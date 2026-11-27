The company announced on Thursday 26 November the delivery of the Bled El Hadba. The new aircraft joins the medium-haul fleet, distinct from the long-haul Airbus and the regional ATRs.

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The company announced on Thursday 26 November the delivery of the Bled El Hadba. The new aircraft joins the medium-haul fleet, distinct from the long-haul Airbus and the regional ATRs.

Air Algeria announced Thursday 26 November that it had received a Boeing 737 MAX 8 namedBled El Hadba. The advertisement concerns a delivery: it does not specify the first commercial flight of the aircraft or the lines to which it will be assigned. It therefore does not lead to an immediate increase in frequencies between France and Algeria.

Boeings for short and medium-haul

The MAX 8 belongs to the new generation of 737, of which Air Algeria already operates several older versions. By June 2023, Boeing had announced a firm order of eight 737-9 for the short and medium-haul. The MAX 8 delivered on Thursday is a different variant. Therefore, the initial order of eight 737-9 should not be read as the count of MAX 8 received. Today’s company’s program includes a total of 10 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 versions.

Airbus and ATR meet two other needs

For the distant routes, Airbus had announced on 14 November 2025 the delivery of the first Air Algeria A330-900. The aircraft had 308 seats in three classes. The manufacturer saw the A330neo as a way to extend the service from Algiers to Asia and the other side of the Atlantic. He then described a set of eight A330neo; the program presented by the company in November 2026 foresees ten. These are two dated statements of the program, not the number of aircraft currently in service.

In July 2025, ATR confirmed an order for 16 ATR 72-600. The manufacturer also announced a simulator for crew training. These regional aircraft meet a different need for mid-haul Boeings and Airbus large carriers. For theBled El Hadbathe new data is its delivery; no commercial assignments were announced with her.

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