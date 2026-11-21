The 21 November newspapers examine what independence demands in Lebanon: Israeli withdrawal, return of displaced persons and state authority. They compare post-FINUL options with the needs of border villages. In Tyre, schools and families share buildings. The editions cover funding projects, court proceedings in the North, short films in Tyre and Lebanon’s qualification as a football player under 17.

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On the front page: Independence to the test of withdrawal, return and state authority

In Nahr al-Kalb, an appointment announced and a speech still awaited

Al JoumhouriyyatOn 21 November 2026, the 83rd anniversary of Independence was marked by the risks surrounding Lebanese sovereignty. The newspaper publishes the photograph of Rodolphe Haykal laying a wreath at the monument to the soldiers who died in service. This tribute has already taken place. Nahr al-Kalb’s presidential message, on the other hand, is announced on Saturday night. Both moments should not be confused.

Al LiwaOn November 21, 2026, the presidential appointment was placed on its first page, alongside the differences on the post-FINUL and the five persons prosecuted in the North.Nida, the same day, describes the change of frame: Joseph Aoun is to speak at the Nahr el-Kalb site during a flag raising ceremony. The newspaper anticipates positions on limiting weapons to the state. This anticipation is not the text of the speech. The Presidency’s programme announces the speech, but does not allow for the advance allocation of its content to the Head of State.

The next day is the National Day. However, some of the tributes were set for Saturday, 21 November. This gap is important for the follow-up of ceremonies as well as for the reading of texts: the agenda of the army commander, the wishes of the Prime Minister and the presidential speech are distinct sequences. The newspapers look at these statements. They do not, however, have the same value as a Council of Ministers decision or an agreement negotiated with another State.

Several lines of disagreement behind the same claim of sovereignty

Ad Diyaron 21 November 2026, reads the military agenda through the question of Israeli withdrawal. The newspaper defends in its framing the idea that the exclusive authority of the state over weapons depends on the liberation of the territory. This link is included in his way of presenting the text; It is not a new government decision.Al JoumhouriyyatOn the same day, more emphasis was placed on the role of the State and on the commitments made by the army under political authority. The difference is in the order of the steps: who must act, what decisions are already taken and which remain to be negotiated.

NidaOn November 21, 2026, the visit of the American envoy Mike Waltz brought closer to the demands made in Beirut. The daily distinguishes the international mission, which provides means of observation and liaison, from resolution 1701, which establishes the legal and political framework. He described the lack of vacuum in the South and support for the army as objectives defended by his interlocutors. It does not mention a new mandate voted or a fixed timetable for a successor force to UNIFIL.

The report published the previous day by the office of the UN Special Coordinator specifies the point raised in the Security Council. Jean Arnault reported on the concern of his Lebanese interlocutors about losing functions in the South, including liaison and observation. This report describes expectations. It does not renew the mandate, does not create force and does not commit individual States called upon to provide resources.Al Liwaon November 21, 2026, noted the discrepancy between the formulations discussed. Differences in vocabulary are not merely variations: maintaining certain functions, having observers and maintaining a force under mandate require separate decisions.

From military withdrawal to remaining services

Al Akhbaron November 21, 2026, moved the issue to villages close to the border. Local elected officials distinguish Lebanese employees, businesses selling to contingents and civilian projects supported by the mission. A city mayor puts forward an order of magnitude for families and establishments in several localities; its estimate does not constitute a census of jobs or a balance sheet of losses. However, the report shows why the departure of a contingent raises more than one question: an observation mechanism may not resume the local procurement, recruitment and projects of a mission of several thousand people.

In Tyre,Al Akhbar, November 21, 2026, describes another effect of displacement: families remain in school buildings whose shelter status has been removed, according to the municipal union cited. The directorates reorganize the classes while the local officials propose other places. The number of places announced does not alone measure access to a solution. The cost of transportation, proximity to schools and continuity of care are part of family decisions. Rediscovered classrooms and a durable accommodation solution are therefore different.

Nida, November 21, 2026, reflects the same uncertainty by end-of-year bookings. The representative of the hoteliers interviewed described a shortened summer, followed by cancellations and postponements. He says he relies first on residents abroad, without publishing a national reservation measure. The distinction is useful: arrivals at the airport, hotel occupancy and visitor spending are three different indicators. A resumption of one does not alone demonstrate the return of others.

Local policy: the flag, borders and work of the commissions

In Nahr al-Kalb, an address to the programme, not yet a speech

Lebanon celebrates Sunday, November 22, the 83rd anniversary of its independence. In the editionsAl LiwaAl SharqandAd Diyaron 21 November 2026, the presidential appointment was announced for the eve of the celebration: Joseph Aoun was to send a message at 6 p.m., Beirut time, during a flag raising ceremony in Nahr el-Kalb. The program is known, not the text of the speech. Considerations about the border, sovereignty or defence that newspapers place around the announcement are part of their anticipations or previous statements.

The day also includes a distinct tribute to Camille Chamoun in Deir el-Qamar. The corrected programme indicates 1 p.m., not 11.30 a.m. The evening ceremony should not be confused with the photos already published:Al Joumhouriyyatof 21 November 2026 shows, among other things, General Rodolphe Haykal’s wreath deposit at the monument to the dead of the army in Yarze and students wearing flags before Parliament. These images document separate tributes, not the presence of the Head of State in Nahr al-Kalb. On the community side,Al Sharqon 21 November, he reported on a parade already held in Amioun with three schools, and on an initiative launched in Dekwané with the Antonin Technical Institute: his aim was to distribute 10,000 flags, not to have already distributed so many.

In the South, sovereignty is also measured by the possibility of returning

Al JoumhouriyyatandAd Diyar21 November 2026 place territorial control and arms monopoly at the centre of the debate. Their readings differ on the order of stages, and some rely on anonymous interlocutors. In the field,Al Liwadescribes difficulties in the movement of inhabitants and attacks on houses.Ad Diyarraises the question of the continuity of services in border villages, including Rmeich. These reports shed light on the concrete conditions of return; They do not establish a decided displacement of these villages or a decision imposing a buffer zone.

In Tyre, the problem of schools mobilized to house displaced families makes it possible to see what the word « return » means. In its November 21, 2026 edition,Al Akhbaraccording to reports, 156 persons remained in three establishments that no longer had shelter status, while the municipalities offered places in fourteen centres. The newspaper describes, in one school, courses given in the teachers’ room and, in another, spaces separated by a partition. The regional head of education claims that there is no question of forced eviction. Some families say that a transfer may take them away from work, schools or care. The number of places announced does not, therefore, alone indicate how many people can or will want to move.

In Parliament and in the administration, work to be distinguished from decisions

In its November 21, 2026 edition,Ad Diyari would also like to refer to the vigilance requested by the Presidency at customs. In the report published by Baabda, the President of the Supreme Council of Customs, Mesbah Khalil, outlines to the Head of State the implementation of a strategy including the fight against drug trafficking and money laundering. The text establishes that a point of advancement has been presented. It does not publish a costed record of seizures or assess the results of the plan.

Institutional news is not limited to commemorations.Al Sharqof 21 November 2026 follows the examination of Internet networks without authorisation by the Media and Telecommunications Committee. The discussion focuses on the control and regularization of operators; no general order of closure or consolidated amount of lost revenue shall be established by the record. The same newspaper reports that the Minister of the Environment defends a reorganization of its administration. This is a project under review, not a new structure already in place or an announcement of layoffs.

Conversely,Al Joumhouriyyaton 21 November, behind the scenes, articles in a text on the media that elected officials would like to change, as well as reservations about a digital transformation loan, were mentioned. Without commission text or voting published in the edition, these indiscretions provide information on subjects of friction, not on the outcome of the files. In Saida, the visit of the former courthouse, reported byAl Sharqanother example is that elected officials, public officials and the representative of UNRWA reviewed the building and preliminary plans. Digital use is envisaged; no final assignment, date of work or funding decision can be found in the report.

In the North, several editions return to a judicial file and to possible hearings.Al Liwaof 21 November 2026 shall not bring a public act establishing the holding of an additional hearing. The accounts of the objects that were found or not found must remain reported statements, and an arrest or hearing, even when confirmed, does not prejudge guilt. The political issue here is public pressure on institutions; the stage of the procedure is not deduced from this pressure.

Quotes and speeches: sovereignty according to Salam, Haykal and Berri

Nawaf Salam and Rodolphe Haykal, two different texts

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has chosen to talk about independence in terms of decisions that the state must be able to take. In his commentsAl SharqandAl Liwaof 21 November 2026, it reserves to the State the decision of war and peace and associates the liberation of the territory with the safe and dignified return of the displaced. It also includes further reforms in this programme. This is a statement by the Head of Government, not a report by a Council of Ministers or a timetable for measures already adopted.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Army addresses the military. The agenda signed by Rodolphe Haykal on Thursday 19 November, includingAd Diyaranalyses the scope on 21 November 2026, states that the army « remains committed to the implementation of the decisions of the political authorities and the agreements in force ». In this text published by the army, the General presents the deployment to the South and the extension of State authority as continuing missions; He also said that the Israeli occupation was hindering its realization. This does not confirm the complete execution of the plan or the idea that the army would have refused an executive decision.

Haykal also talks about the means of the institution and the burdens borne by the military and their families. He thanked the countries that supported the army and hoped that this cooperation would expand. The agenda thus makes it possible to read the subject other than as a disagreement between officials: it distinguishes the political mandate of the army from the resources it has to fulfil it. It does not announce any new budget envelope or change staff rights.

Nabih Berri refuses a buffer zone, without announcing a measure

In the message of independence reported byAl Joumhouriyyaton 21 November 2026, the President of the Chamber Nabih Berri refused to allow the extreme South to become a buffer zone. It links its refusal to defend the integrity of the territory, to support the army and national unity. This position does not confirm the existence of a plan adopted. Nor does she say that Parliament would have voted a text, or that the army would have received a new mission. The message sets out the line Berri intends to defend in the debate.

Al LiwaandAd Diyarof 21 November also refers to the comments made by Ibrahim Kanaan on the autonomy of the national decision.Ad Diyarnotes the different proposal of the collective « Independent for Lebanon », which calls for the suspension of the implementation of decisions on the arms monopoly as long as the occupation continues. The dispute is therefore less an opposition to the word « independence » than to how to translate the principle: do we have to move forward on both issues at once, or make withdrawal a prerequisite? The position of a collective does not involve the executive or the institutions responsible for deployment.

At General Safety and in preaching, other priorities

Hassan Choucair addresses sovereignty during a General Security commemoration. According toAl Sharq,Al LiwaandAd Diyarof 21 November 2026, it presents independence as incomplete as long as part of the territory remains occupied. It also refers to the medical and social accompaniment of agents and their relatives. The first statement is an institutional position; the second sets an internal priority, without specifying in the texts cited a new operative part, its date or its means. The message of the governor of Mount Lebanon Mohammad Makkawi, echoed byAl Liwa, insists on the rights of citizens and the quality of services.

The religious pages ofAl Sharqof 21 November 2026 show that the statements are not limited to a common order. Ali Khatib calls on the authorities to resist what he describes as foreign pressure; Ali Fadllallah focuses on dialogue and social policies. The Mufti Bakr Rifai evokes both the economic ties with Iraq and the balance to be sought between owners and former tenants. The Mufti of Rachaya and the Bekaa Mohammad Wafic Hijazi defends the unity of the decision of war and peace and demands an amnesty. These requests, of different scope, do not announce any reform of leases or vote on an amnesty law.

Joseph Aoun, for his part, had called on the Lebanese to raise the flag from November 20 to 22, in homes, establishments and workplaces. This earlier message, published by the Presidency, presents the flag as a sign of unity beyond political affiliation. He explains the action taken by the schools and communes photographed by the newspapers of 21 November. The call is addressed to the public and does not create any administrative obligation; It should be read as such, without including it in the later speech.

Diplomacy: what Beirut requires for the post-FINUL

Menasted and Issa: An interview on the South, not an agreement on the post-FINUL

On Friday 20 November, the Lebanese Minister of Defence Michel Menassé received the US Ambassador Michel Issa in Yarzé.Al Liwa,Ad Diyar,Al Quds Al ArabiandAl Sharq Al Awsatcome back to the meeting in their editions of November 21, 2026. The report of the Lebanese Ministry of Defence confirms that the two men reviewed the conduct of the trilateral meetings, the discussions related to the framework agreement, the follow-up to the visit of the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and the options envisaged after the end of the UNIFIL mandate. None of the scenarios mentioned is presented in this text as agreed.

The Minister first calls for an end to the daily Israeli attacks and then a withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It considers these steps necessary for the Lebanese Army to complete its deployment and for the State to exercise its authority throughout the territory. This sequence reflects the position he has set out to his interlocutor, not a schedule negotiated between the parties. The ambassador reaffirmed US support for Lebanon and its army, according to the ministry. The document does not provide any additional assistance, promised equipment or delivery schedule.

Al Joumhouriyyaton 21 November, in his reading of this file, Mike Waltz’s call for a voluntary surrender of arms and the progressive approach lent to Michel Issa. This comparison helps to identify the debate, but it is not a common United States instruction or agreement by Lebanon on a procedure. It must also be separated from Donald Trump’s message of congratulations for independence, taken up byAl Sharqand commented byAl Liwathe same day. The telegram reaffirms the importance of partnership; Its scope is protocol and political, not security.

In the Security Council, Jean Arnault details the risk of a vacuum

The publication of the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon on 20 November reflects a briefing to the Security Council the previous day. Jean Arnault, responsible for the management of this office, spoke alongside Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. Arnault expressed his view that a UNIFIL presence was an interest, widely shared in Lebanon. It also considered that resolution 1701 should remain the legal basis for any future international arrangements in the South. He explained Lebanese concerns to Council members; he was not speaking on behalf of a Council which decided to extend the mission.

The functions that he requested to preserve provided a measure of the problem: the blue line, the link between the Lebanese and Israeli armies, the access of civilians and humanitarian actors, and the ability to detect and report incidents. The first need is to avoid losing these functions, regardless of the shape of the device that would perform them. It is therefore not possible to deduct from the presentation a format, a staff member or a contributing country. Arnault further points out that a safe presence is not enough if administrations cannot meet the needs of affected populations.

What is set is in resolution 2790: the mandate ends on 31 December 2026, and then comes a phase-out. This calendar does not mean a complete departure on 1 January.Al Liwaof 21 november 2026 compares several options, from a supplementary text to another device, whileAl Sharqdescribes post-FINUL assumptions. At the documented stage, no new resolution was presented in these proceedings as adopted, and a possible international relay cannot be described as a mission already established.

Baghdad, Abu Dhabi and Bkerke: distinguishing appointments, announcements and results

Al Akhbarof 21 November 2026 examines the postponement of the visit to Lebanon of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The visit did not take place on the envisaged date. On the other hand, the reasons given to chanceries and the supposed role of foreign pressure are based in the newspaper on accounts from unnamed sources. These explanations are not an official version of both countries. The same Prime Minister is included in today’s editions as a different issue, the deployment of state forces to Jurf al-Sakhr, Iraq, which does not confirm any of the assumptions about the postponement in Beirut.

Al Sharqof 21 November reports two exchanges without the same object. In Baabda, the Emirati Minister of Health Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh said his country was willing to support Lebanese institutions, without any money or announced delivery. In Bkerké, Patriarch Bechara Rai received the Sri Lankan representative for an exchange on cultural, economic and tourist relations. No agreement is given as signed. In both cases, the fact is the meeting and the signal sent by the participants; It will take a separate act to measure the consequences.

International Policy: From Jurf al-Sakhr to Berlin, the Factual Announcements

In Iraq, the return of federal forces does not resolve the plight of displaced persons

Al Quds Al Arabi of 21 November 2026 reports the opening of a federal command in Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, in the province of Babil. The Government of Ali al-Zaidi presents this facility as a step towards the return of public authority to an area long dominated by the Kataeb Hezbollah. This Iraqi faction is distinct from Lebanese Hezbollah. Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 quotes Iraqi officials who presented the establishment of the command and the role of the forces under its coordination. They describe an assumption of duties, not the completion of the reorganization of the sector.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 reports in parallel that a source close to the faction contests his withdrawal. This denial does not mean that federal agents have not entered. It shows, however, that the presence of the State and the departure of all combatants are not the same. Al Joumhouriyyat of 21 November 2026 reports an announcement on the resumption of civil traffic. It remains to be ascertained whether she has actually taken over and to whom she benefits. In its editorial Al Quds Al Arabi of 21 November 2026, the issue was broadened to include restitution of property and access to justice. These applications do not prove the return of families or the settlement of land disputes.

In Yemen, confrontation around ports threatens supplies

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 21 November 2026 juxtaposes the announcement of strikes of the Saudi-led coalition around Hodeida and the demands or threats of response of the Houthis. These statements document what each camp recognizes or affirms. They do not allow damage, interruptions or victims to be established by themselves. Al Quds Al Arabi of 21 November 2026 relays a report announced by the Huthies health authorities about a boat and reports on other local reports. They do not necessarily cover the same events. Adding them would give a total of which neither perimeter nor independence would be established.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 reports that the internationally recognized Yemeni government defends the justification of the strikes and calls for the maintenance of supplies. This is the position of one party, not an independent assessment of respect for humanitarian law. The same newspaper reports alerts about traffic restrictions and access to essential goods around Taëz. The risk to civilians is therefore not limited to the number of reported attacks. It also depends on the continuity of supplies of food, fuel and medicine, which cannot be measured by a military warning or a response statement.

Gaza and the West Bank, war is also in the essential services

Al Quds Al Arabi of 21 November 2026 separates the victims of further strikes reported in Gaza on Friday from a Palestinian body’s assessment of 16-18 November. The newspaper also monitors the state of sanitation after the rains. He describes families sharing makeshift latrines, elderly people facing inadequate facilities and repairs due to lack of equipment and fuel. These testimonies inform living conditions. They are not a representative survey and should not be confused with humanitarian estimates of all shelters.

In the West Bank, Al Arabi Al Jadid of 21 November 2026 and Al Quds Al Arabi of 21 November 2026 describe the consequences of the closure of the Beit Anan landfill for the communities served. The waste that accumulates adds the cost of transporting to other sites and the risks associated with burning. The discussion on a temporary reopening does not make it possible to announce the date. Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 also reports that Egyptian diplomatic leader Badr Abdelatty defends the implementation of commitments concerning Gaza and rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians. The objectives set out by Cairo are neither executed nor accepted by the other parties.

From Shenzhen to Berlin, different interlocutors and no peace agreement

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 distinguishes the statement of the meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from the exchanges held in Berlin with Ukraine and its partners. The German, French, British and Ukrainian document proposes a winter truce on energy and security guarantees after a ceasefire. It makes proposals, without establishing that Russia has accepted them. The daily also notes different German reactions to the prospect of discussing with Moscow. Friedrich Merz prefers a neutral place. The example of Abu Dhabi does not make the city an agreed place. The availability of dialogue also does not set a timetable.

On Iran, Al Arabi Al Jadid of 21 November 2026 reports that the emir of Qatar defends in Berlin a negotiated outcome and that the German Chancellor insists on traffic in Ormuz. Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports on Donald Trump’s remarks about the beginning of the following year, the disagreements in the Israeli media and the absence of any change in the instructions to the population announced by the Israeli army. None of these elements gives a strike date. The American Senate’s vote on war powers, mentioned by Al Quds Al Arabi on November 21, 2026, is a separate legislative episode. It alone does not constitute a new authorization to initiate an operation.

In Brussels, British rapprochement does not restore free movement

Al Jumhouriyyat of 21 November 2026 and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 detail the announced rapprochement between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Both sides are advancing on agri-food trade, carbon markets and a mobility scheme for young people. The latter does not amount to the restoration of general freedom of movement or the return of the United Kingdom to the Union or its customs union. Academic rights remain a point of disagreement. The announced deadlines for carbon, health standards and mobility relate to different procedures. No immediate change in the price of UK universities for European students is deduced from the summit.

Economy: funding under discussion and communities facing UNIFIL withdrawal

IMF and EBRD do not make the same decision

On 21 November 2026, Al Liwa For the Minister, a program with the International Monetary Fund could facilitate access to other funding. This is a perspective, not an agreement. The meeting of the Governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Karim Suaid, with American officials and a representative at the IMF in Washington, D.C., reported by Al Sharq on the same day, also does not lead, in the proceedings, to a quantified commitment.

Questioned by Ad Diyar on 21 November 2026, economist Mounir Rached believes that an agreement leading to financing remains far away. He cited the treatment of different debt categories, the liquidity needs and the solvency of banks. These questions are not confused. A bank may lack liquidity to honour its immediate payments; determining whether it is solvent involves comparing the value of its assets with all its liabilities. The value of government claims and the treatment of losses therefore affect what banks can repay and at what rate.

In the same edition, Ad Diyar presents scenarios for accounting treatment of deposits, sovereign bonds in foreign currencies and foreign exchange. None of the texts referred to correspond to agreed repayment arrangements. A mission can clarify options without producing technical agreement. In turn, a technical agreement is neither a decision of the IMF board nor a payment. It is on this condition that the financing prospects mentioned at the EBRD should also be read.

From power grid to port, projects at different stages

Al Liwas of 21 November 2026 distinguishes a development envelope of 50 to 60 million dollars mentioned with the delegation and a first amount of approximately 50 million envisaged for the electricity transmission network. There is nothing in the record to add these numbers. The newspaper describes an EBRD intervention at this stage, focusing on advice and trade facilitation. The amounts quoted for future investments are not payments made.

The same edition evokes an eventual capacity of three million containers per year at the port of Beirut and the possibility of competing an operator for silos. The first indication concerns an envisaged capacity, not the observed annual traffic. The second concerns the possible choice of an operator, not an awarded contract. The page also reports technical assistance between the EBRD and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Support for the preparation of a project, the choice of an operator and the financing of work are separate decisions.

On the agricultural side, Al Liwa It also refers to credit, irrigation and product processing. The page does not specify what losses would be covered or how the fund would be financed. Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports on trade in agricultural products between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq. The Syrian Minister referred to an agreement on facilitation steps. The journal does not provide any new applicable rule or measure to shorten transit times.

In southern villages, withdrawal is also measured in jobs

In Al Akhbar of 21 November 2026, the mayor of Ibl el-Saqi, Georges Rahhal, estimates that approximately 250 families and about 100 settlements could be affected by the withdrawal of UNIFIL around its commune, Kawkaba, Rachaya al-Fukhar and Kfar Shuba. These are local estimates, not a census of lost jobs. A trader says he has already lost more than 80% of his business since the preparations for the withdrawal. His testimony provides information on the dependency of his establishment, not on the evolution of the turnover of all villages.

Potential impacts do not stop at buying quotas in shops. The mayor of Kfar Hamam, Muad Rahhal, has about 22 projects carried out by the contingents in his commune, whose interventions meet different needs from those of employees and suppliers. Lebanese employees interviewed by Al Akhbar say they did not receive an immediate breakdown notification. Resolution 2790 provides for the termination of operations at 31 December 2026, followed by an orderly withdrawal of up to one year. It does not set the termination date of each civilian employment or service on its own.

Training in aviation and expanding the travel offer

Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports the launch by the American University of Beirut and Middle East Airlines of professional training in air management. The program covers topics such as compliance, funding, quality and project management. The signed memorandum also opens up areas of work on the organisation of operations and the experience of travellers, without making this certificate a school of pilots. Ad Diyar of 21 November 2026 gives another overview of the sector: the Minister of Tourism, Laura Khazen Lahoud, wants to expand affordable travel choices before the holidays. It evokes the potential of Qlayaat, without announcing in this interview a new service at low prices. In Jeita, the opening of tenders announced on 1 January is a stage in the procedure; it does not mean that the holding has already been allocated.

Justice: hearings, decisions and procedural guarantees

Northern investigation: political challenge does not resolve the procedure

In its editions of November 21, 2026,Al Arabi Al Jadidreturns to the investigation opened in Northern Lebanon and to the public protest of the arrests by Hezbollah. MP Hussein Haj Hassan criticises the conditions under which people have been arrested and challenges the legality of their detention.Al BinaNovember 21, 2026, also reported his grievances about the November 10 arrests. The qualifications employed by the Member express his position: they do not constitute a decision ordering release or a judicial finding on the regularity of acts.

Al Liwaon 21 November 2026, also referred to a possible hearing. InNidaof the same day, the account anticipates possible mandates, without reproducing any act that would attest to its deliverance. A hearing envisaged is not a summons given to its addressee, and a summons does not in itself inform the status of the person heard. Nor do the editions converge sufficiently on the magistrate seized to determine his identity. What the press documents most clearly is therefore political speech, not a new established stage in the procedure.

This distinction also applies to the minutes and records of arrests published by the competent authorities or on local pages. A report shall record the findings and may feed a file; He doesn’t rule on guilt. A reported arrest alone does not state whether the measure has been extended or lifted. In the Northern case, neither the number of statements in the press nor the reconciliation of accounts sometimes based on the same interlocutors replace an act dated from the prosecution or the court.

In Zahlé, the question of enforcement of a release order

Al Akhbaron 21 November 2026, a detainee’s case was brought from Zahlé prison before the criminal court of Mount Lebanon, which sits on certain files in Roumieh. According to the newspaper’s account, the court then found that a two-year release decision had not been followed by an enlargement. The newspaper does not specify whether the decision was properly notified or whether another measure legally kept the person in custody. The rest at the time of publication is not documented.

The question is not limited to the date of the judgement. The date of transmission to the prison administration should be established, it should be verified that it has received the decision, and then it should be understood what prevented or delayed its execution in this case. The story sheds light on the possible discrepancy between what appears at the transplant and the status registered at the prison, but it is not enough to attribute the discrepancy to either. Nor can it be said that he has since been released.

Television and care: distinguishing litigation, measurement and judgment

In the same edition of November 21, 2026,Al Akhbarreports the detention of an official of the Syrian channel LTV, formerly Lana, whose studios and production are located in Beirut according to the newspaper. The dispute with the owner includes financial management, documents and disputed amounts. These grievances come from the complainants; the newspaper does not present a decision establishing that they are founded. The questions of remuneration or benefits raised by employees are a separate matter from any criminal liability of the person responsible.

Al Sharqon 21 November 2026, describes another chain of decisions, this time to the National Social Security Fund. According to the report, the organization terminated agreements after the withdrawal of a laboratory licence by the Ministry of Health in March 2025; it examines subsequent billing and requests recovery of amounts. Three stages follow but do not have the same effect: withdrawal of the authorization to exercise, termination of the treaty relationship and consideration of any legal action. The announced procedure is not a conviction and should not be confused with decisions, reported on the same page, in advance to hospitals and doctors contracted for care cases.

In Tunisia, proceedings contested by the defence

Al Arabi Al Jadidreported on 21 November 2026, by assigning him to his lawyer, a five-year sentence handed down at first instance against Sihem Bensedrine, former president of the Truth and Dignity Mechanism, for charges related to the administrative management of this institution. The newspaper places the judgment in a series of proceedings involving opponents and public figures; The lawyers and Ennahda denounce, in other cases mentioned, the climate in which they take place. The existence of a reported conviction, the exact content of the decision and the finality of the decision remain three distinct issues.

Society: school, accommodation and travel-proof care

In Tyre, classes and families under the same roof

Al Akhbar of 21 November 2026 describes in three public schools in Tyre the difficulty of continuing the courses while sheltering displaced persons. In the official mixed school, students received classes in the teachers’ room when the classes were still occupied. The report indicates that the beginning of the school year was delayed by about a month and a half in the school. At the number two public mixed school, two spaces were separated by a partition and the merging of classes produced groups sometimes exceeding 50 pupils, according to the newspaper. The school also welcomes students with special educational needs.

The Imam Sadr public school for girls offers a point of comparison. The size of the site allows you to reserve a separate building for accommodation, with its entrance and parking. According to the head of the educational region of the South, Ahmad Saleh, the separation cannot be replicated in all the establishments: in some places, the classrooms are adjacent with rooms for cooking or laundry. The question therefore concerns both the disposition of the premises and the number of persons present.

The Union of Municipalities provides for fourteen alternative centres. According to Al Akhbar, 156 persons were still residing in the three schools that had lost their status as shelters. They occupied about 80% of the surface. The figure covers these buildings, not all schools or displaced persons in Tyre. The transfer is presented as voluntary. The families interviewed mentioned the cost or difficulty of travel, access to services and work, or fear of having to leave their homes again. The municipal crisis unit states that the replacement places still have places and does not, according to the newspaper, impose a fixed deadline on the stay.

Accommodation in other areas

Al Binaa of 21 November 2026 reports that a delegation of border localities handed over a memorandum on the situation of internally displaced persons to Sheikh Ali al-Khatib. In particular, the document requests rent-related assistance. The meeting made it possible to transmit the requests according to the newspaper; it does not report appropriations, windows or first allocations. This approach goes beyond the only choice between a school and another shelter: it also concerns the ability of families to live outside collective structures.

In Zawtar East, Mayor Mohammad Ismaïl makes an estimate in Al Akhbar on 21 November 2026 of about 70 per cent destruction and over 700 entirely destroyed dwellings. The journal does not publish an independent inventory to confirm these figures. In contrast, it reports what the loss of a dwelling means for the families interviewed: an old house, olive trees or, for another family, fruit trees and beekeeping and breeding activities that bring income. These testimonies do not allow an assessment of the commune. They avoid reducing the conditions of a return to the reconstruction of the walls alone.

Care: distinguishing announced payments from available services

Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports three decisions of the National Social Security Fund concerning advances of £363 billion for 4,809 care cases. The recipients are hospitals and doctors who are contracted; the newspaper indicates that the transfer must take place within the following days. This is neither proof of an amount already paid nor of an equal number of different patients. These advances relate to the claimants who submitted the files. They do not constitute aid paid directly to displaced families and do not in themselves alter the conditions for access to care.

In another announcement, Al Liwa The statement was made at a congress on gynaecology and obstetrics. The Minister mentioned the support of international partners and a Lebanese budget contribution. The announcement describes a deadline, but does not include in this report the list of centres, the eligible public or the practical modalities.

Online prevention for children and parents

Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports the launch of a campaign to protect minors on the Internet by Information Minister Paul Morcos the day before on World Children’s Day. The UNICEF representative in Lebanon attended the presentation. The programme includes a video and resources for children and parents, which is announced on the networks and in public and private media. The launch of the campaign is distinct from its actual broadcast on each of these channels. The newspaper does not mention any new obligations or general blocking measures.

Culture: Independence on screen, memory on stage and meetings from Beirut to Tyre

Al-Fajr returns to the screen with a reworked image and sound

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 goes back to the presentation ofAl-Fajr, the film by Tony Abu Elias that features Lebanese independence. The director describes several months of work on image and sound. Images were corrected in colour and then restored in 4K at Studio Rana. The sound work was also resumed: the dubbing was done again, and Tony Kalani participated in the new mixing and adding music. The filmmaker refers to the ad hoc use of artificial intelligence to improve certain images. This does not mean that the entire film has been recreated.

The story combines the detention of Lebanese leaders with the Rachaya citadel under the French mandate and a love story played by Mirna Abu Elias and Walid al-Alayli. Al Sharq Al Awsat of 21 November 2026 also recalls the decorations of Beirut and Duma and the presence of several figures of Lebanese television and theatre. The distinction is important: the political framework is history, but the path of the characters and the reconstructed sets belong to fiction. The spring allows to review these choices and rediscover the interpreters. It did not transform the images of the filming period or the retouched sequences into documents filmed in 1943.

In Tyre and Beirut, short films, exhibition and transmission

Al Arabi Al Jadid, November 21, 2026, announces the thirteenth edition of the International Short Film Festival in Tyre, November 28-30, at the Lebanese National Theatre. The Tiro Association for the Arts is among the organizers. The announced programme brings together 63 films from 17 countries, with fiction, documentaries and animation. It also includes students, workshops and exchanges around projections. These figures describe the announced selection, not the number of films actually screened or the expected attendance. The dates of the festival do not prejudice the schedule or conditions of access to each session.

Al Joumhouriyyat of 21 November 2026 describes another initiative in the Starco neighbourhood of Beirut. ExposurePraise Art, Save Life, opened on 18 November at Wadi 99, is announced until 3 December. The report mentions 38 artists, mostly Lebanese, and a collection of paintings and sculptures. He associates the project with Rania Jumblatt, Gabriel Rizkallah, the gallery of Lina Ghossaini and the association CHANCE. The organizer defends a formula that supports accompanied children without asking artists to systematically surrender their works free of charge. The report does not yield any collection results or definitive revenue allocation keys.

On 21 November 2026, Al Liwa Directed by André Hajj, the concert features works by the musician and is part of a tribute to which his family was associated. The newspaper reports on an event that has already taken place, not a new concert date. In Bourj el-Barajneh, Al Binaa of 21 November 2026 returns toQatr al-Nada, the monodrama of Raeda Taha presented in the camp. The play makes Palestinian memories heard by accents, voices and gestures of daily life, from weddings to meals. A workshop was mentioned, but the report did not provide a programme or new representation.

Keep voices, works and places

Al Sharq of 21 November 2026 reports that the Minister of Information, Paul Morcos, received Georges el-Safi and Rony Alfa about the legacy of Wadih el-Safi. The ministry reported on the interview on 20 November. Georges el-Safi presents the preservation and cataloguing of the archives as conditions for making known his father’s work in good conditions. The work envisaged on recordings is not confused with the steps taken on rights. No inventory, digitisation schedule or restitution agreement is announced.

The Al Akhbar supplement of 21 November 2026 follows another heritage threatened with dispersion: the objects, manuscripts and places of memory of the Jews of Syria. The file refers to individual returns, requests for property, Jobar’s synagogue and so-called Damascus Crown manuscripts. The preservation of a place, the origin of a manuscript and the restitution of a property are separate issues. Family accounts or property claims do not establish the outcome of a proceeding. In the same supplement, literary critics place the memory at the heart of other works, from the evocation of the Lebanon War by Hala Kawtharani to the divergent receptions of religious figures studied by Rita Faraj. These readings provide information about the books, not the judgements of all the people they stage.

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 21 November 2026 finally evokes the practice of Italian in the work of Jhumpa Lahiri. The choice of a writing language, not the only translation of a book already published, provides the angle of the file.

Sport: Lebanese succession and access to land

Lebanon U17: four wins and one ticket secured before the last game

Al LiwaandAl Akhbaron November 21, 2026, return to Lebanon’s 2–1 against Bahrain in Salalah and first place in Group G of the qualifications of the U17 Asian Cup. The group’s balance sheet gives the measurement of the course. The Asian Confederation confirmed twelve points and four successes against Brunei, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. The ticket for the final phase in Uzbekistan in 2027 was acquired before the last game: the reversal against Bahrain prolongs the series, it does not alone constitute the qualification.

Bahrain opened the score by Abdulrahman Ahmed in the 40th minute. Jad Al Zohbi equalized to 64th and Mohamad Hamieh gave the advantage to Lebanon at 89th, according to the Confederation report. The place acquired in Salalah gives this generation a final phase to prepare. It does not say anything at this stage about the draw, a continental ranking or a qualification to another competition. In the same age register,Al Sharq Al Awsatnovember 21, 2026 deals with Saudi selection in Doha in a separate tournament; calendars and results are not interchangeable.

Lebanese Championship: the return of the Sports City and the results of the seventh day

Al Akhbar, November 21, 2026, presents Nejmeh–Mabarra as an opportunity to find the Cité sportif, with free access to the ordinary stands announced by the club according to the newspaper. The announcement is about these stands, not about all places, and the treatment is that of a front-game. The rest of the programme, including Safa-Ansar, is also presented before the kick-off.Al Liwaof the same day reports an acquired result of the seventh day: 1–1 between Hekmeh and Shabab Sahel.

A new stage announced for a meeting and its regular return to the calendar are not the same news. For clubs, the stake goes beyond the change of address: the availability of a large enclosure must be reconciled with other matches, the access of spectators and the constraints of continental competitions. The newspaper also recalls that the Asian campaign of the Nejmeh has already led to a postponement. The announcements of this day provide information on the resumption of use, not yet on the frequency or conditions of the suite.

In Saida, the result is not the only object of the competition

Al Liwaon 21 November 2026, reports that Special Olympics Lebanon held athletics events and relays in Saida, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. Unlike a competition where individual results are the main subject of the report, the relay format here explains the interest of the event: participants take part in the same team event. The edition relates to a meeting already held and does not publish a programme for a future edition.

International pages: Tunisian, English forerunner and San Antonio return

Al Arabi Al Jadidon November 21, 2026, examines the counterperformances of several Tunisian selections, linking results, club training and recruitment of binational players. The Mouine Chaabani track is the subject of a debate on the renewal of the bench; The newspaper does not report a federal decision. In the same notebook, Lucas Da Cunha’s trajectory in Como under Cesc Fàbregas feeds a projection on the French selection, without equivalent to a summons. The dossier reveals two different questions: the pool available for a federation and the choices actually made by a breeder.

In English football,Al Arabi Al JadidandAl Sharq Al Awsatof November 21, 2026 approach Arsenal–Newcastle upstream.Al Joumhouriyyat, dated the same day, rather looks at the conditions in which a meeting is played, through the memories of former referee Graham Scott: relations with coaches, Goodison Park atmosphere and waiting times when the video comes in. It is his experience, not a measure of statistical advantage for home teams. In American basketball,Al Arabi Al Jadidthis time, he reported on a victory from the Spurs, with 32 points and 11 rebounds for Victor Wembanyama according to the newspaper. This match balance is to be distinguished from the posters announced in the football pages.

Technology: competition, equipment and evidence of efficiency

In Lebanon, what the two Huawei podiums distinguish

Al Sharqreports on 21 November 2026 on a ceremony in Beirut associated with the local launch of the new edition of the Huawei contest. A team linked to AUST and USEK finished second in the global cloud and artificial intelligence competition in Shenzhen, according to the newspaper. Another team earned third place in the Cloud region. The two awards therefore differ by group, scale and category. The launch of the new edition, at which Minister Kamel Chehade praised the participants, is not the date on which these two awards were awarded.

The interest of this result is first seen at the level of student teams and the work done in the competition. Neither the world podium of one category nor the regional ranking of the other measure the level of the Lebanese digital sector as a whole. A supplier’s competition evaluates skills according to its own programme; It does not constitute a comparison of all establishments or sectors of artificial intelligence.

Smartphones : OSTA is an ad, not yet a documented range

Al JoumhouriyyatNovember 21, 2026, reports that Huawei is preparing a smartphone brand named OSTA, according to an announcement given to Richard Yu. The story raises the question of its positioning in relation to Honor and its dissemination outside China. He also mentioned the name « OSTA O1 Pro », which was seen in a social publication. This entry does not take the place of a manufacturer’s card, and the edition does not establish a list of models marketed, prices or dates of availability by country.

For a buyer in Lebanon, the launch of a brand and the availability of a locally usable phone are two steps. Compatibility of applications, installed services, updates, distribution and warranty depend on the actual reference sold. Similarly, a advertised artificial intelligence function does not always indicate whether the processing is done on the phone or online. In the absence of such data for each device, the new is the proposed brand reported, not the marketing of a product with established performance.

Energy, batteries and data: three measurement perimeters not to be mixed

Al Arabi Al Jadidof 21 November 2026 presents several works: nanometric systems drawing water energy and differences in salinity or evaporation; a method using modulated light to reduce certain energy losses in data centres; and a battery cell whose Moroccan researcher announces a charge in seven minutes. In each of these cases, the measure relates to a specific object. Producing a current in an experimental device does not yield the output of an industrial installation; a saving on an optical component does not count the electricity of a site with its servers and cooling; the charge of a cell is not that of a set of batteries in use.

The same book describes an experimental necklace for remote odour transmission. The contrast illustrates two distinct stages: describe a principle that works in a demonstration, and then show that it can be replicated sustainably, at known costs and conditions. The first can be a new scientist without announcing the second. Neither the commercial autonomy of the collar nor the battery life cycles nor the total gain of a data centre are derived from the results cited.

Personalities: Distinguished or Returning Lebanese Voices

Christina Assi, the prize of a field photojournalist

Lebanese photojournalist Christina Assi received the International Press Freedom Award from the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday, 19 November, in New York. In its November 21, 2026 edition,Al Quds Al Arabidedicated a brief to the distinction on page 6 and showed on the last page the presentation of the trophy at The Glasshouse. It was Lina Abu Akleh, a Palestinian human rights activist, who awarded him the prize. The photograph reflects the ceremony; The account of the attack which injured Assi refers to the investigations carried out after the facts.

A PFA photographer, Christina Assi worked near Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on 13 October 2023 when a group of journalists was shot. The videographer of Reuters Issam Abdallah was killed and several other reporters were injured, including Dylan Collins, also from AFP. Assi must have been amputated with a leg. The AFP investigation identified a tank shell as the probable cause of the first impact. Three years later, the prize draws attention to his field work and the safety of the teams documenting the fighting. It does not constitute a new judicial decision on the attack.

Fairuz, a Lebanese career in the midst of other voices

For Fairouz’s birthday,Al Sharqhe devoted his page 8 of November 21, 2026. The newspaper chose to tell the career through archives rather than a new statement by the singer. There are images of Fairouz with Charles Aznavour, Dalida or Miriam Makeba, as well as with Sabah, Oum Kalthum and Abdel Halim Hafez. Several generations of the French and Arabic song are thus found in the same page, without the photos alone testifying to musical collaborations.

The daily recalls the place of the Rahbani brothers on this route. The songs and the musical theatre gave Fairouz several registers of work: the performance of a repertoire, the character on stage and the voice that listeners continue to hear outside the theatres. The newspaper also recalls French distinctions associated with the presidencies of François Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac and Emmanuel Macron. The edition is a return in images on a career, not the announcement of a concert, an album or a public speech by Fairouz.

Yuri Markadi chose the Egyptian for his return

In an interviewAl Sharq Al Awsatdated 21 November 2026, page 21, Lebanese singer Yuri Markadi presentsLeih Kedalike his return after several years. He says he wrote and composed the song himself, which he performs in Egyptian dialect on an Arab hip-hop rhythm. The choice of dialect and rhythm give his return a precise musical direction, while the rest of the album is not yet presented.

Markadi presents the song as the first title of an album whose maintenance does not give a firm calendar. He also mentions Nelly Karim, who shared a video on the song. He describes this relay as indirect collaboration; maintenance does not mention a duet or a common recording. On the same page, Egyptian singer Yasmine Ali recounts her departure from opera and addresses the issue of patronage. Their stories shed light on two distinct aspects of the profession: the margin of decision of a songwriter who takes up the exits and the conditions of exercise described by an interpreter within an institution.

Abdel Rahman Sami el-Solh, a career in Arab judicial cooperation

Al Sharq,Al JoumhouriyyatandAl Liwathe news of the death of Abdel Rahman Sami al-Solh was published on 21 November 2026. The opinions and tributes recall his duties as Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League and Director of the Arab Centre for Legal and Judicial Research. These two titles place the career mentioned in the press: on the one hand, a position within the Secretariat of the League, and on the other hand, the management of a body dedicated to legal and judicial work. The notices do not provide a detailed account of the projects he has conducted. They nevertheless recall the Lebanese presence in a field of regional cooperation less visible than diplomatic summits: exchanges between institutions of justice and legal research.

Ibrahim Assaf distinguished for his years in Austria

In its November 21, 2026 edition,Al Sharqreports on page 9 the presentation in Beirut of an Austrian decoration to Ibrahim Assaf, Director of Political Affairs at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Presented on behalf of President Alexander Van der Bellen, the distinction relates to his duties in Austria from 2017 to 2025. On that occasion, Assaf recalled the 1961 Vienna Convention, which governs diplomatic relations, and the role of Austria in UNIFIL. This last reminder echoes a dossier followed at the same time by the Lebanese press, that of the international presence in the South after the current mission. The presentation of the decoration, however, recognizes the work done by the diplomat; the record does not mention any new Austrian commitment to any replacement arrangements.

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