Masked persons, portrayed as Lebanese, are reported to be present alongside Israeli soldiers at the dams in southern Lebanon, according to a report from Al-Mahatta. Similar information was provided to Libnanews by a local journalist. Places, dates, identities and functions remain to be established. There is no evidence of a new militia or a link with the former South Lebanon Army. The accent reported does not constitute proof of nationality or affiliation.

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Masked persons, portrayed as Lebanese, are said to be present alongside Israeli soldiers at dams in southern Lebanon, according to a report attributed to Al-Mahatta. Similar information was reported to Libnanews. Their identity, role and possible membership in an organization remain unknown.

The story attributed to Al-Mahatta describes individuals present with soldiers at Israeli dams controlling the entrances and exits of occupied villages in southern Lebanon. According to this account, they would speak Arabic with a Lebanese accent. However, it does not provide any evidence to establish their identity.

François El Bacha said he heard a similar story a few days earlier from a journalist in the region.

In South Lebanon, identities and a role to be established

The Lebanese character of the accent is, at this stage, the assessment reported by the source. It is not sufficient to establish a nationality, place of residence or affiliation. The alleged presence on the side of soldiers also makes it impossible to determine a function: interpretation, local assistance or participation in controls remain undemonstrated possibilities.

The hypothesis of aid to Israeli forces by persons living in Lebanon remains unconfirmed. A knowledge of the land alone would not make it possible to distinguish between the present inhabitants of former residents.

Reference to the former South Lebanon Army

The reference to a new « Lahad Army » refers to the South Lebanon Army (SLA), Israel’s allied militia commanded by Antoine Lahad. Financed and equipped by Israel, it participated in the control of the occupied area prior to its collapse during the Israeli withdrawal in May 2000. Some of its members and their families had then won Israel.

This historical precedent does not establish any connection with the people today mentioned. There is no evidence of the presence of former SLA members or of a new militia.

Illustration: Ras Naqoura, an archival photograph of Libnanews, which has been present since 2019. Unestablished shooting date. This image does not show the dams or persons mentioned in the article. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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