Armed men took control of a cargo ship off Yemen on Saturday, 28 November, before leaving the ship. The British Marine Security Centre says the crew is safe and sound.

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Armed men took control of a cargo ship off Yemen on Saturday, 28 November, before leaving the ship. The British Marine Security Centre says the crew is safe and sound.

Armed men approached a merchant ship on Saturday morning in the Gulf of Aden, southwest of Balhaf, on the coast of Yemen. The master reported the collision at 0630 UTC to the UKMTO Marine Security Centre. In an update, this agency reported that the attackers had left the aircraft, that the crew was unharmed and that the cargo was moving towards its next stop.

The vessel identified as theMarsa Virgo

Clearwater Dynamics has identified the vessel as theMarsa Virgo, a container carrier under Panamanian flag. She indicated that the crew had regained control of the vessel. The British bulletin did not name the attackers or explain the circumstances under which they left the ship.

In a separate alert broadcast on Saturday morning, the European Operation Atalanta Maritime Safety Centre reported a collision in the same area of the Gulf. He had reported armed men on board and a crew in the shelter, without any reported injuries. The European alert did not name the ship and does not alone account for a second incident.

The Gulf of Aden connects the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Reports of piracy and the attacks claimed in recent years off the coast of Yemen are separate threats. The British alert does not attribute the November 28 collision to a particular group.

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