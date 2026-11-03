Ormuz: American strikes reported, explosions in Qeshm

Several explosions have been reported on the Iranian island of Qeshm, according to IRNA, cited by Reuters. The agency also directly cites an American official confirming strikes on the island. Under cover of anonymity, he describes them as limited, without resumption of major military operations. No verified human assessment or inventory of affected facilities is available. Reuters stated that CENTCOM had not responded to its request for comment. The exact consequences of the operations remain to be documented, regardless of the extent of the US statements.

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The United States has conducted strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Ormuz, according to an American official anonymously quoted by Associated Press. He presents them as defensive, targeting forces using ground-to-air missiles against American means.

Explosions reported to Qeshm

Reuters reports separately that the Iranian official agency IRNA reported several explosions on the island of Qeshm, located in the Strait. This finding does not specify the installations affected or the extent of the damage.

Reuters now quotes directly an American official confirming strikes on Qeshm Monday, November 2. He described them, under cover of anonymity, as limited and not marking a resumption of major military operations. The Wall Street Journal had reported the strikes before.

A transaction whose details remain incomplete

The US military command for the Middle East, CENTCOM, did not respond to a request for comment in the Reuters dispatch consulted. No verified human results or accurate target inventory is available in this information.

The Wall Street Journal describes a series of limited operations in recent weeks, according to Reuters. This presentation remains attributed to the sources of daily life. No precise timing of the strikes or details of the installations affected are established in the information consulted.

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