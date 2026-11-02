Maxime Chaya: 20 years after Everest, November 19

Maxime Chaya will celebrate the twenty years of her ascent from Everest on November 19, 2026, at 5 p.m., at the MEA Training & Conference Center. Documentary, signature of the last volume of Max Max and youth projects are announced. Prior confirmation is required to access the meeting place.

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Maxime Chaya gives an appointment on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 5 p.m. at the MEA Training & Conference Center for an evening dedicated to the twenty years of her ascent from Everest. The programme combines the screening of a documentary, the presentation of the latest volume of its comic book series and the announcement of projects for Lebanese youth.

This meeting celebrates an anniversary without resuming the exact date: the mountaineer reached the summit of Everest on 15 May 2006. He became the first Lebanese to wear the national flag there, according to the presentation of his journey on his official website. The evening of November therefore returns to this stage twenty years after the expedition.

Maxime Chaya : Everest, documentary and comics

The invitation announces the screening of the documentary « Max Chaya Special », under Discovery Channel. It also provides for the presentation and signature of the fourth and final volume of the « Maxum Max » comic book series. This new book is entitled Chomolungma: Top of the World.

The message to the editor states that Maxime Chaya will also present her projects for Lebanese youth. Their content is not detailed. The meeting must thus link the memory of the ascension to the transmission of this experience to a new audience.

Mandatory prior confirmation

Access should not be considered free and without registration. It is imperative that the organizers ask for confirmation of attendance, the names of the participants to be transmitted to airport security. It is therefore appropriate to contact the organisation before any travel to the MEA Training & Conference Center.

Date: thursday, november 19, 2026.

thursday, november 19, 2026. Time: 5 p.m., Lebanon time.

5 p.m., Lebanon time. Place: MEA Training & Conference Center.

MEA Training & Conference Center. Confirmation: compulsory with the organisation, at +961 3 393 353, number indicated on the invitation.

compulsory with the organisation, at +961 3 393 353, number indicated on the invitation. Programme:screening of « Max Chaya Special », presentation and signature of « Chomolungma: Top of the World! », projects for youth.

The invitation does not specify any entry fee or confirmation deadline. These arrangements remain to be checked directly with the organisers.

Sources

Invitation and message from The Full Circles sent to Libnanews on November 2, 2026.Maxime Chaya’s official site: the seven peaks and date of the ascent of Everest.

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