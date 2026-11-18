On 17 November 2026, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights presented a documented assessment of more than 2,230 civilians killed in Sudan between January and the end of October. More than 1,630 deaths are related to drones. These figures are not a comprehensive census: the United Nations estimates the actual balance sheet to be probably higher. His representatives also stressed the impact of attacks on essential infrastructure and services, beyond the deaths directly recorded in the conflict.

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In Sudan, the United Nations confirmed more than 2,230 civilians killed between January and the end of October 2026. More than 1,630 died in drone strikes. OHCHR announced these figures on 17 November in Geneva.

This is a documented, non-exhaustive assessment. The organization considers the actual number to be probably higher. These data cover ten months of 2026, not the entire war.

Sudan: Drones at the heart of the balance sheet

The communiqué distinguishes two periods. In the first half of the year, at least 1,390 civilians were killed, more than 80 per cent of them by drones. Between July and October, another 840 deaths were recorded, including nearly 520 in those strikes.

The report presented covers January to June. The additional figures provided by OHCHR extend the review until the end of October. They should therefore not be confused with the data from the biannual report alone.

Damage beyond loss of life

In Geneva, OHCHR representatives also described the effects of attacks on markets, health facilities and essential services. Destruction, looting and travel restrictions complicate access to food.

Since Khartoum, Li Fung, the representative of OHCHR in the Sudan, called for action against the supply of weapons fuelling the conflict. It also called on the parties to negotiate in good faith a ceasefire.

Also read: Sudan: UN warns about shelter shortage · Global Voices.

Documents: OHCHR communiqué of 17 November;Presentation in Geneva.

Illustration:photograph of archives of June 2025, unrelated to a strike or the victims of this balance sheet. Ahmed 222222,Wikimedia Commons,CC0 1.0. Composition Libnanews.

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