Framatome inaugurated at Creusot a workshop of nearly 15,000 square meters for structures that maintain fuel in reactors. Nearly EUR 100 million has been invested. Production started in July; the first deliveries for the six French EPR2 are scheduled from 2032.

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Framatome inaugurated on Tuesday 24 November, at the Creusot, a workshop dedicated to parts that keep fuel in the reactor tank. The group announces nearly EUR 100 million in investment. Manufacturing started in July, but the first deliveries for the EPR2 are only expected from 2032.

Industry Minister Sébastien Martin opened the site in Saône-et-Loire. Framatome acquired some 15,000 square metres of industrial space to install large equipment for machining, welding and assembly.

Parts that maintain fuel

« Vacuum interns » are neither the tank itself nor the fuel. These are mechanical structures that, inside the tank, maintain and position the fuel assemblies. They may be removed during maintenance stops. According to Framatome, their manufacture requires the assembly of nearly 7,600 parts with a high level of precision. The new workshop concentrates the means necessary for the manufacture and assembly of these structures.

Manufacture from 2026, deliver from 2032

The workshop launched its first productions in July for the French programme of six EPR2 reactors. The timetable announced by Framatome relates to the components: 2032 corresponds to the expected start of their deliveries, not to the commissioning of a power plant. The inauguration thus marks an industrial step ahead of the construction sites. The production of such complex parts is being prepared several years before installation at future reactor sites.

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