November 17th Strike: Transport to be monitored

The November 17 strike will cause disruptions on several RERs, Transilien and TER, while the Inoui TGVs must be operated normally. In Paris, stations will also close as early as 11 am by prefectural decision. The forecasts published on Monday detail the branches concerned and the reduced frequencies. In the regions, adaptations vary according to the lines and may overflow on Monday evening or Wednesday morning. Passengers must check each train, the connections and the return journey before moving.

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The strike on Tuesday 17 November 2026 will disrupt several lines of RER, Transilien and TER in France. The Inoui TGVs must be operated normally. In Paris, stations will also close as early as 11 a.m. by prefectural decision, regardless of the abolition of trains linked to the social movement.

The first detailed forecasts allow travellers to prepare for travel. SNCF Connect and Transilien have integrated the adaptations into their route searches on Monday afternoon. The timetables may change: the precise train and the connections must be checked before leaving. All times indicated here are those of Paris.

November 17th strike: which lines of franciliennes?

The reported traffic varies by line and sometimes by branch. The service must remain normal on RER A, B, C and E. Transilien also provides a normal service on lines H, K, L, U and V.

On RER D, two out of three trains are planned between Juvisy and Malesherbes, as well as between Corbeil-Essonnes and Melun via Ris-Orangis. The service is announced normal on the rest of the line. Therefore, this reduced rate should not be applied to the whole RER D.

Line J must operate on two trains out of three. For line N, the forecast is two out of three trains on average. It passes four trains out of five at peak hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Line P retains normal service, except between Meaux and La Ferté-Milon. On this branch, two out of three trains are announced. Travellers must check their complete destination, rather than rely solely on the name of the line.

On the R line, Transilien announces two trains out of three between Paris-Gare-de-Lyon and Montargis. This proportion also covers the Paris-Gare-de-Lyon–Montereau axis, on the beaches from 5:40 am to 9:45 pm, and from 3:15 pm to 10:15 pm. Between Melun and Montereau via Héricy, the indicated beaches range from 6 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and from 4.30 to 8 p.m.

In Paris, stations closed from 11 a.m

RATP announces closures requested by the Police Prefecture to secure demonstrations. This mechanism adds to the social movement. A line can therefore run while serving fewer stations.

From 11 a.m. onwards, the stops concerned include Charles-de-Gaulle-Étoile, Invalides, Gare-d’Austerlitz, Tuileries, Concorde and Champs-Élysées–Clemenceau. George V, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Argentina, Reuilly-Diderot, Quai de la Rapée and Saint-Marcel are also included in the opinion. The same applies to Campo-Formio, Miromesnil, Rue du Bac, National Assembly and Varenne.

The traffic will be interrupted between Charles-de-Gaulle-Étoile and Kléber, as well as between Gare-d’Austerlitz and Jussieu. At Gare de Lyon, access numbers 1, 2, 3, 10, 11 and 12 will close at 11 o’clock.

In closed stations crossed by trainsets, no stops will be insured. The correspondence will therefore not work at these points. The RATP does not set a general reopening time, which will depend on police authorization.

Different TER adaptations in different regions

Restrictions do not take the same form in all regional networks. In Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, some lines will be disrupted on Tuesday. Adaptations are also planned Monday late evening and Wednesday 18 November early morning. Travellers affected by these two periods must check their schedules, even if their departure does not fall on the main day of the strike.

The regional network has published line-by-line programmes. They include the Grenoble–Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand–Lyon, Saint-Étienne–Lyon and Chambéry–Lyon axes. Their presence in this list does not mean a total interruption: the traffic records specify the trains kept.

In Brittany, the opinion of the social movement aims at Brest–Quimper and Brest–Quimper–Nantes. The network announces normal traffic on other lines. But the regional page also reports a stoppage of traffic due to weather on Quimper–Landerneau–Brest, with a replacement bus file.

This superimposition requires a distinction between the causes. A service removed as a precaution in the face of bad weather is not necessarily a consequence of the strike. For a Breton trip, you should consult the updated programme of the connection, as well as the connections planned upon arrival.

Why this new mobilization?

The day of November 17 is part of the autumn wage mobilization. The CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires called for the expansion of the movement to include the public and the private sector. The CGT calls for general increases in salaries and pensions, as well as an increase in the index point for civil servants.

The replies to the 9 November social conference were considered insufficient by trade unions. The CGT wishes to bring together the demands of public officials and employees of companies. However, this national call alone does not determine the number of trains running on each network.

The operational forecasts give travellers more precise information than the mere existence of notice. Transilien updated its page Monday 16 November at 5:07 p.m. The results of the itinerary and the schedules take into account the deletions announced since 17 hours.

Also check the return journey

For passengers, the check must cover the train number, departure station, destination and time. A maintained TGV does not guarantee that the corresponding TER will circulate. In Paris, correspondence can also become impossible in a closed station by prefectural decision.

People who leave early or return late must check both trips separately. Some time zones benefit from an enhanced service, while others experience more abolitions. SNCF Connect, regional TER sites and information on each line remain the consultation points for the next departures and last minute changes.

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