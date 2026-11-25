Xiamen Airlines has signed an agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8. Deliveries are scheduled between 2031 and 2034, subject to the agreement of the Chinese authorities and the shareholders of China Southern Airlines. The $7.4 billion pledged is the catalogue price, not the amount actually negotiated.

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Xiamen Airlines signed an agreement with Boeing on Tuesday 24 November to purchase 50 aircraft 737-8, the MAX 8 version of the US monocouloir. China Southern Airlines, which owns 55% of the company, announced the transaction after the closing of the markets. The agreement is still to be approved by China Southern shareholders and the competent Chinese authorities. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2031.

$7.4 billion in the catalogue, not on the invoice

The catalogue price of 50 aircraft, including engines, is approximately $7.4 billion. The group states that Boeing has granted discounts and that the negotiated price is lower. The actual amount remains confidential. China Southern requested a waiver of the price disclosure obligations on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The equipment must be delivered in batches from 2031 to 2034, with instalment payments according to the delivery schedule. The group plans to mobilise its own resources and bank or similar financing. On 24 November, he did not declare any financing agreements signed with banks for this purchase.

A fleet linked to the new airport of Xiamen

China Southern’s Board of Directors links the purchase to the planned relocation to Xiamen Xiang The group presents the agreement as a complement to recent purchases from Airbus, rather than as a replacement of these aircraft.

The next step is the convening of a meeting of China Southern shareholders. The stock exchange announcement relates to a signed but conditional contract: it does not mean that the 50 aircraft are delivered or that the company paid the catalog amount.

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