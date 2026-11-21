Two sections of the coastal road to Nahr el-Kalb close Saturday, November 21 at 3 p.m. for the flag raising ceremony. The motorway remains open to cars. The trucks cannot travel between the Casino of Lebanon and Beirut, in both directions, from 4 to 9 p.m.

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Two sections of the coastal road to Nahr el-Kalb will be closed to traffic on Saturday 21 November from 3 p.m. until the end of the flag raising ceremony. The motorway will remain open to cars. A separate ban will apply to trucks from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between the Casino of Lebanon and Beirut.

Coastal road: two accesses closed from 3 pm

The Internal Security Forces are announcing that vehicles will no longer be allowed to pass from the Fohud barracks on the coastal road towards Nahr al-Kalb, or from the Zuk factory towards the Nahr al-Kalb tunnel. Closures will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will last until the end of the ceremony. The press release does not give a fixed time for reopening. Car traffic on the motorway will not be suspended by this measure.

Trucks: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. restriction in both directions

By decision of the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, the traffic of trucks will be prohibited on both east and west roads between the Casino of Lebanon and Beirut. The measurement runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on the same Saturday. It does not apply to military vehicles and trucks or security services, whatever their type and category, or to vehicles of firefighters, civil defence and the Lebanese and international Red Cross.

The Presidency announced that Joseph Aoun would send a message at 6 p.m. for the 83rd anniversary of independence, during the flag raising ceremony outside the tunnel. The message will be broadcast live on television and radio. Schedules are given in Lebanon time. The ISPs require motorists to follow the temporary signs and indications of agents.

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