Tunnel Chatila: work tonight from 9 p.m. to 10.30 p.m

Maintenance and lighting works are planned in the Chatila Tunnel, opposite the Khashoggi Mosque, on Monday 16 November 2026,9 to 10.30 p.m. Beirut timeannounced the Internal Security Forces.
A deviation by the surface carriageway
The intervention concerns both traffic directions. The passage inside the tunnel will be interrupted successively during the work. The vehicles will be diverted to the roadway above the Chatila roundabout tunnel, in one direction as in the other.
Motorists using this axis during this niche will have to follow this deviation. The Internal Security Forces ask them to comply with the instructions of the officers and the temporary signs put in place for the construction site.
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