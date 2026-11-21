Three private generators were seized in Beirut after security controls, tariffs and meters. The municipality is responsible for the custody of the court. In Saqiet al-Janzir, a fourth check resulted in a report and a request for compliance, without further notification.

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Three private electric generators were seized in Beirut during a joint control of the municipality and the Ministry of Economy and Trade, announced on 20 November. In Saqiet al-Janzir, a fourth generator was checked, resulting in a report without an announced seizure.

The seizures concern Mar Elias, the area of the Al-Helu and Zarif barracks, according to the municipal report of the Municipal Action Association. Inspectors noted breaches of security rules, non-compliance with the official tariff and the lack of meters among subscribers. State security officers, firefighters and municipal guards supported the operation.

The municipality responsible for the custody of the equipment

By decision of the competent prosecutor ‘ s office, the municipality was appointed judicial guardian of the three facilities seized. The advertisement does not specify how many subscribers are involved or who should provide home feeding during the procedure. It does not make it possible to conclude that the generators have been stopped or that the city is returning to operation.

In Saqiet al-Janzir, the officers found similar breaches on another equipment. A report was prepared and its operator was required to comply, including the installation of meters and the application of official pricing. The record does not mention a fourth seizure or arrest at that address.

Meters and tariffs: what administration controls

The Ministry of Energy and Water publishes the pricing of private generators; the Ministry of Economy and Commerce monitors the application and recalls that operators have to install meters at subscribers. A control tour therefore does not set a new price. Subscribers who wish to report a disputed billing or the absence of a meter may contact the Consumer Protection Directorate via the 1739 or MoET Digital Services app.

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