donald Trump also publishes a map presenting the Strait as a new American territory. This communication provokes an immediate response from Tehran. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi claims that the American « illusionments » concerning Ormuz will be corrected. The Iranian position is also expressed by the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. He states that the Strait will not be reopened until the American commitments are fulfilled. He cites several conditions: the lifting of the blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of oil sanctions and the cessation of threats and military operations. Al Bina, on 19 August 2026, also presents this confrontation as a breakdown of the process initiated before. The newspaper insists on the economic consequences of the blockage. It reports a reference oil price above $91 per barrel and highlights the tension in US bond markets. The daily also believes that American missile defence capabilities constitute a constraint in the event of a new war. This latter assessment is based on the analysis published by the newspaper and not on a finding common to the whole corpus.

Iranian statements show that Tehran is seeking to link maritime traffic directly to other issues of the conflict. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Ghalibaf refuses to treat the opening of Ormuz as a separate matter. The sea crossing is presented as a means of pressure intended to achieve the implementation of US commitments. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims that attempts to impose a capitulation on Iran have failed. According to him, the United States sought full surrender at the beginning of the conflict before returning to negotiations. On 19 August 2026, Al Bina Iran wants an end to the war that prevents its repetition. This distinction illuminates Iran’s strategy. Tehran seeks broader guarantees than suspension of fighting. At the same time, confrontation continues to produce incidents. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that a ship was hit by an unknown projectile while leaving the Strait. Damage reached the engine room and one victim was reported among the crew. The same newspaper reports that the United Arab Emirates briefly reported a missile threat before announcing that the situation had become safe again. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, reports that the Emirati authorities reported two ballistic missiles from Iran, one falling outside and the other in territorial waters. These developments illustrate the level of tension. Even in the absence of formal negotiations, however, regional actors are trying to prevent a new open war.

Oman, Qatar and Turkey seek to preserve a diplomatic route

Regional mediation is the other side of the Iranian case. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reports that efforts are focused on a possible agreement between Oman and Iran on the management of navigation in the Strait of Ormuz. According to two regional officials quoted by the daily newspaper, Washington expressed opposition to certain elements of the project. In particular, the United States would challenge joint management of part of the passage between Oman and Iran. They would also be reluctant to accept a voluntary financial contribution mechanism from vessels to finance measures to protect the maritime environment. The American position would therefore complicate Muscat’s efforts. At the same time, Qatar is seeking to reconcile positions. The spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed al-Ansari, said Doha was waiting for an agreement between Oman and Iran. It could facilitate a return to the ceasefire and negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to Al Arabi Al Jadid’s statement of 19 August 2026, Qatar’s priority is to defuse the crisis, secure freedom of navigation and bring the parties back to the negotiating table. Doha believes that the current crisis poses a threat to the entire region. It therefore refuses to separate Ormuz’s security from the search for a broader political solution.

Turkey is acting in the same direction. Al Arabi Al Jadid and Al Quds report, on 19 August 2026, that Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Donald Trump. The Turkish President stressed the need to exhaust diplomatic means before any further escalation. He expressed hope for a resumption of discussions with Iran and proposed Turkey’s support for peace efforts. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani on the Strait. For example, a group of regional actors sought to maintain a diplomatic path despite the absence of formal discussions between Washington and Tehran. Oman is working on the sea passage. Qatar seeks to link the opening of Ormuz with the return to the ceasefire. Turkey is trying to convince Washington to favour negotiation. These efforts show that States in the region view a new confrontation as a direct threat to their security. They also have immediate economic interests. Ormuz remains an essential part of energy exports. A lasting closure or repeated attacks on ships would have consequences far beyond Iran and the United States. The August 19 press therefore presents the Strait as a military, diplomatic and economic issue at the same time.

Gaza: Negotiations are not progressing as strikes continue

Gaza is the other major international crisis followed by several publications. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Hamas claims to remain committed to the US-backed agreement. His spokesman Hazem Qassem, however, believes that Israel has not yet given the mediators a clear answer regarding the roadmap. According to him, the timetables and procedures still need to be clarified. The movement’s position comes after a meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu, Jared Kushner and Nikolay Mladenov. The daily reports that Israeli reports indicate several demands made by Netanyahu. In particular, he would refuse to abandon the policy of targeted assassinations or allow a complete reconstruction before Hamas’ disarmament. Qatar is critical of this attitude. Majed al-Ansari states that Hamas’ agreement on the road map and disarmament is an important step, but that it must be accompanied by the implementation of Israeli commitments. The Government office in Gaza is also calling on the national structure responsible for the administration of the territory to start its work quickly. This demand is linked to the humanitarian situation and the closure of the crossings.

However, military developments contradict stabilization efforts. On 19 August 2026, Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, Al-Liwa- and Al-Quds reported an Israeli strike against a café in the port of Gaza. Six to seven deaths were reported according to the literature, as well as several injuries. The Israeli army claims to have targeted Hamas officials. On the contrary, the movement denounces a further violation of the agreement and accuses the Israeli government of compromising stabilization efforts. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, also states that the destruction of buildings continues behind the line separating the control areas. The newspaper reports warnings from Gaza municipalities about the condition of wells and sanitation facilities. The humanitarian crisis therefore remains closely linked to the political process. A United Nations study cited by Nahar on 19 August 2026 also estimated that only 3% of the territory’s agricultural land remained intact and accessible to farmers. The loss of usable land is associated with access restrictions and the displacement of the separation line. Reconstruction is therefore not just about buildings. It will also have to deal with infrastructure, water, sanitation and agricultural land.

Discussions with Jared Kushner are particularly important in this context. Al Sharq Al Awsat, August 19, 2026, reports the words of a Hamas official who describes the meeting between the leadership of the movement, Jared Kushner, Nikolay Mladenov and Tony Blair in Cairo as a very good one. According to this source, Hamas’ leadership has indicated that it is planning to continue its activities in a political and social form. It would also have insisted on its objective of achieving a political solution enabling Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination. However, these statements must be placed in the context of a still uncertain process. Differences on disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction and assassination remain important. The strikes also show that the ceasefire remains fragile. The situation in Gaza illustrates a constant situation in several regional crises of 19 August: diplomacy progresses in stages, but it remains constantly threatened by military operations.

Attacks on Abu al-Duhur revive tensions between Israel, Syria and Turkey

Syria returns to the forefront after the strikes on Abu al-Duhur military airport in the Idlib area. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds and Al Sharq Al Awsat reported on 19 August 2026 eight strikes against the base’s runway and installations. The Syrian authorities attribute the operation to Israel and denounce a violation of the country’s sovereignty. The damage would be material and no victims would be reported according to the first information cited. The interest of the case lies mainly in its regional dimension. Several publications refer to a link with Turkey. Al Arabi Al Jadid even presents the strikes as a message addressed to Ankara. There were reports of a recent visit by a Turkish military delegation on the basis to assess the possibility of returning to service. Israel would thus seek to prevent the installation of Turkish military capabilities at certain Syrian sites. A Turkish official quoted by Al Quds, however, claims that there was no Turkish presence on the base and accuses Israel of making a pretext.

The American reaction also illustrates the contradictions surrounding this operation. Tom Barrack describes the unnecessary escalation strikes as not contributing to regional stability. However, Al Quds and Al Sharq Al Awsat report that an Israeli source claims that Washington had been informed in advance. Al Sharq Al Awsat reports that the official Israeli authorities remained silent, but that an Israeli official admitted the operation to an American media outlet. Several Arab and Muslim countries condemn the strikes. Saudi Arabia describes them as a violation of Syrian sovereignty. Turkey also takes a firm position. This new episode shows the limitations of the Syrian stabilization process. Even when Damascus seeks to rebuild its institutions and capabilities, regional power relations continue to affect the territory. Turkey wants to maintain its influence with the new Syrian authorities. Israel seeks to prevent the emergence of military capabilities which it considers threatening. Washington is trying to support stability while remaining closely linked to Israel. Syria therefore finds itself at the crossroads of strategies that transcend its borders.

Iraq and Yemen: arms and state authority at the heart of crises

Iraq is also experiencing a growing confrontation around armed groups. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reports threats to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi by Kataeb Hizbullah. The group refuses to surrender its weapons before the withdrawal of the American and Turkish forces and the settlement of the Kurdish forces. He accuses the government of acting under American influence and claims that his patience is beginning to run out. These statements are taking place as the deadline set for 30 September for control of factions’ weapons approaches. The newspaper also reports the arrest of Abbas al-Yaqoubi, a leader linked to the Al-Nujaba militia. Al Sharq Al Awsat, 19 August 2026, provides additional information. According to Iraqi sources cited by the newspaper, Abbas Hussein Ali, who was presented as the intelligence officer of a brigade of the popular mobilization forces linked to Al-Nujaba, was reportedly arrested as part of an investigation into a missile and drone transfer network from Iran. The newspaper states that political and military pressure would then have prevented the normal continuation of the investigation. This information shows the Iraqi government’s difficulties in imposing state control over all the armed forces. They also underline Iran’s persistent weight in the Iraqi internal balance.

In Yemen, confrontation is also intensifying. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, reports that the Houthis again claimed an attack on an Aramco facility in the Jazan area of Saudi Arabia. The movement presents the operation as a response to Saudi actions against Yemeni territory. At the same time, fighting is increasing on several fronts. Government forces claim to have conducted numerous operations against the Huthies positions. Conflicts are reported in the Taez, Marib, Hodeida, Abyan and Al-Dhalea areas. Al Sharq Al Awsat, 19 August 2026, places particular emphasis on attacks against the Mokha port and near Bab al-Mandeb Strait facilities. According to the newspaper, the Houthis reportedly used dozens of ballistic missiles and drones against these sectors. The strikes disrupted port activity and damaged ships. This adds a new source of pressure on international shipping routes. With Ormuz to the east and Bab al-Mandeb to the west, two essential passages for trade and energy are exposed simultaneously to military tensions.

Ukraine and Sudan prolong an international environment marked by conflict

Outside the Middle East, the war in Ukraine continues to produce victims. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reports that a Russian attack in the Kharkiv area killed ten people and injured seventeen people according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack reportedly targeted the town of Pechenihy, about 40 kilometres from the Russian border. Al Sharq Al Awsat, on the same day, also highlighted the continuation of Russian operations and tensions related to Western arms supplies in Ukraine. This information shows that the European war remains active despite the concentration of international attention on the Middle East.

The Sudan also remains marked by war and displacement. Al Sharq Al Awsat, 19 August 2026, highlights the continuation of military gatherings on several fronts and the expansion of displacement. At the same time, Al Quds reports an institutional rapprochement between Khartoum and Riyadh. Both countries signed a document establishing a coordinating council. The discussions concern in particular the safety of the Red Sea and the protection of navigation. The Government of the Sudan claims that it has projects to strengthen maritime security. This cooperation comes as the Sudanese internal conflict continues. It also shows the increasing importance of maritime routes in regional calculations. From the Strait of Ormuz to Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea, an important part of the international news of 19 August 2026 is thus structured by the same question: how can trade and energy routes be preserved in an environment where land conflicts are increasingly spilling over into maritime spaces?

International policy: the arm around Ormuz dominates a region under high tension

Washington and Tehran tighten their positions around Ormuz Strait

The confrontation between the United States and Iran dominates the international news of 19 August 2026. The Strait of Ormuz has become the centre of an arm that combines maritime security, sanctions, oil and diplomatic negotiations. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Donald Trump claims that no conversation or negotiation with Iran is ongoing or scheduled. He also assured that the maritime blockade remained fully implemented. According to him, the Strait of Ormuz is open and functioning normally. He also claims that the marine mines were removed or destroyed. These statements take place after the expiry of the sixty-day period provided for in the arrangements between Washington and Tehran. They seem to close, at least publicly, the prospect of an immediate resumption of discussions. Iranian discourse is radically different. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf states that the Strait will not be reopened until the United States commitments are fulfilled. The President of the Iranian Parliament quotes several conditions. He called for the lifting of the blockade, the release of Iranian assets, the end of restrictions on oil and the cessation of military threats and operations. He also claims that Iran remains capable of responding to a new attack. On 19 August 2026, Al Bina He accuses American officials of believing that an increase in pressure will lead to further concessions from Tehran. He rejects this assumption. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi adopts a similar line. He claims that Tehran does not only want a provisional ceasefire. The Iranian objective would be an end to the war that prevents its repetition. Araghchi also believes that the recent conflict has changed the regional perception of security arrangements based on foreign military bases. In this reading, Iran seeks to turn the military test into an argument for a new regional security architecture.

The gap between American and Iranian statements is highly uncertain. Al Quds, August 19, 2026, also reports that Donald Trump claims that no negotiations are planned with Iran, while Tehran links the reopening of Ormuz to the implementation of US commitments. The daily reports the continuation of maritime incidents. A commercial boat was reportedly hit by a projectile while leaving the Gulf through the Strait. The attack reportedly damaged the engine room and caused a victim within the crew. The situation also affects the Gulf States. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that the United Arab Emirates detected a ballistic threat before announcing that the situation had become safe again. Al Quds, for its part, evokes two ballistic missiles coming from Iran, one of which is said to have fallen outside Emirati territorial waters and the other inside. The information published on 19 August therefore shows that the disagreement over Ormuz does not remain confined to diplomatic negotiations. It results in militarization of the passage and risks to neighbouring countries. Nahar, on 19 August 2026, highlighted the difficulty of Omani mediation. The newspaper recalls that Oman has long been acting as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran. Donald Trump has sent severe warnings to the Sultanate, while Muscat is negotiating with Iran on the future of navigation in the Strait. This tension reveals the differences between Washington and one of its traditional partners on how to manage the crisis.

Qatar, Oman and Turkey are trying to preserve the diplomatic path

Faced with US and Iranian hardening, several regional actors seek to avoid a new war. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reported the statements of Majed al-Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Doha is awaiting an agreement between Oman and Iran concerning Ormuz. In his view, such an agreement could facilitate a return to the ceasefire and negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The Qatari official insists on the need to defuse the crisis. He believes that the priority is to stop fighting, ensure freedom of navigation and bring the parties back to the negotiating table. Qatar thus stands as a support for Omani mediation. This does not mean alignment with Tehran. Majed al-Ansari also goes back to the Iranian attacks on Qatar at the beginning of the conflict. It recalls that the Iranian aircraft concerned had been treated in accordance with the rules of engagement. He claims that Doha will once again defend its territory if an attack repeats. The Qatari message therefore combines diplomatic openness with the defence of sovereignty. This dual position reflects the concerns of the Gulf States. They want to avoid further confrontation between Iran and the United States, but they also do not want to accept attacks on their territory or a lasting disruption of maritime trade.

Turkey also intervened. Al Arabi Al Jadid and Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, report a telephone exchange between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump. The Turkish President calls for the use of diplomatic means to reduce tensions with Iran. It offers Ankara’s support for peace efforts. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talks in parallel with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani on the situation in Ormuz. These steps show that the crisis has surpassed bilateral relations between Washington and Tehran. The strait is vital for energy exports. Its closure or partial operation directly affects the economies of the region and global markets. The mediators therefore have an interest in avoiding confrontation. However, their margins remain narrow. Iranian conditions are important. The White House publicly refuses to recognize the existence of negotiations. Oman is itself under US pressure. Discussions must also take place as incidents continue at sea. Regional diplomacy therefore seeks less an immediate global agreement than a mechanism capable of preventing a new military sequence. The return to a stable ceasefire and the securing of Ormuz appear as the necessary steps before any broader political negotiations.

Israel strikes in Syria and provokes new tension with Turkey

Syria is the second largest source of international tension in the corpus. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds, Al Sharq Al Awsat and Al Liwasat, in their editions of 19 August 2026, report eight strikes against Abu al-Duhur military airport in the Idlib area. The Syrian authorities attribute these attacks to Israel. According to reports, the strikes targeted the runway and the site’s facilities without causing any casualties. Damascus denounces a violation of its sovereignty and an escalation threatening regional stability. However, the dossier takes on an additional dimension because of Turkey. Several publications refer to a recent visit by a Turkish military delegation to the site. The Commission would have investigated the possibility of reinstating the airport. Al Arabi Al Jadid therefore presents the operation as a message to Ankara. Israel would seek to prevent a Turkish military settlement that could alter the balance of forces in Syria. Al Quds reports that an Israeli official justified the operation by trying to prevent a Turkish military presence on that basis. A Turkish official quoted by the newspaper replied that no Turkish forces were installed there and accused Israel of making pretexts. This divergence shows that the Syrian space competition continues despite the political transformations in Damascus.

The American reaction adds another difficulty. Tom Barrack, the US representative for Syria and Iraq, described the strikes as unnecessary escalation. However, Al Quds reports that an Israeli source claims that Washington had been informed in advance of the information concerning the operation. Al Sharq Al Awsat reported comparable elements. The American position therefore appears ambivalent. Washington is publicly critical of an operation that could increase tensions with Turkey, while being presented as having been warned prior to its initiation. Several Arab States also condemned the strikes. Saudi Arabia denounces an attack on Syrian sovereignty and calls for an end to Israeli violations. Other Gulf and region countries adopt similar positions. Turkey condemns the attack and considers Israeli operations a threat to stability. The Abu al-Duhur file thus shows that Syria remains a space of rivalry among several powers. Israel wants to prevent the emergence of military capabilities which it considers threatening. Ankara seeks to maintain its influence with the new Syrian authorities. Washington is trying to preserve stability without breaking with Israel. Damascus is finally trying to restore its sovereignty. The convergence of these conflicting interests makes it probable that tensions will persist.

Gaza remains subject to strikes despite efforts around the agreement

The situation in Gaza remains another major issue. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Hamas claims to remain engaged in the process envisaged by the US-supported agreement. Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the movement, said that Hamas was following the agreed path. However, he called for a clear Israeli position on the road map. According to him, several schedules and procedures still need to be clarified. This statement comes at a time when Israeli reports indicate Benjamin Netanyahu’s reservations about several elements of the process. In particular, he would refuse to renounce the policy of assassinations and to engage in certain withdrawals before the handing over of Hamas weapons. Qatar also accuses Israel of intransigence. Majed al-Ansari believes that Hamas’ acceptance of the road map and the issue of its disarmament are an important step, but that Israeli obligations must also be implemented. At the same time, military operations continue. Al Arabi Al Jadid reported the death of six people in a strike against a coffee shop in Gaza port. Al Liwa The balance sheets therefore diverge slightly according to available sources. Nevertheless, all agreed on the continuation of the strikes despite diplomatic efforts.

Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 19 August 2026, also reported on the meeting between a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya and the US envoy Jared Kushner, in the presence of officials involved in the international arrangements for Gaza. A source of Hamas quoted by the newspaper described the meeting as very positive. According to this source, the movement’s leadership has explained that it is planning to pursue political and social activity in the future. Khalil al-Hayya also reportedly insisted on the search for a political solution to the Palestinian question and on the right to self-determination. These statements are important because they concern Hamas’ future role in the Palestinian political organization. However, they intervene while the military situation remains unstable. Al Quds reports that Israeli forces also continue the destruction of buildings beyond the line separating the areas of control in Gaza. The daily also refers to settler attacks and tensions in the West Bank. There is therefore a strong contrast between discussions on the political future of Gaza and the daily reality of operations. The success of the process will depend on the ability of mediators to obtain reciprocal and verifiable commitments. At the moment, the newspapers of 19 August show above all that negotiations are progressing on certain aspects as violence continues.

Iraq and Yemen: arms of Iran’s allies fuel new crises

In Iraq, the disarmament of armed groups is becoming particularly tense. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reports the threats to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi by Kataeb Hezbollah. The group refuses to surrender its weapons before the departure of the US and Turkish forces and also lays down conditions concerning Kurdish forces. These statements come at a time when the Government has set a deadline of 30 September for control of factions’ weapons. The newspaper also reports the arrest of an official linked to Harakat al-Nujaba. Tensions are aggravated by attacks on sites in Erbil. The Iraqi Kurdistan authorities suspect Iranian involvement, while Tehran claims that it does not have any information confirming the departure of the attacks from its territory. Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 19 August 2026, reports that significant pressure from Hashd al-Shaabi factions and political forces reportedly prevented the continuation of interrogation of a person suspected of belonging to a missile and drone transport network from Iran. According to the newspaper’s sources, some of these weapons were used for operations against neighbouring countries or for transfers to Syria and Lebanon. This information, attributed to Iraqi sources, illustrates the government’s difficulties in imposing its control over armed groups. They also show that the weapons issue in Iraq has a regional dimension.

Yemen is experiencing a new phase of escalation. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, reports that the Houthis are announcing another attack on an Aramco facility in the Jazan area of Saudi Arabia. The movement presents this operation as a response to actions against Yemeni territory. At the same time, fighting continues on several internal fronts, notably in Taëz, Marib and on the west coast. Al Sharq Al Awsat underlines the intensification of attacks on the Mokha port and the facilities near Bab al-Mandab. The newspaper reports dozens of ballistic missile attacks and drone attacks. These operations would have caused significant damage and disrupted the port’s activity. The Yemeni government authorities consider that they directly threaten supplies and the economy. The United Nations also warns about the humanitarian consequences of escalation. The Yemeni conflict thus joins the Ormuz crisis on an essential point: the security of the sea lanes. In both Ormuz and Bab al-Mandab, military tensions can disrupt energy and trade flows well beyond the region.

Ukraine and Sudan prolong international news dominated by conflicts

The war in Ukraine remains present in the editions of August 19, 2026. Al Arabi Al Jadid reported the death of at least ten people in a Russian attack on the Kharkiv area. The Ukrainian authorities also report several injuries. Al Sharq Al Awsat devotes part of its coverage to Russian operations against vessels carrying Western weapons destined for Ukraine. This information recalls that the war remains active despite the concentration of international attention on the Middle East. They also show the persistence of the logistical dimension of the conflict. Russia is seeking to disrupt Western supply chains, while Ukraine continues to rely heavily on external military assistance. The coverage of 19 August does not indicate a strategic rupture comparable to the crises of Ormuz or Syria. Rather, it demonstrates the continuity of a war of wear and tear where strikes, supplies and human losses continue.

The Sudan also continues to face a lasting war. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, reports on the establishment of a coordination council between Sudan and Saudi Arabia. In particular, the two countries seek to strengthen their cooperation on the security of the Red Sea. The Sudanese Foreign Minister refers to plans to protect this maritime area as the risks to trade routes increase. Such cooperation occurs while the Sudanese internal conflict continues. Al Sharq Al Awsat also notes the continued movement of population and military concentration on several fronts. The Sudanese question is thus linked to the other crises of the day by its impact on maritime security. From the Red Sea to the Strait of Ormuz, the press of 19 August 2026 describes a regional and international space where local conflicts interfere with the main axes of world trade. Diplomacy remains active in Gaza, Syria and around Iran. Yet military operations continue almost everywhere. The main feature of this international news is therefore less the absence of negotiations than their coexistence with the continued use of force.

International policy: confrontation around Ormuz and new hotbeds of regional tension

Washington and Tehran are moving further away from the diplomatic route

The United States-Iran arm is the main international issue in the press of 19 August 2026. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, describes a situation that became more uncertain after the expiry of the sixty-day period provided for in the memorandum between the two camps. Donald Trump claims that no conversation or negotiation with Iran is ongoing or scheduled. It also ensures that the maritime blockade remains fully implemented. The US President maintains that the Strait of Ormuz is open and functioning normally. Finally, he claims that the marine mines were removed or destroyed. However, Iranian officials have a very different situation. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President of the Iranian Parliament, claims that the Strait will not be reopened until US commitments are fulfilled. He cites several conditions: the lifting of the blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the end of oil sanctions and the cessation of threats and military operations on the various fronts. On 19 August 2026, Al Binas presented this confrontation as a real strategic blockage. The newspaper also highlights the economic consequences of the crisis. He quoted an oil price in excess of $91 for Brent’s barrel and referred to tensions in US bond markets. The publication considers that Washington’s choices are therefore limited by the economic consequences of a further escalation. Al Quds, August 19, 2026, confirms the depth of the disagreement. The newspaper reports that Tehran refuses to dissociate the opening of Ormuz from other American commitments. The strait has thus become both an instrument of military pressure, a global economic issue and a central element of negotiations.

Confrontation is also taking place in the field of political communication. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds and Al Sharq Al Awsat report, on 19 August 2026, that Donald Trump published a map presenting the Strait of Ormuz as a new American territory. This publication provoked immediate reactions in Tehran. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi replied that American illusions about Ormuz would be corrected. Al Sharq Al Awsat reports that the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, believes that the United States has failed to reopen the Strait despite its demonstration of power. At the same time, marine incidents continue. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that a British maritime trade monitoring organisation received reports of a vessel affected by an unknown projectile leaving the Strait. The engine room was reportedly damaged and a victim was reported among the crew. The same newspaper also reports a missile alert in the United Arab Emirates, before the announcement of a return to a safe situation. Al Quds refers to two ballistic missiles coming from Iran and indicates that they fell outside Emirati territory or into territorial waters. These events show the gap between statements affirming a return to normal and the persistence of risks. The strait therefore remains a space where the slightest attack can cause further escalation. The energy dimension further reinforces this danger, as a lasting disruption of navigation would have immediate effects far beyond the Middle East.

Oman, Qatar and Turkey try to preserve a negotiated outcome

Faced with the blockade between Washington and Tehran, several regional actors sought to maintain diplomatic channels. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, gave an important place to the role of Oman. According to two regional officials quoted by the newspaper, Washington had expressed opposition to certain provisions of a draft agreement between Muscat and Tehran concerning the management of navigation in the Strait. The United States would, inter alia, challenge certain joint management mechanisms and the possibility of collecting contributions from ships to finance the safety or protection of the marine environment. According to these sources, Washington would consider that Oman did not adopt a sufficiently firm position vis-à-vis Iran. Tension would have been significant enough to provoke American threats against Muscat. Qatar is also seeking to avoid the collapse of the process. Majed al-Ansari, spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, explains that Doha is waiting for an agreement between Oman and Iran on Ormuz. Such an agreement would facilitate the resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He stressed three objectives: to restore the ceasefire, to guarantee freedom of navigation and to bring the parties back to the table of discussions. For Doha, therefore, the immediate priority is to prevent the conflict around the strait from causing a new war.

Turkey also intervened. Al Arabi Al Jadid, August 19, 2026, reports that Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Donald Trump. The Turkish President called on him to exhaust the diplomatic means available to reduce tensions with Iran. Ankara proposes to continue to support peace efforts. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani, about Ormuz. These approaches illustrate the formation of a set of parallel mediations. Oman has a direct role in technical discussions with Iran. Qatar is trying to reconcile political positions. Turkey seeks to influence Washington and avoid an extension of the conflict. However, these efforts remain fragile. Iran’s demands relate to important economic and military measures. Washington refuses to give the impression of accepting the conditions imposed by Tehran. In addition, maritime incidents maintain the possibility of a military response. The Ormuz file has thus become a test for regional diplomacy. It also shows that the Gulf States do not want to be dragged into a new direct confrontation. Qatari statements stress precisely the collective cost of escalation. The security of the Strait is not confined to Iran and the United States. It affects energy exporters, coastal states and all economies dependent on maritime trade.

Strikes against Abu al-Duhur open new dispute around Syria

Syria is the other major source of regional tension identified by the newspapers of 19 August 2026. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds and Al Sharq Al Awsat report eight Israeli air strikes at Abu al-Duhur military airport in the Idlib area. The Syrian authorities report that the strikes damaged the track and infrastructure without causing any casualties. Damascus denounces a violation of its sovereignty and calls for an international response. Al Sharq Al Awsat, 19 August 2026, reports that US representative Tom Barrack described the escalation operation as unnecessary. However, an Israeli official quoted by the press claims that Washington was previously informed about the operation. This difference between American public criticism and Israeli assertions of prior information is ambiguous. It also recalls the limitations of the American ability to prevent certain operations of its ally. Several Arab and Muslim countries condemned the strikes. Saudi Arabia views them as a violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty. Turkey also condemns them.

The Turkish dimension is central. Al Arabi Al Jadid presents the strikes as a message to Ankara. According to several reports quoted in the newspapers, a Turkish military delegation has recently visited the airport to assess the possibility of its reactivation. Al Quds reports, however, that a Turkish official denies any Turkish military settlement in this base and accuses Israel of making pretexts. An Israeli official quoted in the same publication claims, on the contrary, that the aim of the strikes was to prevent a Turkish military settlement. The incident thus reveals a wider competition around the new Syria. Ankara supports the new Syrian authorities and seeks to strengthen its relations with Damascus. Israel wants to prevent the emergence of military capabilities which it considers a potential threat. The situation creates a zone of friction between two regional powers which both maintain important relations with Washington. The attack on Abu al-Duhur is therefore not only a Syrian military episode. It raises the question of the limits Israel intends to impose on Syrian rearmament and the Turkish presence. It also shows that the stabilization of Syria remains subject to external intervention. Any attempt to rebuild military capabilities can become a cause for confrontation.

Gaza remains confronted with strikes despite the political process

The situation in the Gaza Strip also remains very present. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reported a strike against a café in the port of Gaza. Six people were killed according to the newspaper, while several others were injured. Al Quds also refers to six dead and more than twelve injured. Al Liwa! reports seven dead and fourteen wounded. The results published in the first few hours therefore differ according to the sources. The Israeli army claims to have targeted Hamas officials who were preparing operations against its forces. On the contrary, Hamas accuses the Israeli government of continuing the escalation and undermining efforts to consolidate the ceasefire. This attack came after Jared Kushner’s visit and while discussions focused on the next steps in the agreement. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem claims that his movement remains engaged in the agreed process. However, he accused Israel of not yet giving the mediators a clear answer on the road map. Qatar also believes that the agreement requires concrete Israeli commitments.

Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 19 August 2026, reports on a meeting between Jared Kushner, Nikolai Mladenov, Tony Blair and a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya. According to a leader of the movement quoted by the daily, the meeting would have been very positive. Hamas leadership reportedly indicated that it intended to pursue political and social activity in the future. Khalil al-Hayya was also said to have insisted on the search for a political solution that would allow Palestinian self-determination. At the same time, Al Arabi Al-Jadid reports that the Gaza authorities are calling on the planned national structure to administer the territory to commence its missions quickly. However, the situation remains blocked by several questions. The conditions for disarmament, the Israeli withdrawal schedule, the reconstruction and future administration of the territory remain at the heart of the discussions. The strikes therefore have a major contradiction. On the one hand, mediators are seeking to build a post-war political mechanism. On the other hand, military operations continue to cause death and undermine confidence. Israeli policy in Gaza is also influenced by internal divisions in the run-up to the elections. The harsh positions of government officials fuel concerns about the ability of the diplomatic process to withstand domestic political calculations.

In Iraq, arms control becomes a test of strength

Iraq is also experiencing an increase in tensions. Al Arabi Al Jadid, on 19 August 2026, reports threats to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi by the Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah. The formation refused to surrender its weapons before the withdrawal of the United States and Turkish forces and the settlement of the Peshmergas question. She says her patience with the government is beginning to run out. These threats occur as the deadline set for 30 September for the control of weapons held by armed groups approaches. According to the newspaper, the government then intends to deal with weapons beyond its control under anti-terrorism legislation. The situation became more tense after the arrest of Abbas al-Yaqubi, a leader linked to the Al-Nujaba militia. Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 19 August 2026, reports that strong pressure from Hashd al-Shaabi groups and political forces had prevented the continuation of interrogation of a suspected leader of a missile and drone transport network from Iran to Iraq. These weapons were allegedly used for operations against neighbouring countries or for transfers to Syria and Lebanon. According to the newspaper’s sources, the detainee was finally handed over to Hashd al-Shaabi.

The crisis also has a regional dimension. Al Arabi Al Jadid reports that the Al-Quds Force Commander, Esmail Qaani, visited Baghdad a few days earlier. According to an anonymous Iraqi MP, this visit would have reinforced the opposition of some groups to disarmament. The Ali al-Zaydi government is therefore facing a difficult choice. It must implement its decision to place weapons under State authority without causing internal armed confrontation. The same newspaper also refers to drone attacks on facilities linked to the Kurdistan regional government in Erbil. The Kurdish authorities have accused Iran, while Tehran claims that it does not have any information confirming that the attacks are part of its territory. The Iraqi issue thus joins an issue that goes through several countries in the region: the capacity of states to control arms and groups linked to regional powers. In Iraq, this issue takes on an immediate dimension with the deadline of September. It could lead to compromise, government hindrance or confrontation with groups that refuse disarmament.

Yemen and Ukraine keep other military fronts open

Yemen remains marked by strong military activity. Al Quds, on 19 August 2026, reports that the Houthis claimed another attack on an Aramco facility in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. The newspaper reports that this is the third attack of this type in less than ten days and the fourth since 25 July. The Houthis describe these operations as a response to actions against Yemeni territory. At the same time, government forces claim to have conducted more than a hundred operations in 24 hours. The fighting includes Taëz, Marib, the western coast and other regions. Al Sharq Al Awsat, 19 August 2026, places particular emphasis on the Mokha port. According to daily reports, the Houthis intensified their attacks on the city and its port, using ballistic missiles and drones. The port would have been temporarily decommissioned. The newspaper believes that these attacks can respond to a twofold logic: to prevent the emergence of a competing port of Hodeida and to counter a possible military operation by government forces on the west coast. At the same time, the United Nations cautions against the humanitarian consequences of escalation.

Finally, Al Quds reported on 19 August 2026 the continuation of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities announce ten deaths in a Russian attack on the Kharkiv region. Seventeen persons were also reportedly injured. The attack reportedly affected Pechenihy. This information recalls that the crises in the Middle East are not the only active conflicts covered by the daily press. However, the hierarchy of 19 August editions clearly shows that the international centre of gravity is in the region. The Strait of Ormuz, Syria, Gaza, Iraq and Yemen are bound by power relations involving the United States, Iran, Israel, Turkey and the Gulf monarchies. Several diplomatic mechanisms seek to contain these crises. Yet military operations continue on almost every front. The main feature of the international situation described by the press on 19 August 2026 is this coexistence between negotiations and the use of force. States discuss while maintaining their means of pressure. Armed groups refuse to disarm without guarantees. Mediators seek compromises while military incidents can change the conditions of the discussions at any time.

Economy: banking reform, electricity and local production at the heart of a still fragile recovery

Banking reform sends a positive first signal to markets

The Lebanese economy remains between signs of financial normalization and the lasting effects of the crises in the country. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, devoted an interview to Marwan Barakat, Chief Economist and Research Director of Bank Audi. It describes an economy marked by still fragile stability and a sharp contraction due to destruction, successive wars and regional conflicts. However, several recent developments have reportedly been welcomed by the markets. Marwan Barakat cited the adoption of the Banking Reform Act, the results of the Lebanese-American presidential summit and the framework agreement. According to him, these events have helped improve several indicators over the past two months. The most visible movement concerns Lebanese foreign currency bonds. Al Sharq indicates that their price rose from about 25 cents for a dollar nominal value at the end of the previous month to 30 cents during the week. Since the beginning of 2026, the increase would reach nearly 21 per cent, as these securities traded around 23 cents for a dollar at the beginning of the year. However, the volume of transactions would remain modest, particularly due to the summer period. Thus, growth does not mean that the debt crisis is resolved. Rather, it indicates that some investors anticipate an improvement in the policy and legislative framework. For Marwan Barakat, banking reform is an important step towards future restructuring of public debt. It is also a prerequisite for obtaining financial support from the International Monetary Fund. This assessment places banking legislation at the centre of the confidence-building process. However, the rise in bond prices is from an extremely low level. It therefore reflects better expectations than a return to normal financial conditions.

This development is a reminder of the scope of the road ahead. Investor confidence now depends on the ability of the authorities to turn the adopted texts into concrete measures. The restructuring of the banking sector remains directly linked to the resolution of the debt crisis and to the issue of accumulated losses. The system must also restore stable relations with foreign financial institutions. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, deals precisely with the difficulties encountered with the corresponding banks in another issue related to the financing of energy imports. The newspaper reports a response to criticism of the procedures followed by the Ministry of Energy and Water. According to the presentation, the response times of the corresponding banks are linked in particular to a deterioration of confidence in Lebanon. The text maintains that some campaigns would have increased the doubts of foreign establishments and complicated their relations with the country. This is a matter of the position reported by the newspaper and is not in itself an independent measure of the banking situation. However, it shows how the daily financial functioning remains sensitive to the reputation of the Lebanese system. Banking reform must therefore not only address the losses of the past. It should also allow for the return to regular trade, credit and investment financing mechanisms. The observed movement on bonds is a first indicator, but it remains insufficient to conclude a lasting recovery.

Electricity remains a major burden for households, businesses and the state

At the same time, the electricity crisis continues to affect the real economy. On 19 August 2026, Al Liwa They pay the electricity provided by Electricity from Lebanon, private generators and, for those who have it, investments in solar panels, batteries and their maintenance. This accumulation creates a structural burden which affects both the purchasing power of households and the competitiveness of enterprises. The summer period further strengthens this pressure. High temperatures increase the demand for air conditioning. The newspaper therefore raises the question of the actual cost of electricity rather than the only number of hours of electricity available. Pierre Khoury, Secretary General of the Lebanese branch of the World Energy Council, explains to Al Liwa, that access to a source of electricity has become an essential expense for every household and establishment. It believes that the priority should be to reduce dependence on private generators and to gradually place supply under the responsibility of the public institution. However, this transformation requires an improvement in the production, distribution and collection of invoices. The electricity problem is therefore no longer limited to the production deficit. It affects the organisation of the market, the costs borne by consumers and the ability of the State to provide a reliable service.

Nahar, August 19, 2026, illustrates another aspect of this crisis by revealing the conflict between electricity in Lebanon and public administrations. The institution has issued a warning to organizations and administrations that have not paid their invoices and arrears. According to the newspaper, they have five days from 17 August before a definitive cut. The perspective of private public administrations of currents highlights a recovery problem that exceeds households. The State is in some way a debtor of its own public supplier. This situation creates a difficult circle to break. Electricity in Lebanon must improve its revenue to finance its operations. However, governments must have the necessary appropriations to pay their bills. If unpaid payments persist, the institution will see its resources reduced. If it shuts down the power, the very functioning of the utilities can be disrupted. Nahar thus presents the question as a test for the financial discipline of the state. It comes at a time when the government is trying to convince its partners that reforms are underway. Better collection of invoices appears to be one of the most basic elements of this reform. The problem, however, shows that the restoration of financial order is not only about banks or sovereign debt. It also begins in daily relations between public institutions.

The wine sector demands protection from falling consumption

The situation of Lebanese wine provides a clear example of the difficulties encountered by local production. Ad Diyar, August 19, 2026, devotes a dossier to the wine and vine sector. Producers face a decline in domestic consumption, increased costs and increased foreign competition. The president of the National Institute of Vine and Wine, Zafer Chaoui, calls in the columns of the newspaper for the reorganization and protection of the sector. It identifies several causes. The first is Lebanon’s economic crisis since 2019. The decline in purchasing power has directly reduced consumption. The second comes from the world market. Demand for wine has declined in several major consumer regions, notably in Europe and the United States. International supply has thus become higher than demand. Some of these volumes seek new markets and arrive in markets like Lebanon, which increases competition. The third problem is local. Grape harvest is important this year, but producers face difficulties in selling their volumes. Ad Diyar indicates that there are more than 64 producers or establishments active in winemaking in the country. Finally, production costs have increased. Bottles, caps, capsules and some of the material are imported. The high price of agricultural land also increases the burden. These factors reduce the margins of Lebanese producers, even when their products remain competitive in terms of quality.

The sector is therefore seeking public support, not just a grant application. Ad Diyar reports that representatives of the National Institute of Vine and Wine met with Minister of Agriculture Nizar Hani and Minister of Economy and Trade Amer Bisat. They will also meet with Industry Minister Joe Issa El Khoury and Tourism Minister Laura Lahoud Khazen. One proposal is to increase the presence of Lebanese wines in restaurants, hotels and places frequented by tourists and expatriates. The aim is to transform the tourist season into an outlet for domestic production. The sector also seeks to strengthen exports. Ad Diyar points out that Lebanese wines are already sold abroad, notably in Italy and Spain, and that Lebanon is due to participate in a specialized exhibition in Paris in February. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Zahlé and Bekaa, the National Institute and the Lebanese Union of Vine and Wine support a wine event in Zahlé on 23 August. The dossier illustrates a broader question for the Lebanese economy: how to protect domestic production without closing the market and how to use tourism to support agriculture and the agri-food industry? The answer here is to promote, export and improve the organization of the sector rather than simply restricting imports.

Tourism brings revenue but remains vulnerable to instability

Tourism remains one of the few sectors that can rapidly inject foreign exchange into the economy. Nahar, on 19 August 2026, reported a level of tourism revenue representing about half of a reference level mentioned by the newspaper. This indication should be read with caution, as the available document does not provide, in its extraction, all the details to accurately reconstruct the basis of comparison. However, it confirms that the sector continues to operate despite the security environment, without regaining its full potential. Another element is the meeting between Joseph Aoun and Canadian Minister Randeep Sarai. The President said political and security stability boosts the economy, stimulates tourism and attracts investment. This relationship is particularly direct in Lebanon. Reservations, diaspora travel and visitor spending respond quickly to security alerts. Tensions in the south therefore pose an immediate economic risk. A further escalation could affect the tourist season even before causing direct damage in the most frequented areas. Conversely, sustainable stabilization can have a rapid impact on services, restaurants, hotels and trade.

The desire of wine producers to rely on tourists and expatriates illustrates this interdependence. A strong tourist season does not only benefit hotels. It also supports restaurants, food producers, transport, trade and cultural activities. However, this dependency is also a weakness. An economy that relies heavily on seasonal arrivals remains vulnerable to political and military shocks. The challenge is therefore to use tourism revenues while developing sectors capable of producing and exporting throughout the year. Wine is precisely one of these sectors. Digital services, light industry and specialised agriculture can play a comparable role. However, the context of 19 August 2026 shows that security remains the first condition for this diversification. Legislative progress in the banking sector can improve confidence. They are not enough if companies continue to face high energy costs and if visitors fear a new war.

Water infrastructure illustrates the cost of public underinvestment

The issue of infrastructure also appears in Nahar’s 19 August 2026 file on wastewater treatment plants. The newspaper’s front page points out that only 35 out of a hundred facilities operate partially. The problem has an economic and environmental dimension. A large part of the Lebanese population lives on the coast. Maltreatment of wastewater therefore affects public health, beaches, tourism, fishing and the quality of life in urban areas. Built but under-used facilities also represent a public investment whose performance remains far below needs. The problem is not just the construction of new stations. It concerns their connection to the networks, their power supply, their maintenance and the means of the institutions responsible for operating them. The water sector thus joins that of electricity: Lebanon has infrastructure, but its sustainable operation depends on regular governance, financing and maintenance.

This shows why economic recovery cannot be measured solely by financial markets. The increase in Lebanese bonds is a sign of confidence. Yet the productive economy depends on infrastructure that remains fragile. A company bears the cost of electricity, water, transport and financing. A hotel depends on the quality of the coastline and the stability of the supply. A farmer or wine producer must bear imported input costs. Recovery therefore requires several simultaneous reforms. Banking reform should help to rebuild credit. Energy reform must reduce the burden of costly private solutions. Water infrastructure must be returned to service. Productive sectors need trade and export policy. Finally, security stability must reduce the risk premium that affects all activities.

A possible recovery but still dependent on policy and security

The indicators reported by Al Sharq on 19 August 2026 give a less bleak picture of financial markets than in previous years. The change in sovereign bonds from 25 to 30 cents per dollar in a few weeks reflects an improvement in expectations. The adoption of banking reform is also an important milestone. However, this progress remains fragile. They are partly based on the idea that Lebanon will continue its political process, avoid a new war and move towards an agreement with its international partners. A security breakdown could quickly reverse these expectations. The case of tourism shows this. Wine too. Even the question of electricity is affected by the State’s ability to finance its imports and maintain normal relations with the corresponding banks.

The Lebanese economy of 19 August 2026 thus appears crossed by two movements. The first is an attempt to standardise. Parliament adopts reform texts. Markets are starting to react. Producers are looking for new opportunities. The authorities are trying to attract investment and mobilize foreign aid. The second movement recalls the depth of structural weaknesses. Administrations accumulate unpaid electricity bills. Households remain subject to several costly sources of energy. Much of the water treatment facilities are not fully functioning. Local producers face declining purchasing power and competition from imports. Tourism remains dependent on security. Recovery cannot therefore be reduced to one reform. It depends on a coherent set of decisions concerning finance, infrastructure, production and state authority. Data released on August 19 suggest that some signals have improved. They also show that the shift from better expectations to a sustainable economic recovery is still to be achieved.

Justice: Extradition to Syria, amnesty and abolition of the death penalty place judicial guarantees at the centre of the debate

Adel Issa’s surrender in Damascus causes controversy over judicial guarantees

The hand over to the Syrian authorities of former officer Adel Issa is the main judicial file processed by the Lebanese press on 19 August 2026. Al Jumhuriyat reports, in its edition of 19 August 2026, that the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, decided to hand over the former Syrian officer to the authorities of his country for trial for the crimes attributed to him on Syrian territory. According to the daily newspaper, the decision is based on the Lebanese-Syrian judicial agreement signed in 1951. The Prosecutor ‘ s Office reportedly considered that the legal and judicial conditions for surrender were met. Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj therefore instructed the Central Criminal Investigation Section to transfer Adel Issa from the place of his detention to the Beirut Courthouse to the General Security. It was then to be transported to the Lebanese-Syrian border, where a Syrian security commission had to take charge of it. This presentation describes an extradition procedure based on the judicial mechanisms between the two States. It does not reveal in the material published by Al Jumhouriyat any legal obstacle that led the prosecution to suspend the proceedings. However, the decision takes on a much more sensitive dimension because of the context. The Lebanese Parliament had just adopted the abolition of the death penalty. According to another publication of the corpus, Adel Issa could face capital punishment in Syria. The proximity between these two events therefore turns an extradition procedure into a debate on the principles that Lebanon intends to apply when a person handed over to a foreign State risks a sanction that Lebanese law has just abolished.

Al Akhbar presented a much more critical version of the case on 19 August 2026. The newspaper claims that the authorities accelerated the release of Adel Issa before the entry into force of the new text abolishing the death penalty. According to the publication, the law was to be published in the Official Gazette on the following Thursday. Al Akhbar therefore believes that the State had the possibility to wait a few days and to ask Damascus for explicit guarantees on the fate of the detainee. The newspaper directly challenges Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Vice-President of the Tarek Mitri Council and Attorney General Ahmad Rami al-Hajj. He claims that the Syrian Chargé d’affaires in Beirut, Iyad al-Hazzaa, exerted strong pressure for the transfer to be carried out quickly. These claims belong to the treatment of Al Akhbar and must be presented as such. The newspaper adds that Adel Issa allegedly expressed fear for his life and made a request for political asylum. The Panel finds that these elements should have warranted further examination prior to any surrender. Al Akhbar also makes accusations about the previous circumstances of the arrest. According to the daily newspaper, Adel Issa was initially detained in the Syrian embassy compound before being handed over to the Lebanese authorities. The newspaper also contests certain elements contained in the documents relating to his arrest. The available corpus thus presents two very different narratives. Al Joumhouriyat highlights the 1951 judicial convention and the legal conformity adopted by the prosecution. Al Akhbar insists on the risks faced by the detainee, the political pressure he claims to have identified and the timetable for the abolition of the death penalty. These differences are themselves central to the case.

Abolition of the death penalty changes the framework of the judicial debate

The adoption by Parliament of the abolition of the death penalty is a major legal development noted in several publications of 19 August 2026. Al Sharq reports that the Kataeb political bureau welcomes this decision and presents it as a legislative step in line with the protection of the right to life and the evolution of legal norms. The position shows that abolition goes beyond the boundaries of the single functioning of criminal justice. It becomes a political marker on the conception of fundamental rights. However, its adoption comes precisely at a time when Adel Issa’s surrender to Syria raises the question of the penalty he might face. Al Akhbar uses this simultaneity to question the coherence of public action. The daily notes that Lebanon removes the death penalty from its own right while handing over to another State a person who could be sentenced to death. For the newspaper, therefore, the problem is less about the existence of an extradition convention than about the guarantees to accompany its implementation. It considers that an explicit request for the non-application of the death penalty should have been considered. The evidence provided by Al Joumhouriyat does not mention such a guarantee. Therefore, the corpus does not establish that it was requested or obtained.

This case also raises the question of the link between a new law and proceedings already initiated. Al Akhbar claims that the surrender was carried out prior to the publication of the text abolishing the death penalty. The newspaper sees it as a desire to prevent Adel Issa from benefiting from the effects of the new legal framework. This interpretation is that of publication. The other sources consulted do not explicitly confirm this intention. However, there remains an important fact in the media on 19 August: the timetable for extradition has become a political and judicial subject in itself. The case also shows that the abolition of the death penalty does not concern only sentences handed down in Lebanon. It necessarily opens a debate on extradition to States that continue to apply it. The question arises whenever a person claimed by a foreign court risks a death sentence. The Adel Issa file thus becomes a first emblematic case of this new situation. The press does not yet provide any case law to determine how Lebanese courts will deal with such requests in the future. On the other hand, it shows that politicians, judges and human rights defenders will now have to take account of this potential contradiction.

General amnesty law divides political forces

The general amnesty is the second major case of the day. Al Joumhouriyat reported on 19 August 2026 the criticisms of Gebran Bassil. The President of the Free Patriotic Movement asserts his support for redressing the injustices suffered by certain categories of detainees, but rejects the legal approach. It distinguishes between persons who could legitimately benefit from a remedy and perpetrators of serious crimes. Basil cited drug traffickers, murderers and perpetrators of sexual violence against children and women. He believes that too broad an amnesty would encourage crime and reinforce the principle of impunity. The political leader announces that his current is seriously considering the possibility of filing an appeal against the law. This position shows that the debate is not about the very principle of any amnesty. It first concerns its perimeter. The issue is to determine which facts can be erased in the name of the correction of injustices and which crimes must remain subject to the ordinary functioning of justice.

Kataeb take a close position. Al Sharq, on 19 August 2026, reports that the party rejects the law in its present form. His political office stated that redress for injustices and the release of persons who had been subjected to unjustified detention must be possible. However, this should not become a means of allowing perpetrators to escape their responsibilities. The Kataeb directly associate this issue with the sovereignty of law. The debate on amnesty thus reveals a concern shared by several political forces: a law designed to deal with some old cases or situations considered unfair could have far wider effects. The sources of the corpus available for 19 August do not provide, in the passages consulted, an exhaustive list of the categories of convicted persons concerned by the text. It is therefore not clear how many prisoners could benefit from it and how the offences could be fully distributed. However, they clearly demonstrate the nature of the challenge. Opponents call for the amnesty to remain targeted and not cover particularly serious ordinary crimes. This issue should therefore continue on the constitutional and political front if an effective appeal is filed.

New media law challenges prison sentences

Justice is also at the heart of the debate on new media law. Al Bina, August 19, 2026, reports a joint approach by the President of the Aouni al-Kaaki press union and the President of the Joseph Kosseifi editors’ union to the Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Khaled El-Enany. Both professional leaders explain that they do not in principle reject the modernization of media law. On the contrary, they consider that a new framework is needed to respond to changes in the sector. However, they identify several provisions that they wish to amend. Their main criticism is article 104. According to their reading, the reporter is criminalized and sentenced to imprisonment. The trade unions recall that Lebanon had abolished prison sentences in this area in June 1994. They therefore consider that the new text constitutes a step backwards on this point. They also contest a provision in Article 115 on the possibility of establishing new trade unions. According to them, this measure could fragment professional representation and weaken the unity of the sector.

The editors’ union also brought these claims before Gebran Bassil. On 19 August 2026, Al Bina has reported that a delegation led by Joseph Kosseifi met with the President of the Free Patriotic Movement in the presence of MP Jimmy Jabbour. Bassil explained the circumstances in which the law was passed in Parliament and the amendments introduced during the sitting. Both sides agreed on the need to continue discussions in order to arrive at an acceptable formula. In particular, the delegation called for the abolition of custodial sentences, the amendment of the provision concerning the establishment of trade unions and a more precise definition of journalists and media professionals. The legal debate here therefore concerns the balance between two imperatives. The first is the protection of press freedom. The second concerns the fight against the manufacture of false information, damage to reputation and extortion. Basil supported rules to respond to abuses while preserving freedom. This controversy shows that reform of media law cannot be reduced to technical modernization. It directly affects the nature of the sanctions applicable to public expression and the role of the judge in conflicts involving journalists.

Judicial relations with Syria become a test of sovereignty

The Adel Issa case finally goes beyond the individual case of the former officer. It intervenes as Beirut and Damascus seek to establish new institutional relations. The Vice-President of the Tarek Mitri Council is responsible for monitoring several aspects of this relationship. Judicial cooperation is necessarily one of the most sensitive cases because of the number of cases inherited from previous decades. The 1951 Convention provides a formal framework for extradition requests. However, the political change in Syria and recent developments in Lebanese law are creating new issues. Should Syrian requests be executed solely on the basis of existing conventions? What guarantees should be required regarding conditions of detention and penalties? What place should an asylum application be given when it is formulated by a person sought? The August 19 newspapers do not provide a common answer. They show, on the contrary, that these questions divide widely the readings.

This divergence also requires a distinction between established facts and editorial accusations. The decision of General Prosecutor Ahmad Rami al-Hajj and the use of the judicial convention are reported by Al Jumhouriyat. The accusations of political pressure, the role assigned to the Syrian official and the challenges to the documents of the arrest are developed by Al Akhbar. No other element of the body consulted can resolve these differences. They must therefore be kept as such. This distinction is particularly important in a judicial case. Criticism of a proceeding does not constitute proof of its illegality. Conversely, the existence of an extradition convention does not automatically answer questions relating to fundamental rights. The file thus shows why new relations with Damascus will probably have to be accompanied by more explicit procedures and verifiable guarantees if extradition requests are to increase.

Justice facing a simultaneous demand for reform and guarantees

The various dossiers published on 19 August 2026 share the same tension. Lebanon is changing its law while facing the concrete consequences of these changes. The abolition of the death penalty is a major reform, but the Adel Issa case immediately raises the issue of extradition. Amnesty seeks to resolve situations that are considered unjust, but it raises fears that perpetrators of serious crimes will benefit from impunity. The new media law aims to modernize the sector, but professional organizations denounce the possible return of prison sentences. In each of these cases, the debate therefore opposes the announced objective of the reform with the guarantees necessary to avoid adverse effects.

The institutional question also goes through all these issues. Parliament adopted the texts. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office applies existing conventions. The government manages relations with foreign states. Professional organizations and parties challenge certain provisions. The courts could finally be appealed. The judicial system is thus at the centre of a period of legislative transition. The 19 August sources show that this transition is not consensual. Nor can they conclude that the new texts have already produced all their effects. On the other hand, they show a common demand, even among actors with opposing political positions: reforms must be accompanied by precise guarantees. The current judicial challenge, therefore, is not just the adoption of new laws. It is about how they will be applied, to whom they will benefit and what protection they will provide in the face of political power, foreign demands and the risks of impunity.

Society: health, university and public services reveal the fragility of Lebanese daily life

Fifty years of crises have transformed health needs

Health plays an important role in the pages on Lebanese society of 19 August 2026. Al Joumhouriyat recalls the fifty years of the presence of Médecins sans frontières in Lebanon. This length gives the subject a scope that goes beyond the history of a humanitarian organisation. It also traces half a century of crises, wars, displacement and deterioration of public services. Al Joumhouriyat, August 19, 2026, recalls that the organization arrived in Lebanon during the civil war. Since then, the forms of crisis have changed, but humanitarian needs have never completely disappeared. The country has thus become one of the areas where the organisation has developed its experience of complex emergencies. The continuity of this presence shows above all that medical needs are not solely related to periods of open fighting. Economic crises, displacement and the weakening of access to care have gradually expanded the populations concerned. The newspaper also recalls an essential limitation of humanitarian action. Medical care and social protection can reduce suffering, but they cannot remove the political and military causes that produce it. This distinction is particularly important in the current context. The consequences of the war in the south add to the economic difficulties and fragility of the health system. Humanitarian aid responds to certain emergencies. However, it cannot be a long-term substitute for public institutions. The fiftieth anniversary of the presence of Médecins sans frontières thus becomes an indicator of the permanence of Lebanese crises rather than a mere institutional anniversary. Nahar, on 19 August 2026, also devoted content to the organization’s fifty years of presence in Lebanon and stressed that its work continued. The repetition of this topic in several publications reflects the importance of the health issue in a society that continues to depend, for part of its needs, on international humanitarian actors.

This dependency raises a broader question about the ability of the Lebanese social system to protect people outside emergency situations. Al Sharq, 19 August 2026, addresses this issue through the operation of the National Social Security Fund. The daily reports statements by trade union and social leaders calling for improved benefits, better protection of insured persons’ funds and an extension of health coverage. The debate focused on the election of Béchara Asmar as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fund. Walid Aliq presented this appointment as an opportunity to put workers’ rights at the centre of the management of the institution. He stressed the need to protect the funds of insured persons, improve medical coverage and treat the situation of pensioners. It also called for speeding up the application of the pension and social protection system. The message is clear: social security must be seen as a right and not a favour. Al Sharq also reported on the comments of the Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Mohammad Karaki, concerning municipal employees. Their subjection to the social security system would have reached its final stages before effective implementation. This development is important for a category of workers whose protections may vary according to municipalities and contractual situations. Thus, the 19 August social pages reveal two complementary realities. Lebanon continues to need a significant humanitarian presence. At the same time, its social institutions seek to expand their coverage and restore their capacities.

The Lebanese University Facing the Debate on its Independence

The future of the Lebanese University is another major issue. Al Joumhouriyat, on 19 August 2026, devoted a detailed analysis to the intervention of political power in the management of the university. The starting point is Law No. 45 of 26 July 2026, which amends the 2009 Law on the Organization of Academic Councils. The controversy includes the possibility of extending the term of office of the president of the university and allowing him to represent himself. However, the author of the analysis, Tony Atallah, former Dean of the Graduate Institute of Law, Political, Administrative and Economic Sciences, believes that the issue far exceeds the fate of a person in charge. The issue is the capacity of institutional rules to protect academic independence. According to this analysis, university freedom is not limited to the right of a teacher to express his or her opinion or to choose his or her subject. It also depends on the organisation of the establishment, the distribution of powers and the existence of councils capable of limiting the concentration of decisions. A university whose administrative structure is too directly dependent on political balances may ultimately undermine the freedom of its teachers, researchers and students.

Al Joumhouriyat, on 19 August 2026, recalls that the 2009 law had established academic councils and limited the successive renewal of certain mandates. These provisions were designed to encourage the rotation of responsibilities and prevent a lasting concentration of power. A change in part of this balance as a manager’s mandate approaches its term therefore raises an institutional question. The analysis is not limited to the presidency of the university. It also refers to the working mechanisms of doctoral studies. Criticism is about how some researchers would be required to follow the comments of the rapporteurs before they could support their thesis. The text also raises questions about the composition of scientific commissions, academic promotions and respect for specialties. According to this reading, university independence must be assessed at all levels. It concerns the president, but also the professor, researcher, student and commissions responsible for evaluating the work. The newspaper insists that these questions are not mere administrative details. They directly affect the quality of training and the value of diplomas. Academic promotion outside the field of specialization, for example, may weaken the credibility of academic titles. Similarly, a defence that becomes a simple validation of decisions already taken loses part of its scientific function.

The appeal to the Constitutional Council gives the file an additional dimension. On 19 August 2026, Al Joumhouriyat considered that the Council could use this case to clarify the boundary between legislation and administration. Parliament naturally has the power to amend laws. However, the question raised is the use of this power when an amendment occurs in a context which may directly affect a particular administrative situation. The analysis thus contrasts the continuity of the institution with that of individuals. A strong university must be able to continue its programs, research and missions despite the change of its leaders. Stability should therefore not depend on keeping a person in the position. This is of direct relevance to Lebanese society, as Lebanese University remains the country’s leading public higher education institution. Its independence, academic level and functioning influence access to education for thousands of families. In a difficult economic context, the public university also plays an increased social role. Preserving it from political intervention is therefore not only a matter of academic governance. It concerns equal access to education and the country’s ability to retain its skills.

Wastewater highlights a sustainable crisis in public services

Health infrastructure is a third important issue. Nahar, August 19, 2026, investigates the operation of wastewater treatment plants. The finding is severe. Of about one hundred stations, only thirty-five would be operational, and some would only be partially operational. As a result, a significant proportion of wastewater continues to reach rivers or the sea directly. The issue is particularly sensitive in a country where a large part of the population and economic activity is concentrated on the coast. Pollution is not just an environmental problem. It affects public health, beaches, fishing, tourism and quality of life. It also highlights the cost of infrastructure built but insufficiently exploited. The problem is therefore not only the number of stations available. It consists of their connection to the networks, their energy supply, their maintenance and their actual processing capacity.

On August 19, 2026, Nahar provided information on the distribution of the thirty-five stations in operation. The newspaper shows that their activity varies widely across regions and that some facilities do not work at their intended capacity. This situation illustrates the limits of a public policy which has for a long time focused on the construction of equipment without always guaranteeing its sustainable operation. A treatment plant is useful only if sewerage systems are connected, electricity is available and the responsible body has the necessary technical and financial resources. The water crisis therefore joins that of electricity and public finances. The faults of one sector are passed on to others. An irregular power supply can reduce the operation of a station. Lack of funding may delay maintenance. An incomplete network may leave an under-used installation. The consequences are then borne by the inhabitants in the form of pollution, health risks and the degradation of public spaces.

The situation is all the more worrying because the necessary investment is heavy. Nahar refers to projects planned from 2027 and beyond. However, their effectiveness will depend on the ability of the authorities to avoid the problems that have affected existing facilities. The challenge, therefore, is not only to obtain new international funding. Sustainable management is also required after construction. The waste water issue thus becomes a very concrete illustration of the relationship between governance and daily life. An infrastructure can exist on paper without actually providing the expected service. For residents, the difference between a built station and an operational station is essential. The first is an investment. The second effectively protects health and the environment.

Local public services seek to catch up with years of deterioration

The issue of infrastructure also arises through the state of the roads. Al Sharq, August 19, 2026, reports that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is continuing rehabilitation and coating operations in several regions. The work includes Jbeil, Zgharta, Aley, Chouf and Metn. The department presents these interventions as a response to the accumulation of damage and the need to improve road safety. This work is less spectacular than major national projects, but it directly affects everyday life. The deterioration of the network increases travel time, vehicle maintenance costs and accident risks. It also penalizes local economic activities. Road rehabilitation is therefore both a safety and a public service issue.

Municipalities also play an important role in this issue. Their ability to provide services depends not only on their resources but also on the situation of their employees. The announcement reported by Al Sharq concerning the integration of municipal workers into the social security system is thus broader in scope. Local authorities are often the first institutions to which residents are directed for secondary roads, waste, lighting, public spaces and many community services. Yet they operate themselves with limited means. Improving the social protection of their employees can help stabilize their functioning. It does not, however, address the issue of funding or of the large differences in resources between municipalities.

This fragility is visible in the capital as in the regions. The discussions reported on the political pages of the same corpus show that the Beirut City Council is preparing tenders for infrastructure, roads, trees, parking and pollution control. The amount of one of the infrastructure projects mentioned exceeds $25 million. These needs show the extent of the necessary catch-up. Local public services cannot be separated from national reforms. Municipalities need revenue, functional administrations and social protection for their employees. They also need a state capable of coordinating large water, electricity and transport networks.

The South bears a social cost that exceeds material destruction

Finally, war and displacement remain a central social reality. The pages of 19 August 2026 regularly refer to the return of the inhabitants of the south, the houses destroyed and the need for temporary housing. In particular, President Joseph Aoun called for international assistance to enable families to return to their villages. This issue goes beyond material reconstruction. Long-term displacement changes family life, access to school, employment and community ties. The destruction of water, roads and public buildings also complicates return even when fighting decreases. So the problem is not just to rebuild a house. An environment must be restored to enable a family to live there.

On 19 August 2026, Al Binas published a text on the inhabitants of the south and the psychological weight of the succession of loss, destruction and displacement. This content is more chronic than factual. Nevertheless, he describes a social theme in several publications: exhaustion produced by repeated crises. Loss of housing, displacement and fear of a new attack create consequences that do not disappear with the immediate end of a military episode. They can lead to an increased need for care, psychological support and social protection. The dossier of the fifty years of Médecins sans frontières provides additional information. The Lebanese experience shows that the health effects of a crisis often go beyond the emergency phase.

The Lebanese society described by the press on 19 August 2026 is thus confronted with several forms of fragility that reinforce each other. Military crises create new health and housing needs. The weakness of public services makes the response more difficult. Remediation infrastructure is only partially functioning. Local authorities must repair degraded networks. The Lebanese University is facing a debate on its independence and governance. Social security seeks to expand its coverage and restore the confidence of insured persons. In each of these areas, the central issue is institutional continuity. Humanitarian action can respond to the emergency. Funding can help build a station or repair a road. However, the sustainable protection of the population depends on institutions capable of functioning after the crisis, maintaining facilities and guaranteeing access to social rights. The dossiers of 19 August show that this institutional reconstruction remains one of the biggest challenges of the Lebanese daily.