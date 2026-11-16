16 novembre 2026
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Deficit 2019: This is not the state that paid, it is the Bank of Lebanon

Libnanews
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Deficit 2019: it is not the State that paid, it is the Bank of Lebanon

In 2019, Lebanon « pays » its creditors, but it is not the State, nor the Ministry of Finance, nor the Treasury: it is the Bank of Lebanon. Eurobonds settled in May via a bridge loan, with dollars that it already has. The IMF notes $7.5 billion in less reserves. The banks know this: 69% of their assets in the state and the BdL, but they still attract deposits. Their shareholders are releasing their funds: large dividends until 2019, then $2.3 billion to Switzerland after October 17. Justice investigates seven banks. Follow the folder on libnanews.com
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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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