The tribute to Camille Chamoun is off at 1:00 p.m. In the South, the rehabilitation of hospitals is discussed with the Emirates. Tehran puts its conditions in Washington and Peru evaluates the damage of the Junín earthquake.

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Saturday, November 21, 2026, 8:00 a.m. in Beirut.The tribute to Camille Chamun will take place at 1 p.m. in Deir el-Qamar, not at 11.30 a.m. In Beirut, scouts and guides find themselves in Martyrs’ Square before President Joseph Aoun’s speech. In the South, the needs of damaged health facilities were discussed with the United Arab Emirates. Internationally, Tehran sets out its conditions for a resumption of dialogue with Washington, while Peru assesses the damage of a magnitude earthquake 6.7.

Independence: Tribute to Camille Chamoun off at 1 p.m

The Lebanese presidency has corrected a schedule of commemorations on this Saturday. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Youssef Rajji, is to lay a wreath at 1 p.m. on the grave of former President Camille Chamun in Deir el-Qamar. The programme had so far indicated 11.30 a.m. This correction concerns this tribute, not all ceremonies.

In Beirut, a gathering of scouts and guides was announced at Martyrs Square from 4 to 5.30 p.m. It is a separate appointment from Nahr al-Kalb, where Joseph Aoun is to speak at 6:00 p.m. Two coastal accesses in the Nahr al-Kalb area will be closed from 3 p.m., according to the traffic notice announced on Friday. The 83rd anniversary of independence falls Sunday, November 22. Administrations, public institutions and municipalities will close on Monday 23rd, according to the government note. This announcement does not apply to all private companies or banks.

In the South, hospitals damaged in the heart of an exchange with the Emirates

On Friday, Joseph Aoun requested that the rehabilitation and equipping of hospitals and health centres damaged in the South be among the priorities of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. Emirati Minister of Health Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said he was willing to support Lebanese institutions. He and his counterpart Rakan Nassereddine should discuss the needs to be met, including those of the Children’s Cancer Centre. Baabda’s statement does not mention any agreed financing, any assigned construction site, or any timetable.

Iran: Islamabad memorandum rejected, dialogue still possible according to Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, claims that the Islamabad memorandum is no longer on the table. He distinguished the document itself from the commitments it contained, which he felt could serve as a starting point for an agreement. He said Iran was ready to discuss whether Washington was taking steps to restore confidence and offered guarantees against a resumption of hostilities. On Friday, Donald Trump indicated that the terms proposed by Tehran did not suit him. No new agreement or timetable for resumption of negotiations has been announced.

Peru: first damage recorded after Junín earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the centre of Peru on Friday at 7:09 p.m. local time, according to the Peruvian Geophysical Institute. In its report of 9.40 p.m. in Lima, civil protection reported an injured person in the centre of the capital. It also reported damage to housing, damage to the Pichanaqui hospital, power cuts and traffic restrictions after rock falls. Evaluations are ongoing and this is not a definitive national assessment.

European Union: a BYD model covered by a provisional decision

The Hague Court prohibited the marketing in the European Union of BYD’s Ti7 plug-in hybrid SUV. The judge, seised by Jaguar Land Rover, considered that several parts of the bodywork were too reminiscent of the Defender’s protected design. The Ti7 was not yet on sale in the Union, according to the court. The decision does not affect the rest of the BYD range or the UK market.

In Beirut, a weekend stamp exhibition

The philatelic exhibition opens this Saturday at Sofitel Le Gabriel in Ashrafieh from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The inauguration is scheduled at 3 p.m., after the opening to the public. The same schedules are announced on Sunday.

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