Padel: NXTPLAY, co-founded by Thibaut Courtois, invests in Gallop Global

NXTPLAY, the platform co-founded by Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, announces an investment in Gallop Global, organizer of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1. This first investment in the padel must accompany the international expansion of Gallop, particularly in Asia, and the development of its portfolio of sporting events and live experiences.

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Press release sent to Libnanews on 9 November 2026.

Co-founded by Thibaut Courtois, several times champion of Europe, NXTPLAY makes its first investment in the padel by partnering with Gallop Global, a Dubai-born company, to develop its portfolio of international events and seize new opportunities in global markets

Dubai, UAE, 9 November 2026 – NXTPLAY, the investment platform co-founded by footballer Thibaut Courtois, several times champion of Europe, and Gonzalo Vila, announced a strategic investment in Gallop Global, the company born in Dubai at the origin of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 and a growing portfolio of sporting events and live experiences internationally. This operation is NXTPLAY’s first investment in the padel, one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

This investment paves the way for a long-term strategic partnership that combines NXTPLAY’s investment vision, international network and expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global’s proven expertise in the development, marketing and organization of major events.

Gallop Global quickly established itself as an emerging player in the international event industry. Its flagship event, the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, has become a major event of the Premier Padel calendar, attracting the UAE to the best players in the world and an international audience.

On this basis, Gallop Global is implementing an international growth strategy focused on expanding its portfolio of proprietary concepts, entering new markets and developing long-term partnerships. It explores opportunities in Asia and other international destinations, focusing on large-scale declimatable event formats and creating sustainable business value.

Through this partnership, NXTPLAY and Gallop Global aim to combine their respective skills, relationships and international reach to support the next phase of society’s development.

Thibaut Courtois, co-founder of NXTPLAY, said:

« I’ve been passionate about the padel for years and I’m the circuit. Tournaments like Dubai show how fast this sport progresses and the atmosphere it creates for players and fans. Sport has always been much more than a competition. It creates ties and brings people together all over the world. Through NXTPLAY, we want to invest in companies that have a clear vision and ambition to build something that makes sense, and the padel is an area in which we have a lot to bring, from our network and experience in sport to our media audience. Gallop Global has demonstrated its ability to organize exceptional events, and we believe that there is great potential to export this know-how to new markets. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together. »

Gonzalo Vila, CEO and co-founder of NXTPLAY, added:

» Our investment in Gallop reflects our confidence in its economic model, leadership and international potential. The padel is a strategic sector for NXTPLAY, and Gallop offers us a solid anchor in this sport and in the Middle East. The team has built a solid foundation in the UAE, demonstrated its operational capabilities through major international events and built an ambitious portfolio of projects. We see a real opportunity to work closely with it, bringing not only capital, but also strategic support, business partnerships and access to our network as society changes in scale. »

Iván Modia, CEO and co-founder of Gallop Global, said:

« Receiving NXTPLAY as an investor and strategic partner is an important step for Gallop. From the outset, our ambition was to build an international company capable of creating, holding and developing distinctive event properties in several markets. Having Thibaut, Gonzalo and the NXTPLAY team with us brings us a valuable experience and relationship network, as well as a shared entrepreneurial vision. This partnership strengthens our capacity to implement our international growth strategy and open a new chapter for Gallop. »

This announcement precedes the 2026 edition of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, at the Hamdan Sports Complex, where NXTPLAY will be alongside Gallop Global as the tournament brings together again the world’s top players in Dubai. In this dynamic, the partnership with NXTPLAY marks a key step in the new growth phase of Gallop Global, strengthening its international expansion strategy and its ambition to develop a diversified portfolio of world-leading event properties.

About NXTPLAY

NXTPLAY Capital is a media and investment platform dedicated to sport, based in Madrid and co-founded by Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila. NXTPLAY invests in businesses and creates them in sport, media and entertainment, with a portfolio covering football clubs, motor sport, consumer brands and padel.

NXTPLAY combines capital, media audience, links with athletes and the industry, and an active and involved partnership approach, to help ambitious teams accelerate their growth, develop their brands and conquer new markets.

About Gallop Global

Founded in Dubai in 2023, Gallop Global is an investment and event management company founded in Dubai, specializing in the creation, acquisition, development and commercialization of intellectual property in international events.

With a growing portfolio of proprietary concepts and international partnerships, the company combines strategic investment, business development and operational expertise to organize major events and experiences.

Among its flagship properties is the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, one of the main tournaments of the Premier Padel circuit, alongside a growing portfolio of projects in the Middle East and Asia.

Editorial accuracy: The 2026 edition of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 takes place from 8 to 15 November at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

Cover photo: Thibaut Courtois during Belgium–United States, July 6, 2026.Bryan Berlin / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and typographical composition Libnanews, under the same license.

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