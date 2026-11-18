Equinor detected a cyber attack on some of his computer systems, according to a press release released on 17 November. The Norwegian Group states that its operations and production are not affected. He does not record any data theft and mobilizes his teams to neutralize the attack. The text does not specify the systems concerned or the identity of the authors. Nor can it be concluded that the incident is over: the absence of an effect on production does not mean its resolution.

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Equinor announced Tuesday, November 17, that it detected an ongoing cyber attack on some computer systems. The Norwegian Group claims that its activities and production are not affected.

Equinor mobilizes its teams

In its press release, issued at 5:55 p.m. UTC and updated at 6:40 p.m. UTC, the company reported that it had mobilized the necessary resources to neutralize the attack and restore the integrity of its systems. It states that the competent authorities are being informed.

Equinor also states that it has no data theft index. This wording does not guarantee that no information has been compromised: it describes the status of findings provided by the group.

Neither identified author nor reported end of incident

The press release does not name the systems concerned, does not specify the method used and does not attribute the attack to any actor. Nor does he announce his neutralization. The absence of reported effect on production must therefore be distinguished from the resolution of the computer incident.

Archive illustration: Equinor offices in Fornebu, Bærum, February 23, 2021. This photograph does not locate the affected systems. Ryan Hodnett / Wikimedia Commons; Libnanews dressing. Photo and adaptation undercC BY-SA 4.0 license.Original photograph.

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