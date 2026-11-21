Anti-B promises to evacuate heat better with an experimental textile combining chitosan and polyoxymethylene. But the spectacular difference announced against cotton concerns a skin simulator, not a person’s internal temperature. A demonstration on a volunteer completes the trials without constituting a clinical validation. Understanding sensors, comparisons and limits makes it possible to distinguish an interesting scientific track from an already tried and tested garment to deal safely with the high heats in everyday life.

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Can a cooling textile really protect against high heat? Anti-B, presented on 22 September 2026 by a team mainly based in KAUST, Saudi Arabia, offers a track. But its most spectacular result does not measure a decrease in internal body temperature.

Cooling textile: what Anti-B measures

This material combines chitosan and polyoxymethylene. It reflects 95.6% of solar radiation according to published measurements. On a heated skin simulator, it reaches a deviation of 12.3 °C from cotton in certain sunny conditions. This montage is not a person.

Another test involves a volunteer wearing a modified T-shirt: one side of the chest receives Anti-B, the other retains commercial textile. Thermocouples measure the skin under the tissues. The 31 observations shown in the figure are temporal, not 31 participants.

The antibacterial component is based on laboratory cultures, not on a demonstrated reduction of infections in carriers. The main text does not describe any dermatological test or standard washing protocol. These limits prevent a demonstration of material from being transformed into a medical guarantee or a clothing already tested in everyday life.

Evacuate heat without machine

The physical principle goes beyond clothing alone. The objects emit energy in the form of infrared radiation. Part can cross the atmosphere and reach space. This transfer removes heat from the object without the need for compressor. It is particularly favorable when the air is dry and the sky is clear.

The U.S. Department of Energy illustrates this by a familiar case: frost may appear on a windscreen while the surrounding air remains above zero. The temperature of the surface is therefore not confused with that of the air. For a garment too, specifying the location of the sensor is essential before interpreting an announced deviation.

From physical to real use

To judge a future garment, the reader must be able to ask simple questions. What is measured: tissue, skin or internal temperature? What is the product compared to? Under what conditions and for how long? A numerical difference without these particulars does not allow to compare two solutions.

The daily passage also requires another demonstration: does the product retain its qualities after repeated uses, and does its price make it accessible? These questions do not diminish the interest of innovation. They separate experimental performance from commercial promise.

Prevention doesn’t fit in a fiber

The World Health Organization recommends, during the hot heat, looking for shade, avoiding intense activities at the hottest hours and wearing light and broad clothing. It also recommends drinking regularly and spending time in a cool place where possible.

These gestures do not depend on the arrival of a new material. A clothing technology must be seen as a possible complement, not as an authorization to prolong a dangerous exposure.

Picture of illustration: plain cotton, unrelated to Anti-B or its tests. KendraLibrarian, Wikimedia Commons, CC0protection caps (if present).

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