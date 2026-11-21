On Sunday 22 November, France 2 broadcasts an interreligious morning presented by David Milliat. From 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Paris, from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon in Beirut, seven religious leaders will debate fear before a second part focusing on testimonies and reports.

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France 2 devotes the morning of Sunday 22 November to the reactions of religions to fear. Presented by David Milliat, this special edition of theWays of Faithis announced of8.30-11 a.m. in Paris, from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon in Beirut. A debate between religious leaders opened the show, followed by reports and testimonies.

8.30 a.m. in Paris, 9.30 a.m. in Beirut: the debate

Seven officials are announced: Antony Boussemart of the Buddhist Union of France; Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Great Mosque of Paris; Haim Korsia, great rabbi of France; Bishop Ihor Rantsya, Greek Catholic Ukrainian bishop; Bishop Syméon Cossec, Orthodox Bishop; Christian Krieger, President of the Protestant Federation of France; and Bishop Benoît Bertrand, Bishop of Pontoise. In particular, exchanges will address the political use of fear and the role of dialogue between traditions.

9.30 a.m. in Paris, 10.30 a.m. in Beirut: testimonies

The second part opens with philosopher Laurence Devillairs and journalist Sébastien Bohler. The reported testimonies include two refugees, a Christian from Iraq and an Orthodox from Ukraine, on post-exile reconstruction. Sylvie Parizet, Boumédien Benyahia, Isabelle Cohen, Coptic Orthodox father Moussa Wahib and Claire Pouly-Borgeaud will react to the narratives on stage.

In practice:sunday, November 22, 2026 on France 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Paris time). France Télévisions also announces the program on france.tv.See the official issue sheet.

Illustration: studio microphone, generic photograph by Jean Balzan / Pexels, published in 2017. It does not show the plateau of France 2.

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