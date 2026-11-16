In Lebanon, mediation is built daily

In Lebanon, local mediators intervene in neighbourhoods, schools and reception centres. A UNDP review published on 10 November sheds light on a network of 28 people. Other programmes train women in several regions and accompany volunteers to cope with displacement tensions. Behind the figures, the testimonies describe a work of listening and trust. However, the stated objectives and documented results must remain distinguished, without assigning to these initiatives an effectiveness that has not been measured independently.

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In Lebanon, local mediation also takes place in accommodation centres, schools and neighbourhoods. A review published on 10 November 2026 by the United Nations Development Programme is based on a network of 28 Lebanese mediators. Their work illustrates a concrete response to tensions: to train people who can organise dialogue where they already know people and difficulties.

Local mediation, from village to reception centre

The regional programme, launched in 2022 with the support of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, concerned Lebanon, Jordan and the Sudan. In Lebanon, a needs assessment preceded the establishment of the network in 2023. According to UNDP, 70 per cent of its members were women and 35 per cent were young.

One initiative included two days of gathering people from two neighbouring villages far away since the civil war. The balance sheet does not name these localities. With the displacements caused by the hostilities, the actors then shifted their focus. In 2024, they visited reception centres to identify needs and started organizing a crisis response unit.

A method applied to displacement voltages

This is reflected in a Berghof Foundation project scheduled for May to August 2026. Funded by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it involved local actors and the Lebanese network formed with UNDP support. Its objective: to limit tensions between displaced populations and host communities.

The project sheet describes approximately 60 community interventions planned: problem-solving discussions, mediation support, outreach and local coordination. This number remains an announced target, not an verified result. The programme also provided support for organizations involving volunteers and front-line stakeholders.

The tools announced include active listening, non-violent communication, psychological first aid and the principle of not aggravating difficulties. A practical guide in Arabic and English should complement the sessions. The Foundation also provided psychosocial support to the mediators themselves, exposed to the same crises as the people they accompany.

Women trained in ten regions

Another mechanism brings together the Professional Mediation Centre of Saint Joseph University, UN Women and International Alert, with the support of Finland. At a meeting held on 27 January 2026 in Beirut, the USJ presented the course of this programme. A first pilot initiative started in 2018 with UNIFIL, before a national extension in 2020.

The university reported more than 240 women being sensitized or trained in 10 regions. It distinguished 34 professional mediators and 140 active community mediators. These staff should not be added to the 28 members of the network presented by UNDP: the arrangements and categories differ, without a common count to exclude overlapping.

The program combines community mediation, non-violent communication and gender-sensitive conflict analysis. The regions concerned include Akkar, Tripoli, Beirut, the Shuf, Zahlé, Tyre-Abbasieh and Marjeyoun. The USJ describes cooperation with local structures and accommodation centres, rather than simply a cycle of conferences.

In Tyre, very ordinary conflicts

The testimony of Hanan Saleh, published in January 2026 by International Alert, gives concrete content to this activity. This teacher and mediator from Tyre explains how to intervene in family, school or neighbourhood disputes. A parking space or the noise of a coffee can thus lead to a search for a framed exchange.

She says she took two years of training after discovering the program in 2019. The learning of neutrality and listening serves to take a step back from immediate reactions. His account also refers to the accompaniment of displaced women in schools transformed into places of reception, where several families shared limited spaces.

This testimony is not an independent measure of the effectiveness of the device. He also stressed the limitations: too few mediators faced with the needs, a function still poorly known and reluctance to entrust personal information. Hanan Saleh describes a prerequisite for any intervention: to gain the confidence of people before seeking a solution to the dispute with them.

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