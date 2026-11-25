Alberta announces a motion against certain effects of the Federal Anti-Hate Act. The province challenges the removal of a defence related to good faith religious expression. If adopted, the motion will invite the Alberta government to act without amending the Criminal Code.

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On Tuesday, November 24, the Government of Alberta announced that it would move a motion to its Legislative Assembly in response to the Federal Anti-Hate Act. Prime Minister Danielle Smith challenges the removal of a defence related to religious views expressed in good faith. The motion is not presented as adopted and, even if it were, it would not restore that defence to the Criminal Code.

What the Federal Parliament has changed

Bill C-9 received Royal Assent on June 18 and came into force on July 18. It removes the defence based on religious views expressed in good faith in two specific cases: prosecution for the voluntary promotion of hatred and prosecution for the voluntary promotion of anti-Semitism through the approval, denial or trivialization of the Holocaust.

The text distinguishes this removal from the infringement threshold. A statement is not hate propaganda simply because it offends. The law specifies that public interest discussions, including religious, educational, political or scientific discussions, are permitted when they do not meet the criteria for offences. It also creates offences relating to intimidation and obstruction of access to certain places of worship or community institutions.

What the province intends to do

Edmonton invokes its Alberta Sovereignty Act within a united Canada. According to the provincial government, the motion would ask the cabinet to consider legal measures to protect lawful expression and inform the people about their rights. The provincial Minister of Justice, Mickey Amery, believes that the disappearance of the defence may discourage non-illegal statements. This is an assessment by the provincial government, not a judicial finding.

The government states that it has already invited Albertan prosecutors in September to consider freedom of expression and not to prosecute solely on the grounds that an opinion is controversial or unpopular. These guidelines are subject to prosecution. They are distinct from the federal text, which continues to apply. The next step is consideration of the motion by the Alberta Legislative Assembly.

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