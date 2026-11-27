Departure orders were issued on Thursday 26 November in Courtenay and in the Cedar area, near Nanaimo. British Columbia has increased its alert level for the central island.

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Departure orders were issued on Thursday 26 November in Courtenay and in the Cedar area, near Nanaimo. British Columbia has increased its alert level for the central island.

On Vancouver Island, in western Canada, authorities ordered the evacuation of riparian areas in two separate districts on Thursday, 26 November. In Courtenay, the order came into effect at 8:00 a.m. local time for Maple Pool Campground and nine Headquarters Road addresses. Near Nanaimo, the regional district signed another order, applicable from 5 a.m. on part of Cedar, around Wilkinson Road and Raines Road. The perimeters are defined by official maps, not by city boundaries.

In Courtenay, river levels and tide monitored

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre explains that the Puntledge, Tsolum and Courtenay Rivers presented a danger to residents. In his 2:00 p.m. point on Thursday, he reported an improvement in conditions but maintained the order of departure. The teams were still monitoring water levels before the evening high tide. At Lewis Park, they installed a temporary barrier against rising waters. The Lewis Centre and The LINC Youth Centre were closed as a precaution.

Stephens Road and the Lewis Park area, including the Puntledge commercial area, were the subject of an initial preparation notice. This is not an order to evacuate. In Cedar, the regional district also publishes separate opinions according to the properties. Residents must check their address on the provincial map and follow local instructions before returning.

The level of alert in the centre of the island

The B.C. Flood Prediction Centre picked up on Thursday morning its flood warning alert for central Vancouver Island. East of the island remains on standby and other sectors are subject to a high flow notification. These levels describe regional risk; departure orders are the responsibility of the local authorities.

In Courtenay, a reception centre is located at Lower Native Sons Hall, 360 Cliffe Avenue. The district announces a hotline at 250-334-6000, open Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time. The Regional Centre has not published a consolidated assessment of the number of persons evacuated to both districts.

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