France and seven other countries called for Palestinian legislative and presidential elections in early 2027. Mahmoud Abbas’ decree fixes the two elections on 11 September.

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Foreign ministers from eight countries called on the Palestinian Authority on Saturday 28 November to hold the parliamentary and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027. They chose the day when the legislatures were originally to be held to challenge the postponement decided in October by Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian decree fixed the two elections on 11 September 2027. The declaration of the eight countries does not change this timetable.

Four new signatories since October

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland joined Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, which had already denounced the postponement in a joint text on 13 October. The new declaration calls on the Palestinian Authority to fulfil the commitments made in the New York Declaration on the two-State solution. It also calls on all parties to facilitate voting throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The eight ministers link the holding of free and transparent elections to the renewal of the legitimacy of Palestinian institutions. They consider this renewal particularly important with a view to a return from the Palestinian Authority to Gaza. Their text does not announce the concrete modalities of the vote or a decision on the governance of the enclave.

Ramallah invokes obstacles in Gaza and East Jerusalem

The Palestinian presidency had defended the postponement on 10 October. It cited the violence and restrictions of movement in the occupied West Bank and the difficulties of access by the Electoral Commission and international observers in Gaza and East Jerusalem. For Gaza, it also invoked the humanitarian situation, the lack of progress in reconstruction and the incomplete withdrawal of Israeli forces. The decree mandates the Central Electoral Commission to prepare the two elections, including in East Jerusalem.

Twenty years without national legislation

The latest Palestinian legislation dates back to January 2006. The Change and Reform list, which represented Hamas, had won 74 of the 132 seats in the Legislative Council, compared with 45 in Fatah, according to the final results of the Central Electoral Commission. Legislation planned for 2021 did not take place. The municipal elections held in April 2026 did not renew the Legislative Council or the Presidency.

The signatories now request a vote by the end of March, more than five months before Mahmoud Abbas’ schedule. As at 28 November, the Palestinian Presidency had not announced any amendment to its decree.

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