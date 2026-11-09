Novaya Gazeta closes its editorial office in Moscow

Novaya Gazeta closed its Moscow editorial on 9 November, ten days after announcing her arrest. Journalists denounce an accumulation of judicial, financial and administrative pressures. The Kremlin contests the disappearance of the independent press in Russia. Back on the last days of the newspaper, the lawsuits against his team and the distinction with Novaya Gazeta Europe, which continues to publish from abroad. The closure is in the hands of an editor whose co-founder Dmitri Mouratov received the Nobel Peace Prize.

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Novaya Gazeta closed its Moscow editorial on Monday, November 9, after more than thirty years of existence. Journalists left their offices in Potapovski Street after a final meeting. The newspaper accuses the Russian authorities of having deprived them of the means to continue their work. The Kremlin contests the disappearance of the independent press in the country.

The closure, announced on 30 October, became effective on Monday. The newspaper’s co-founder, Dmitri Mouratov, was present alongside the editor-in-chief Sergei Sokolov. People who came to greet the team applauded the journalists on their way out. Flowers were laid near Anna Politkovskaya’s commemorative plaque, according to reports from independent Russian media.

Novaya Gazeta leaves her office, without giving up returning

Sergei Sokolov said the newspaper’s Telegram channel would remain active until midnight. He also mentioned a last video posted on YouTube. Before his colleagues, he expressed the hope that one day he would return to work when political conditions permit. No recovery schedule was announced.

This departure comes ten days after a particularly severe collective declaration. On 30 October, the editor had announced that she would shut down her servers and leave the premises occupied for 30 years. It attributed this decision to the Russian authorities and security services.

The newspaper explained that it had lost both its workplace and its donation platform. According to the author, the shutdown of readers’ contributions deprived them of the necessary resources. She denounced a coordinated campaign, ranging from banking restrictions to prosecution of her journalists. These accusations come from the newspaper team.

Searches and status of « foreign agent »

Pressures intensified during the year. Reporters Without Borders reports a search of more than 12 hours in Moscow offices in April. Investigative journalist Oleg Roldouguine was arrested that same month and then placed under house arrest.

On 4 September, the Russian authorities designated Novaya Gazeta as « a foreign agent ». They have also included 106 people related to his writing on a list of persons affiliated with « foreign agents », according to RSF.

On 15 October, the investigators searched Sergei Sokolov’s home before taking him to the Investigation Committee. It was held for about three hours, according to the organization. He was questioned as a witness in a case of illegal use and retention of personal data, also related to the prosecution of Roldouguine. RSF denounces judicial harassment against the editorial staff.

Kremlin rejects reading of the text

Asked Monday about the closure, Dmitri Peskov rejected the idea of an end to the Russian independent press. The Kremlin spokesman described a diverse and competitive media landscape. He described the disappearance of some titles and the appearance of others as an ordinary process of renewal.

This response contrasts with the story of Novaya Gazeta. In its statement of 30 October, the team recalled the blocking of its site, the revocation of its licence and the bans on publication. It also stressed the impossibility of freely covering the war in Ukraine since the introduction of criminal sanctions for discrediting the army.

An editorial marked by assassinations

Founded in 1993, the newspaper lost six journalists and collaborators killed since 2000, according to RSF. Among them was Anna Politkovskaya, who was killed on 7 October 2006. His investigations into Chechnya marked the history of the title.

Dmitri Mouratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 with Philippine journalist Maria Ressa. The Nobel Committee had rewarded their defence of freedom of expression.

The closure in Moscow does not concern Novaya Gazeta Europe. Created in 2022 by team members from abroad, this media is a separate project, including a legal one. He continued his publications on Monday, while journalists from Moscow’s editorial staff took their business away.

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