The Lebanese press follows the discussions on the post-FINUL, the work of Qlayaat, the tax challenge of the banks and the decisions of the military justice in the Bcharré case.

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The Lebanese press is following the preparations for the post-FINUL, without a replacement mandate adopted. It also goes back to the Qlayaat calendar, the banks’ tax challenge, the transport strike and the military procedure in the Bcharré case.

Photo archive: UNIFIL French contingent at At Tiri, 14 July 2009. © Libnanews.

On the front page: three different calendars for South Lebanon

An Nahar and An Nahar International of 26 November describe a French track to organize the withdrawal of UNIFIL without immediate rupture on the ground. Al Liwaa and Asharq Al Awsat of 26 November are considering the possibility of maintaining an international presence in another form. Al Akhbar and Al Binaa of 26 November stressed the conditions laid down by Hezbollah and the link between the ceasefire framework and United Nations resolutions. In fact, the texts deal with three distinct deadlines: the end of the current mandate on 31 December, the timetable for withdrawal of force and decisions that might concern a different mission. The French consultations are not a resolution adopted. The Lebanese army’s calendar and the calendar of possible international arrangements are not deduced from the departure of peacekeepers alone.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November distinguishes bombings, demolitions and earthworks in the reports of the South. Ad Diyar of 26 November draws attention to the effects of attacks on civilians and access to care. The same incident repeated by several titles is not an additional incident. The articles also do not make it possible to generalize to all villages the difficulties observed in one of them. The questions still open concern access to localities, the protection of civilian services and the division of labour between Lebanese authorities and possible international partners.

Local policy: disagreement over weapons and pressure from professional sectors

Al Joumhouria and Nidaa Al Watan of 26 November highlight the divisions on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the State’s ability to enforce its decisions. Ad Diyar of 26 November questions the persistence of a political conflict without open internal confrontation. Al Binaa of 26 November presents Hizbullah’s account of the weapons file and the guarantees he says he is waiting for. These differences are partly due to editorial choices. A party declaration does not establish the intention of the State or that of its opponents, and confrontation scenarios remain assumptions.

The 25 November road transport movement also occupied Ad Diyar, Al Akhbar and Al Araby Al Jadeed on 26 November. Al Akhbar reports the prospect of a new deadline on the following Wednesday. A distinction must be made between the mobilisation observed, the notice of union and the effective closure of an axis. The case also contrasts two levels of decision-making: the commitments the unions claim to have obtained and the measures actually taken by the administration. The newspapers do not show that all the sector’s applications have been the subject of an enforceable decision.

Quotes and speeches: safety, competition and protection of women

Ad Diyar of 26 November reports Joseph Aoun’s appeal to fight price manipulation and to establish fair competition. A price speech is not enough to see more checks: the verifiable angle is that of the instruments available to administrations and of the follow-up given to their findings. The same issue echoes Minister Haneen Sayed’s commitment to more equitable opportunities for women and domestic security statements. The review does not transform these commitments into already funded or applicable schemes.

Al Akhbar, Al Binaa and An Nahar of 26 November give an important place to the statements of Naïm Kassem. The Secretary-General of Hizbullah rejects an international force which, in his view, would depart from the framework of resolution 1701. In Nidaa Al Watan on 26 November, an official reaction was reported against his criticism of Joseph Aoun. The opposition between the two speeches is the fact established by their publication. It does not demonstrate that a text has already defined the powers or command of a future force.

Diplomacy: back from Paris in the discussions and Belgian visit

Al Jumhouria of 26 November highlights the exchanges between Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah. An Nahar and Al Akhbar of 26 November are committed to French diplomatic work for the post-FINUL period. The first stresses the preparation of a project; the second questions the sharing of the political role with Washington. The record of a bilateral exchange does not establish that an agreement has been reached in the Security Council. The elements that Al Akhbar presents as drawn from an American meeting record should not be read as an official document published by Washington.

Al Akhbar of 26 November also evokes the announced displacement of the Belgian king and his Lebanese stages. It is useful to distinguish between the general announcement of the trip to Lebanon and Jordan, the detailed itinerary and the meetings actually confirmed. Information on a possible stage in the South or a passage to the port is not the same as an official announcement of the visit.

International Policy: Gaza, the Red Sea and Iraqi Litigation

Al Araby Al Jadeed and Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November treat Gaza both as a military issue and as a crisis affecting civilian services. The former expanded its coverage to include settlement in the West Bank and the situation of several localities. The second focuses on Palestinian victims and the impact of war on daily life. The one-time balance sheets must be linked to a place, date and authority which establishes them. Reports of restrictions on access to water and care do not exhaust in the count of strikes.

In Yemen, Al Araby Al Jadeed, Al Binaa and Asharq Al Awsat of 26 November followed the escalation between Riyadh and the Houthis, but preferred different perspectives: the situation of Yemeni cities, the regional scope of the conflict and confrontation between protagonists. Al Akhbar and the two Nahar Ans of November 26 place Ormuz in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran. Military versions alone do not permit an independent maritime assessment. The traffic situation and the announcements of the parties are two separate subjects.

An Nahar, Al Liwaa and Al Akhbar of 26 November are following the new tensions between Baghdad and Erbil. They link different control of oil revenues, constitutional powers and the fight against undeclared circuits. A judicial act dealing with specific measures does not regulate the whole division of powers between the federal government and the Kurdistan region. In Al Araby Al Jadeed on 26 November, the death of Syrian opponent Riad Seif opens a separate file on the history of Syrian opposition dissent and organization.

Savings: announced expenditures, contracts awarded and measurable effects

An Nahar of 26 November opposes the advance of the terminal to the condition of the runway and the parking area. The President of civil aviation, Mohammad Aziz, reported on unreceived funds for the work under his authority. The planned funding and the disbursement of funds are two different facts. The call for tenders for the works does not prove that a contract has been signed or that a site has started. The date of 14 December, which MP Assaad Dergham claims to have been reaffirmed by Nawaf Salam, is still a calendar announced. The file must be judged on the basis of work, certification, operator and verifiable flight programming.

Nidaa Al Watan and Al Akhbar of 26 November report the closure of Wednesday’s banks and their challenge to tax treatment. Al Akhbar states that the counters have continuously closed all internal processing and links the conflict with the taxation of sovereign foreign currency securities. The tax claims of the establishments are not confused with those of the employees or with the rights of the depositors. In An Nahar on November 26, Yassine Jaber evokes a cost of $1.1 billion for an increase in public salaries. This amount must be separated from the revenue assumptions and the arbitrations still required. Al Liwaa of 26 November reviews the results of the reform of public procurement. The use of the portal by administrations alone does not measure competition between bidders, the final cost of contracts or the deadlines for execution.

Al Sharq of 26 November returns to Lebanese exchanges with a delegation linked to the Abu Dhabi power sector. The expertise presented does not amount to an investment contract or an accepted tariff. Al Liwaa of 26 November also reported changes in MEA flights to Riyadh and Dammam. For passenger service, flight numbers and dates must be taken from the company’s notice, not deducted from the title. Al Sharq of 26 November also gives room to the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to the IMF, including customs valuation, and to the debate on the price index commission. Its articles on the port of Beirut follow ships and freight: a decline in these series may coexist with an increase in the total number of containers, if the transhipments progress. Similar series should therefore be compared. On international trade, Al Araby Al Jadeed and Al Jumhouria of 26 November cover the new US tariff announcements. For importers and exporters, the point to be checked is the applicable text: products concerned, date of effect, exclusions and possible cumulation with other duties.

Justice: three cases not to be confused

An Nahar, Ad Diyar, Al Liwaa and Nidaa Al Watan of 26 November are following the investigation into the five men arrested in the Bcharre Heights and three other wanted persons. The reported acts are not of the same nature: warrants issued after hearing on one side, search notices and arrest of the other. The comparison of writings requested by the instruction must still be used to establish the origin of documents. The fact that a document was seized and the evidence that such a person wrote are two distinct things. The decisions reported do not constitute a conviction.

Ad Diyar of 26 November also deals with the case of explosives seized in Al-Qa’a. It should not be confused with Bcharré’s investigation or other prior seizures. An Nahar of 26 November gave the floor to relatives of prisoners in Roumieh and referred to Building B. A request for amnesty, a proposed measure and a enforced release do not have the same status. The scope of the offences and detainees concerned cannot be established solely from the reaction of the families.

Society: from testing to public services, who has access to what?

Al Akhbar of 26 November opens a file on the risk of diabetes among adults in Lebanon. The advanced proportion is risk and should not be transformed into diagnosed diabetes. The daily quotes the PREDICT study, among 10,448 participants, 25.8% of whom had pre-diabetes according to the criteria reported. The figure for all adults should not be confused with that for the sample. The method of recruitment and the calculation of the national estimate remain to be verified in the original study. Al Joumhouria of 26 November examines the limits of home examinations. The categories of tests and reasons for medical examination differ; A domestic result alone does not validate a diagnosis.

Al Sharq of 26 November reports Paul Morcos’ discussions on the supervision of content creators. The first version described includes a professional register, rules for commercial advertisements and provisions on minors, privacy and intellectual property. The Minister announces a legal consultation before a possible Council of Ministers. Registration criteria, responsibilities and remedies are the elements to be considered in the final text. Nothing makes it possible to equate speaking with an obligation that has entered into force. Al Araby Al Jadeed of 26 November discusses the implementation in Morocco of protection against violence against women and focuses on victims of gender apartheid in Afghanistan. In these cases, the applicable text, access to protection and means of implementation should be treated separately.

Culture: Lebanese films, the Monnot scene and Beirut memories

Al Akhbar on 26 November presents Metropolis’ programming around Lebanese cinema, the memory of war, identity and freedoms. The reporting cycle continues until 29 November. The cycle brings together seven feature films and five short films. The same issue deals with the release of the satirical film of Mohammad Dayekh, where a family finds themselves under the same roof during the war. He announced separately at the Monnot Theatre, from December 3 to 13 at 8:30 pm, an interactive police comedy directed by Bob Makrazel: spectators are invited to solve the mystery of a hair salon. For the calendar, each session must be linked to its schedule and the official programming of the venue. The dates of the cycle do not mean that the same film or show is given every day.

An Nahar of November 26 is interested in the musical exchanges between Armenia and Lebanon, returns to Ziad Rahbani’s square in Beirut’s memory and pays tribute to Antoine Douaihy. We must dissociate news from the tribute, biography and critical comment. Al Araby Al Jadeed of 26 November opens three other tracks: the presence of Arab cinemas in the Oscar race, the circulation of Palestinian art and translation. National selection, competition eligibility and Oscar nomination are different steps.

Ad Diyar and Nidaa Al Watan of November 26 go back to the death of Georges Khodr and his place in the Lebanese Church and debate. The readings of his legacy vary according to the authors. For an independent article, the most solid matter would be to start with written and dated interventions, rather than to repeat obituary qualifiers.

Sport: Lebanon versus Japan and the CAN procedure

Lebanese sports cover must distinguish the pre-game, the result and the analysis. Lebanon receives Japan in Zuk Mikael: the game announced at 9 p.m., Beirut time, and its broadcast on LB2 are practical information. China is a separate meeting. The preparation paper can compare game rhythms and transition figures, without deducing from a single indicator a forecast of the result.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of November 26 comes back to the procedure around the African Cup of Nations and the Moroccan position on the title. The outcome in the field, the decision of the disciplinary body and the sporting remedy should not be summarized in the same formula. The daily also follows Jannik Sinner’s health, club politics and commemorations around Diego Maradona. Al Joumhouria of 26 November favours European football, notably Jude Bellingham’s profile; Nidaa Al Watan on 26 November discusses the moment when the great athletes decide to leave the competition. The latter is a chronic issue, not a withdrawal announcement. Al Liwaa of 26 November also follows Lebanese club basketball results and Lebanon’s presence among the last four in Asian beach volleyball; the two competitions do not have the same schedule as the national selection qualifications.

Technology: from software agents to space stations

An Nahar and An Nahar International of 26 November describe the extension of the work entrusted to the tools of artificial intelligence, from the drafting of the code to its verification. Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November relates an American criminal procedure concerning Huawei and his commercial relations with Iran. The scope of the case must be read in the judgment itself: a decision against a company does not establish a global ban. The titles of An Nahar also evoke work on re-identification of people behind pseudonyms. An experiment on a chosen group does not measure the frequency of re-identification in the general population. For Lebanon, the most useful angle is on the protections of people who express themselves under pseudonym and on the responsibility of those who use these tools. Studies should be read with their error rates and limitations.

Al Joumhouria of 26 November reserved a place for use for the general public. Al Araby Al Jadeed of 26 November links the semiconductor sector to the commercial rivalry between the United States and China. An Nahar International of 26 November reports Chinese manned flight Shenzhou and Pakistani participation. In these cases, industrial announcements, applicable rules, court decisions and actual transactions are not interchangeable evidence.

Personalities: the circulation of images and the construction of portraits

On her last page, An Nahar of November 26 comes back to Miss Universe, the winner’s course and the Arab candidates. An Nahar International of November 26 takes up the topic with portrait elements. The official result remains the reference to distinguish the winner, the finalists and the accompanying prizes; the review does not hold a ranking contradictory with the rankings. Al Akhbar of 26 November also publishes an evocation of the Bahraini political satire and its space for dissemination. This subject of cultural memory should not be treated as a new statement by the quoted activist.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of November 26 places tributes to Maradona in Naples and Argentina. The rapprochement is due to the way in which two cities maintain the memory of the same personality. For a Lebanese subject, the files on Georges Khodr, Antoine Douaihy and Ziad Rahbani call for three distinct treatments: written corpus, literary journey and musical transmission. The simple commemorative portrait does not give him a new subject.

In the other pages: from Sudan to Science

Sudan and Ukraine.Asharq Al Awsat of 26 November reports a Khartoum position on Ethiopian mediation. Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November followed separate strikes in Blue Nile and electricity cuts in several Ukrainian regions. A diplomatic position is not sufficient to describe the humanitarian situation; victims and interruptions of service must be documented with the relevant bodies on each field.

Israel and the ongoing negotiations.Asharq Al Awsat and Al Binaa of 26 November discuss the formation of a government around Gadi Eisenkot and the debate around a broader coalition. The positions of the groups and the announced deadlines are not worth a confirmed majority or composition. Al Araby Al Jadeed of 26 November also deals with Chinese-American relations, diplomatic contacts concerning Libya and the evolution of the Kurdish issue in Turkey. These issues do not stem from the Lebanese case.

Trade and prices.Al Araby Al Jadeed of 26 November examines separate dossiers: Tunisian phosphate, Egyptian industrial demand, the gap between official prices and parallel markets in Libya and European debates on the origin of products. Asharq Al Awsat of 26 November followed industrial projects from the Gulf abroad. The investment figures announced, amounts committed and commissionings must be treated separately.

Society, science and creation.Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November reported on the debate on the obligations to protect women, services and employment at UNRWA, literature and Japanese research on lunar water. Ad Diyar and Al Quds Al Arabi of 26 November also address the risks associated with El Niño. The prediction of an ocean anomaly alone is not a prediction of its effects in Lebanon. Asharq Al Awsat of 26 November deals with the future museum of London and cinema in Doha; Al Araby Al Jadeed of November 26 is also interested in a café in the Tunis Medina and how readers discover books.

Publications consulted.Ad Diyar (8 pages), Al Araby Al Jadeed (17), Al Akhbar (9), Al Binaa (6), Al Jumhouria (9), Al Liwaa (8), Al Quds Al Arabi (20), Asharq Al Awsat (24), Al Sharq (16), An Nahar International (16), An Nahar (16) and Nidaa Al Watan (9). Opinion headings clarify disagreements; they are not treated as independent sources when they repeat the same facts.

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