Berri calls for unity in the face of regional change

Nabih Berri calls on Lebanese officials to join forces in the face of regional change, according to Elias Bou Saab. In the absence of agreement on a dialogue table, the President of Parliament proposes separate consultations. A legislative session is convened on 12 November at 11 a.m.

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Nabih Berri called on Monday, November 9, 2026, to close the ranks in Lebanon in the face of the emerging changes in the region. Following a meeting of the Bureau of Parliament in Ain al-Tiné, the Vice-President of the House, Elias Bou Saab, reported that Berri wanted Lebanese officials to place the country’s interest above their differences. He also referred to a proposal for separate consultations, in the absence of agreement on a dialogue table.

A call to unity reported by Bou Saab

The President of Parliament believes that Lebanon is facing « major changes », according to the comments reported by Elias Bou Saab. His appeal concerns the coordination of efforts and positions, despite political disagreements.

Bou Saab said Berri referred to developments in the United States and Israel and their regional repercussions. The public message remains general: it is not accompanied by a detailed scenario on these changes, nor by the announcement of an agreement between the Lebanese forces.

Separate consultations rather than a common table

The Vice-President of the Chamber also explained that the format of a dialogue table was not acceptable. Berri therefore proposed separate exchanges between the parties. This clarification concerns the format of the consultation: it leaves open the possibility of contacts without waiting for the meeting of all officials around the same table.

No timetable, list of participants and agendas for these consultations were announced in Bou Saab’s statements. The proposal therefore does not, at this stage, make it possible to conclude an effective resumption of a national dialogue or the resolution of differences.

The South in Berri’s diplomatic contacts

This appeal comes three days after the reception of Ambassador Sandra De Waele of the European Union in Ain al-Tiné. The report of the meeting on 6 november mentions discussions on political and security developments, particularly in South Lebanon.

Berri then presented Security Council resolution 1701 as the legal guarantee of Lebanon’s right to regain its entire territory to internationally recognized borders. He had also defended the role of UNIFIL in the implementation of its provisions. These diplomatic positions give context to its call for a common Lebanese position, without constituting a new agreement announced on Monday.

A legislative session scheduled for 12 November

The Bureau meeting also resulted in an institutional deadline. Berri a called on Parliament Thursday 12 November at 11 a.m, Beirut time, to consider drafts and bills on the agenda.

Bou Saab cited the electricity and solar energy issues, as well as the reform texts discussed with the International Monetary Fund. The appropriations approved in committee for EDL and solar loans are still waiting for them to attend the plenary. The convocation opens this parliamentary stage; it does not mean the final adoption of the texts.

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