The NSA confirms a disruption of some internal systems during scheduled maintenance, in a press release issued on 17 November. The US agency ensures that its essential capabilities remain fully operational thanks to the redundancy features of its infrastructure. This official statement complements the first information about NSA Net’s failure. It does not specify the duration of the incident or its technical scope, nor does it constitute an explicit announcement of the complete restoration of the network.

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The NSA confirms, in a statement dated 17 November 2026, a temporary disturbance during a scheduled maintenance operation. Some internal systems have been affected, according to the US intelligence agency. However, it ensures that its critical capabilities remain fully operational.

NSA specifies framework for disturbance

This official response complements the first information on the breakdown of the network classified NSA Net, published earlier Tuesday. The Agency states that its capacity to defend national security continues. It notes that its infrastructure includes several levels of redundancy to maintain operations during planned interventions or unforeseen events.

The release does not detail the affected systems. It does not specify the start time, the duration of the disturbance or the number of employees involved.

No explicit announcement of full recovery

The NSA places the incident during routine maintenance without exposing detailed technical diagnosis. It does not qualify the event as a cyberattack and does not describe any data leak.

Maintaining critical capabilities does not mean that all internal services are functioning normally. The official text does not give a timetable for returning to normal and does not explicitly announce the full recovery of NSA Net.

Our previous coverage

NSA: first report of network failure classified.

Illustration: NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, archives of 14 December 2005. Photo NSA / DVIDS, public domain; Libnanews dressing.Original photographandconditions of use. The appearance of U.S. Department of War (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW sleep.

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