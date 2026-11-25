Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni are among the eleven persons referred to the Paris Correctional Court. The trial, scheduled for the end of 2027, must examine the conditions under which the Franco-Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine returned publicly, in November 2020, on his accusations of Libyan financing of the 2007 presidential campaign.

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The financial investigating judges referred Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni to the Paris Correctional Court in the case of the withdrawal of the Franco-Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine. The order, issued on 24 November, concerned eleven persons, including Michèle Marchand. The trial is scheduled for 3 November to 2 December 2027. The dismissal does not prejudge the verdict.

A retraction after accusations about the 2007 campaign

In 2016, Ziad Takieddine claimed to have transported €5 million in cash from Libya on the eve of the 2007 presidential election. He said he had handed them over to Claude Guéant and Nicolas Sarkozy, then Minister of the Interior. Both had denied it. In November 2020, from Lebanon, Takieddine returned publicly to his accusations. Two months later, he again challenged the former president. He died in Lebanon in September 2025.

The judges believe that the withdrawal of November 2020 was prepared to weigh the court decisions in the case of alleged Libyan financing. In their order, they assign to Noël Dubus a role in the preparation of the retraction and Michèle Marchand a role in its media coverage. These elements are subject to prosecution and may be challenged at the hearing.

Two procedures to distinguish

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni are dismissed for association of criminals in order to prepare scams in organized tape and for concealment of suborning witnesses. The latter charge concerns the fact that, according to the prosecution, he was informed of a proceeding to change a testimony. On this point concerning Carla Bruni, the judges did not follow the national financial prosecutor’s office, which had requested a partial dismissal.

The trial scheduled for 2027 should not rejudge the origin of the 2007 campaign funds. It deals with the circumstances in which Takieddine returned to his statements and the role of the accused. In the separate case of Libyan funding, Nicolas Sarkozy contests his conviction in first instance. The appeal is expected on Monday, 30 November.

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