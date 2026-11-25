Ottawa anticipates the first Red Seal premium payments in early December. This assistance of C$5,000 is targeted at those who have completed an apprenticeship and obtained an eligible certification. More than 18,000 applications have been received, but their approval has not yet been obtained.

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Ottawa anticipates the first Red Seal premium payments in early December. This assistance of C$5,000 is targeted at those who have completed an apprenticeship and obtained an eligible certification. More than 18,000 applications have been received, but their approval has not yet been obtained.

Employment and Families Minister Patty Hajdu announced on November 24 in Gatineau that Service Canada will begin communicating its decisions in the coming days. The first payments are expected in the first week of December. This deadline concerns approved files, not all those who have applied since the opening of the program on November 16.

Who can ask for the $5,000?

For the first phase, you must have completed an apprenticeship and obtained, as of April 1, 2025, an eligible certification in a trade designated Red Seal by the province or territory. The requirements are therefore not limited to a recent hiring or a specialized trade. The program can pay a bonus for each trade for which the conditions are met, up to a maximum of C$50,000.

Persons certified between April 1, 2025 and November 15, 2026 may apply until May 31, 2027. For certifications obtained from 16 November 2026, the deadline is 12 months from the date of certification. Once the application has been opened, documentation must be provided within 28 calendar days. After that time, Service Canada indicated that the process must be repeated.

Another way from July 2027

Ottawa plans to extend the bonus to persons who obtain certification based on their professional experience, without completing an apprenticeship program. These workers will be able to file a file from July 2027, including if their qualifying certification was obtained on or after April 28, 2026. This announcement does not open the November procedure.

A separate measure must support apprentices during their technical training in class. The Government provides a supplement of C$400 per eligible week in addition to EI. The payment is to begin in the spring of 2027 and cover eligible training weeks starting January 3. This supplement is for those still in training, while the $5,000 bonus rewards obtaining certification.

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