Grammys 2027 : Raye in the lead with eleven appointments

Raye dominated the Grammys 2027 with eleven nominations, ahead of Rosalía and her nine appointments. Announced on November 16, the selection also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars in the major categories. The ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027 in Los Angeles. The final vote will begin on 10 December. Angine de Poitrine is one of eight candidates for the Best New Artist Award and also competes in the Best Rock Performance category.

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Raye is leading the nominations for the Grammys 2027, announced Monday, November 16, with eleven nominations. Rosalía followed her with nine appointments. The 69th ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027 in Los Angeles, with several confrontations between the two artists in the major categories.

The selection also includes Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers among the main names of this edition. Each totals seven appointments. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have six. These figures relate to applications, not to awards already awarded: members of the Recording Academy will again vote to nominate the winners.

Grammys 2027 : Raye present on several fronts

Raye competes for the album of the year withThis Music May Container Hope.His titleWhere Is My Husband!in the selections of recording and song of the year. The singer is also named as the year’s songwriter, excluding classical music.

This presence in several categories distinguishes different aspects of his work. The recording prize rewards the production of a song, while the song is for its authors and composers. The same title can therefore compete in both categories without the rewards being confused.

Raye’s appointments also extend to pop and dance.Where Is My Husband!is among the selected pop solo performances.Click Clack Symphony., with Hans Zimmer, competes in the pop category in duo or group.Life Boat.appears in the pop dance selection. Her album is also named in the pop vocal album category.

The count announced on Monday places Raye two appointments in front of Rosalía. It does not prejudge the list announced in February. Before this edition, the two singers each had four Grammy nominations during their career. Rosalía had already won two awards, in 2020 and in 2023, in the Latin rock or alternative album category.

Rosalía, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars in the race

Rosalía defendsLux (Full Work)for the album of the year.Berghain, recorded with Björk and Yves Tumor, is selected for the year’s recording. The song is also in the category that rewards writing. This double rendezvous sets the track against Raye in two of the main competitions.

The list of eight albums also includesLost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers ;The Art of Loving, d’Olivia Dean;Dandelion– Ella Langley; andThe Romantic, Bruno Mars. Olivia Rodrigo is nominated forYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Taylor Swift completes the selection withThe Life of a Showgirl.

For the year’s registration, voters will alsoMan I Need, d’Olivia Dean,Choosin, d’Ella Langley, andI Just Might, Bruno Mars. AddThe Cure, d’Olivia Rodrigo,The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift, andDraculaFrom Tame Impala with Jennie.

Bruno Mars thus obtained his ninth appointment in this category, taking into account his participations as guest artist and producer. He was already there the previous year withAPT., his collaboration with Rosé. The selection of 2027 brings together artists already recognized in this competition and others who access these major categories.

Angina of Breast among revelations

The award for the best new artist pits eight candidates: Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Ella Langley, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters. Ella Langley combines this appointment with those obtained for her album and forChoosin.

Angine de Poitrine also appears in the selection of the best rock performance withSarnezez. The band is next to Phoebe Bridgers forLost Boys, Geese forTrinidad, Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith forWhats Wrong with Me, as well as Rolling Stones forIn the Stars.

The creative professions also have their own categories. Miranda Lambert, Tony Berg, D For writing, Raye confronts Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Joybeth Taylor and Theron Thomas.

The final vote will begin on 10 December

The appointments relate to recordings made between August 31, 2025 and August 28, 2026. The first round of voting took place from 12 to 22 October. The final ballot will be held from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027.

Voters are music professionals: performers, authors, composers, producers or sound engineers. Before the vote, specialised committees verify the eligibility of works and their classification in the categories. This step is not an artistic judgment on recordings.

The procedure thus distinguishes between the examination of applications, the appointment of candidates and the selection of candidates. The Recording Academy provides 100 categories in twelve fields for this edition. In most categories, five candidates compete; The four great awards have eight places.

The main ceremony will take place on Sunday 7 February at Crypto.com Arena. It will be broadcast in the United States on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu from 7 p.m. on the East Coast. This will be the Grammys’ return to ABC for the first time since 1972. The pre-event ceremony, organized at the Peacock Theater, will begin earlier today and will be broadcast on Disney+.

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