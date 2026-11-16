Deficit 2019: This is not the state that paid, it is the Bank of Lebanon

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Deficit 2019: it is not the State that paid, it is the Bank of Lebanon

In 2019, Lebanon « pays » its creditors, but it is not the State, nor the Ministry of Finance, nor the Treasury: it is the Bank of Lebanon. Eurobonds settled in May via a bridge loan, with dollars that it already has. The IMF notes $7.5 billion in less reserves. The banks know this: 69% of their assets in the state and the BdL, but they still attract deposits. Their shareholders are releasing their funds: large dividends until 2019, then $2.3 billion to Switzerland after October 17. Justice investigates seven banks. Follow the folder on libnanews.com

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