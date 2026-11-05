5 novembre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

News

ECW: 405.8 million pledged for education in crisis

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Education Cannot Wait announced $405.8 million in new commitments in Geneva on November 5, 2026. With previous promises, its campaign reached 541.6 million out of a target of 600 million. The fund plans to support 10 million children between 2027 and 2030 in crisis-stricken countries. Several European countries, Canada and Japan are involved in funding. These amounts remain commitments: not all of them correspond to payments already received.

ECW : 405,8 millions de dollars de nouveaux engagements pour l’éducation dans les pays en crise. Photo d’archives d’une classe au Liban.
Une classe au Liban, photographie d’archives publiée en avril 2021. Illustration de l’accès à l’éducation, sans lien établi avec un programme ECW ou la conférence de Genève du 5 novembre 2026. Habillage typographique Libnanews. © Banque d’images Libnanews
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund for education in emergencies, announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026 new commitments of $405.8 million. Donors met in Geneva at the invitation of Switzerland. Money must support the education of children facing war, displacement and disasters.

These promises bring the resources announced for the Hope Starts Here campaign to $541.6 million. This total includes 135.8 million previous multiannual commitments. The $600 million target remains to be met by $58.4 million.

ECW targets 10 million children

The 2027–30 plan plans to help 10 million children, half of them girls and one million disabled children. It combines emergency response and sustained support to school systems in protracted crises.

Among the contributors announced were Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, the European Union and Japan. The United States, which had financed the fund in the past, was not included in the list of new donors.

The conference comes as international aid budgets decline. Beyond public funding, ECW explores partnerships with foundations and investors. Several mechanisms remain to be developed or approved; their amounts therefore do not constitute acquired resources.

Needs concentrated in 20 countries

A study published by the Fund on 23 June estimated the number of children and adolescents whose education was affected by crises at 258 million. Of these, 93 million attend no school. Almost 80 per cent of these out-of-school children live in 20 countries facing the most serious crises.

The figures announced on Thursday refer to funding commitments, not payments already made. The campaign continues to raise the $58.4 million missing.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

All articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.