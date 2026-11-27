Tarek Mitri represents a Lebanon without president at the American conference. Beirut defended the Arab initiative adopted five years earlier, without joining the bilateral negotiations announced by Israel and the PLO.

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Tarek Mitri represents a Lebanon without president at the American conference. Beirut defended the Arab initiative adopted five years earlier, without joining the bilateral negotiations announced by Israel and the PLO.

On 27 November 2007, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, President George W. Bush read out the text by which Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Mahmoud Abbas, on behalf of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), undertook to resume negotiations. Lebanon is one of the delegations present. He was represented by Tarek Mitri, Minister of Culture, who then acted as Minister of Foreign Affairs. His government is not party to the text read by Bush.

In Beirut, the presidency is vacant

Four days earlier, the term of office of Émile Lahoud expired without Parliament having elected its successor. On 23 November, the United Nations noted a fifth postponement of the election. Mitri is therefore travelling to the United States on behalf of the Lebanese government while the country is without President. This vacancy will end on 25 May 2008 with the election of Michel Sleiman.

Prior to his departure, Mitri included Lebanese participation in the Arab consensus. In Annapolis, he reaffirmed the refusal of a permanent settlement for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. This position does not amount to a negotiation between Beirut and Israel: the joint declaration does not lay down any provisions on refugees in Lebanon or settle any Lebanese-Israeli border dispute.

The Arab framework had been adopted in Beirut

The Arab peace initiative, adopted on 28 March 2002 by the Arab League meeting in Beirut, was based on a regional exchange. It proposed normal relations with Israel in return for withdrawal from the Arab territories occupied since 1967 and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital. It called for a fair and agreed solution to the question of refugees, with reference to United Nations General Assembly resolution 194, and rejected the forms of permanent settlement incompatible with the special situation of host countries.

The Annapolis programme provided for a discussion on relations that Israel could negotiate separately with Syria and Lebanon. It was an agenda item, not an announcement of open talks between Beirut and Israel. Ban Ki-moon, then Secretary-General of the United Nations, also recalled that the search for regional peace concerned both countries, without presenting them as parties to the Israeli-Palestinian commitment.

A deadline set at the end of 2008, without a treaty

Olmert and Abbas commit themselves to immediate negotiations on substantive issues and to do their utmost to reach an agreement by the end of 2008. They include a steering committee and regular meetings. The United States must follow the road map for peace. In November 2008, Abbas and the Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni acknowledged before the Quartet that the deadline would not be met. On 16 December, the Security Council continues to support the negotiations in its resolution 1850. The process does not lead to a permanent status agreement.

For Lebanon, Annapolis’ record is that of diplomatic participation without bilateral commitment: Beirut defended the Arab framework and its position on refugees, while the negotiations announced in Maryland were the responsibility of Israel and the PLO.

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