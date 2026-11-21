Conversation with the Sea continues in Qatar. His arrival at the festival is an appointment to discover a Palestinian fiction centered on a family in Jerusalem. The advertisement makes it possible to distinguish the personal starting point claimed by his director from the story imagined for the screen. It also specifies the artistic team, the production partners and the conditions of the sessions, without prejudging the reception of the film or announcing a commercial release in Lebanon.

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Conversation with the SeaThe new feature film by Muayad Alayan is featured in the Doha Film Festival 2026 International Competition. Two projections are announced in Katara on 21 and 26 November. The Palestinian filmmaker presents a family fiction based in Jerusalem, whose starting point transforms an administrative debt in question about the disappearance of a son.

Conversation with the Sea, an open-ended debt search

Kamal, a 60-year-old Palestinian, was ordered by an Israeli court to settle a large social debt owed to his son Wael. Yet the father believed his dead child drowned in the Red Sea for more than twenty years. The absence of an official document confirming this death makes him look for what really happened.

This point of departure comes from events in the director’s family. However, Muayad Alayan states that the continuation is fictional. He presents his film as a family love story, crossed by guilt and pain, but also as an expression of his ambivalent relationship with Jerusalem. This intention does not, therefore, transform the narrative into a reconstruction of a judicial record.

Kamel El Basha in the centre of a coproduction

The film lasts 112 minutes. Muayad Alayan ensures the realization and sharing of writing and production with Rami Alayan. Kamel El Basha took the lead, surrounded by Amer Hlehel, Ruba Blal, Haitham Omari, Bahira Ablassi and Maria Zreik.

PalCine Productions is a co-production bringing together Palestine, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Lorenzo Casadio Vannucci signs the image, Matteo Faccenda the editing and Fabienne Van Eck the music. The project was supported by the Doha Film Institute and the Hubert Bals Fund.

For Kamel El Basha, this international course extends an already distinguished career in Venice. In 2017, the Palestinian actor won the Volpi Cup for his performance inInsult, Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri. Here he approaches another character, taken between an ancient mourning and an approach that challenges the certainty of his family.

Two sessions in Doha after the European circuit

Before Doha, the distributor announced the film’s passage to Venice and Toronto, then Hamburg and Warsaw. His press release of 24 September included a presentation in the Kaleidoscope section of Filmfest Hamburg, followed by the international competition of the Warsaw festival. These stages describe its circulation in festivals, not a commercial outing in all the countries concerned.

In Doha, the first session is scheduled for Saturday 21 November at 8 p.m. at the Drama Theatre, Katara Building 16. The second will take place on Thursday, 26 November, at 9.30 p.m., in Frame 2 of Building 12. The timetable is Doha. The rates displayed are 50 and 40 Qatari riyals respectively. No date of release in Lebanon is indicated in the official announcements consulted.

Illustration: Katara cultural village amphitheatre in July 2011, not the rooms of the announced sessions or an image of the film. Archive photography by Joe Chua Agdeppa / Creative Commons Qatar,CC BY 2.0viaWikimedia Commons. Image not modified.

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