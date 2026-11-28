The Kaslik symposium put the Lebanese writer’s philosophy at the forefront 150 years after his birth. His 1911 English novel helped understand what he was doing with Arab belonging.

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The Kaslik symposium put the Lebanese writer’s philosophy at the forefront 150 years after his birth. His 1911 English novel helped understand what he was doing with Arab belonging.

On Thursday 26 November, the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik devoted a day to the philosophy of Amin Rihani. The programme associated a meeting on humanism and understanding between cultures with an exhibition of his paintings and sculptures, open until 27 November. To reread the thinker born in Freiké in 1876, one can start from an older object: a 1911 novel, written in English and yet built around a fictional Arabic manuscript.

An Arabic manuscript invented for an American novel

InThe Book of KhalidTwo Lebanese youths, Khalid and Shakib, emigrated to New York. The book does not start on the American dock but in a library in Cairo, where the reader learns that an Arabic manuscript has been discovered. The process does not attempt to make the book a historical document. It sets a distance between the language of the text read by the public and the language in which the narrative claims to have been transmitted.

The montage tells something about Rihani’s life. When he arrived in New York, he learned English in the United States and then resumed the study of Arabic in Lebanon. His work then developed in both languages. The Library of Congress maintains facsimiles of its English manuscripts; the originals of this collection remained in Freiké.

A cultural affiliation, a political project

The Arabity of Rihani does not exhaust itself in the choice of a language or in accession to a State. The writer defended Arab independence from Ottoman and then European domination. His travels on the Arabian peninsula also brought him in contact with leaders who had neither the same interests nor the same plans. Her literature, she, is able to place two young people from Mount Lebanon in New York immigration without their starting point disappearing from the story.

Kaslik chose to reread the humanistic scope of this work. The novel gives a concrete take to this program: Rihani does not make the East and the West speak as two blocks. It circulates people, text and ideas between Mount Lebanon, Cairo and New York. The question is not to choose which of these places explains the writer, but to see what each changes to his writing.

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