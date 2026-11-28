On 27 November Uganda’s HIV research institute launched a Phase 1 trial against Ebola Bundibugyo. In the DRC, WHO reported more than 12,000 reported cases and 5,900 deaths by 24 November.

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On 27 November Uganda’s HIV research institute launched a Phase 1 trial against Ebola Bundibugyo. In the DRC, WHO reported more than 12,000 reported cases and 5,900 deaths by 24 November.

The Uganda Institute for Virus Research (UVRI) announced on 27 November the launch, with Moderna, of a Phase 1 trial of an experimental vaccine against Ebola Bundibugyo. This is the first trial in Africa, according to the Institute, of a messenger RNA vaccine against this virus. A first trial of the same vaccine candidate has been underway in Canada since August in adults.

A first paediatric component

The Ugandan study should include approximately 224 healthy volunteers between the ages of one and 65. The Institute reports that recruitment has begun. The objective is to assess vaccine safety and immune response, including in young children, which were not included in the Canadian trial. This is not a vaccination campaign: the launch of the study does not establish the efficacy of the vaccine against the disease.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a WHO expert group recommended that the candidate be evaluated in a separate clinical trial at a more advanced stage. Other candidates are studied in parallel. Inclusion in these trials does not constitute a marketing authorisation.

In the DRC, WHO calls for the protection of health care teams

In its communiqué of 27 November, WHO reported that more than 12,000 Ebola cases and 5,900 deaths had been reported in the DRC by 24 November. It maintains the international public health emergency status. She said she had verified at least 94 health-care attacks in the country since the declaration of emergency, about six months earlier. Its emergency committee is calling for secure access to affected areas and for a shorter time frame for diagnosis and management.

Photo archive : CDC / Amy Schuh,Public Health Image Library, Bwera, 26 June 2019. The image does not represent the test of 2026.

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