After the damage, the promise to repair must also be kept

In this free forum, Douglas Vandergraph questions the responsibilities that accompany housing repair after a period of insecurity. It advocates realistic commitments, transparent monitoring of work and equal attention to the inhabitants. His Christian reflection places the dignity of each neighbour at the heart of solidarity.

9

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

When a door has been damaged, a window closes badly, or a staircase is safer, the repair looks like a strictly material matter. Yet, for a family in Lebanon that tries to return to an ordinary life after a period of insecurity, it also concerns trust: has anyone really understood the problem? Who should intervene? What work is urgent and what can be expected? And how can a person without means report a danger without fear of being ignored?

In a building, the damage is not always equally distributed. A damaged walk poses a particularly serious risk to an elderly resident or a person with reduced mobility. A window that lets rain in can disrupt a child’s sleep and duties. Poorly informed access can complicate the return of a worker at the end of the day. It is not a question of pretending that all these situations are comparable; It is to see how the same building can become very different depending on the abilities of those who live in it.

The first mistake would be to make big promises too quickly. After a crisis, the desire to reassure is understandable. But announcing that « everything will be repaired » without a budget, expertise and a credible schedule may disappoint people who have already waited a long time. A more humble word can be more useful: that is what we know, what needs to be inspected, what depends on the owner or the competent department, and when new information is given.

A small shared registry can help distinguish alerts without exposing personal information. It could indicate the date of a problem, its general nature, the person responsible for verifying the situation and the state of the intervention. It should not publish diseases, financial difficulties or private contact details of residents. Transparency on work does not mean forced transparency on the lives of the inhabitants.

Repairs involving electricity, structural stability, gas or other dangerous systems must be performed by qualified persons. Solidarity does not justify a neighbour’s improvising risky work to prove his generosity. Help can be to report a hazard, obtain a professional assessment and protect access to the building during the intervention.

You must also listen to tenants as carefully as the owners. Some residents have less power to demand reparation; others have just moved in or don’t know who to apply for. Decisions should take into account the legal obligations and responsibilities of everyone, without allowing familiarity or social status to automatically outweigh the real urgency of a problem.

Lebanon has neighbourhoods where people of different religious traditions share the same streets and sometimes the same buildings. This proximity does not erase disagreements, but it creates common responsibilities. A water leak does not check the confession of the one living on the lower floor. A dangerous staircase does not spare the one with whom we do not usually talk.

In the Gospel, Jesus tells the parable of the good Samaritan. The injured man receives the attention of a person whom the social conventions could have kept at a distance. What strikes in the story is the continuity of care: the Samaritan does not content himself with a spectacular gesture on the way, he foresees the continuation. On the scale of a building, this Christian lesson invites us to take seriously the promised reparations, even when the emotion of the first day has been dispelled.

It also imposes an essential moral limit. A Christian called to serve his neighbor does not have the right to condition this aid to the religion of the aided person. The neighbour is worthy of respect before any question of belief. In a plural society, freedom of conscience must be protected as much as housing security.

It would be unfair to ask families to solve what governments, professionals and managers have to do on their own. A building cannot compensate for the lack of reliable services. But residents can improve the flow of information, signal priority needs and ask for specific responses rather than letting each person manage alone.

The target is not a table filled with « completed » boxes at the end of the month. It is to allow people to cross a door without worry, climb a safe staircase and trust a realistic promise. A well-conducted repair does not only make a wall or a walk stronger. It restores some of the reliability that common life needs.

When we say to someone « we’ll take care of it, » these words should get our attention as long as the work goes on. Neighbourhood peace is sometimes recognised as this: a modest word, honest follow-up and a concrete obstacle less during a family’s day.

Douglas Vandergraph

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews