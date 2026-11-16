Tunnel Chatila: work tonight from 9 p.m. to 10.30 p.m

The Chatila Tunnel will be under maintenance and lighting on Monday, 16 November, from 9 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Beirut time. Traffic will be interrupted successively in both directions. The vehicles will be diverted to the surface roadway, at the Chatila roundabout, temporarily.

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Maintenance and lighting works are planned in the Chatila Tunnel, opposite the Khashoggi Mosque, on Monday 16 November 2026,9 to 10.30 p.m. Beirut timeannounced the Internal Security Forces.

A deviation by the surface carriageway

The intervention concerns both traffic directions. The passage inside the tunnel will be interrupted successively during the work. The vehicles will be diverted to the roadway above the Chatila roundabout tunnel, in one direction as in the other.

Motorists using this axis during this niche will have to follow this deviation. The Internal Security Forces ask them to comply with the instructions of the officers and the temporary signs put in place for the construction site.

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