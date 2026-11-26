A couple were killed in Deir al-Balah and six in Gaza City, according to two hospitals. The Israeli government announces the death of a Hamas official.

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A couple were killed in Deir al-Balah and six in Gaza City, according to two hospitals. The Israeli government announces the death of a Hamas official.

Three Israeli strikes killed eight Palestinians in the night of Wednesday, 25 November, to Thursday, 26 November, 2026. Al-Aqsa and Al-Shifa hospitals identified victims in two distinct areas: the central Gaza Strip and Gaza City, further north. This is the results of these three strikes reported by hospitals, not a survey for the entire territory over 24 hours.

A hit on an apartment in Deir al-Balah

In Deir al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Hospital officials report the death of a man and his wife in an apartment. In a joint statement broadcast on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister, Israel Katz, say that their army killed Khaled Abu Nada during the night. They present him as a leader in Hamas’ economic and educational affairs in Gaza. There is no reason to add this death to the eight announced by hospitals.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital recorded three deaths in each of two separate strikes. The Israeli army claims to have targeted three persons whom it describes as members of armed groups in one of these strikes, without specifying their identity in the public records. The information available on Thursday morning does not establish the status of all victims.

Bombing continues since the October 2025 agreement

On 18 November, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported a total of 1,650 people killed and 5,975 injured since the ceasefire of October 2025, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. This survey, which was eight days earlier than Thursday’s strikes, does not include the deaths reported by Al-Aqsa and Al-Shifa and does not allow a new total to be deducted.

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