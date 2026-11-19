ICOMOS Lebanon calls for the removal of the concrete base in Nahr al-Kalb and the rehabilitation of the site. Its warning of 17 November distinguishes the protection of steles and the preservation of their surroundings. UNESCO statutes do not qualify as World Heritage. No actual dismantling is yet confirmed.

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ICOMOS Lebanon calls for the removal of the concrete base for a pole at Nahr al-Kalb. In an alert published on 17 November 2026, the National Committee also called for the restoration of the promontory and the relocation of the project. This intervention by heritage experts prolongs the controversy surrounding the construction site. It does not constitute a new administrative decision or a finding of demolition.

Nahr al-Kalb: Protect the surroundings of the steles

The committee describes a planned mast of 16 metres above the tunnel. He challenged its location, its dimensions and the modalities of the project, not the presence of the Lebanese flag. According to his analysis, the structure would change the relationship between inscriptions, rock and landscape. It also refers to risks related to anchors and loads on the promontory.

ICOMOS requests a heritage and visual impact assessment before any alternative choice. It calls for legal delineation of the site and its protection zone and for enhanced coordination of administrations. The committee offers its expertise free of charge to look for another solution. These applications do not prove that a registration was destroyed.

An already open administrative controversy

On 9 November, Libnanews had detailed the announcement by the Ministry of Culture on the cessation of work. Ghassan Salamé had requested the intervention of Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar. Culture claimed that it had not issued any permits for the concrete base and recalled that a suspension decided in November 2025 remained applicable.

The municipality of Dbayeh, Zuk al-Kharab, Aukar and Haret al-Bellaneh defended, in its 2025 presentation, a project to develop the site. It relied on prior consultations and agreements, as well as a location without registration. This old position is not the answer to the 17 November alert. It also does not permit the conclusion of a permit covering the work in dispute.

Memory of the world does not mean world heritage

The two recognitions are distinct. UNESCO confirms the registration of steles in the World Memory Register in 2005. The archaeological site has also been on the Lebanese indicative World Heritage List since July 11, 2019. This list brings together the goods that the State intends to propose: it does not constitute an inscription on the World Heritage List.

The file submitted by Lebanon underlines the role of this coastal crossing, some 15 kilometres north of Beirut. The reliefs and inscriptions bear witness to the powers that have passed through, from antiquity to contemporary times. Their interest is also due to their concentration in the same place.

Beyond the decision announced on 9 November, the material fate of the base remains to be established. The sources consulted do not confirm his/her removal, completion or adoption of a new location.

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