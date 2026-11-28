The sums that the Maronite Archbishop carried on his return to Lebanon in July 2022 must be returned to the designated beneficiaries. The restitution decision shall terminate more than four years of seizure.

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The sums that the Maronite Archbishop carried on his return to Lebanon in July 2022 must be returned to the designated beneficiaries. The restitution decision shall terminate more than four years of seizure.

According to consistent information on the procedure, the government commissioner to the military court, Judge Claude Ghanem, ordered the return of the funds seized in July 2022 when Bishop Moussa el-Hage, Maronite Archbishop of Haifa and Holy Land, returned to Lebanon. The refund shall be for the benefit of the designated recipients, depending on the amounts allocated to them. The full text of the decision was not made public.

Why money was withheld

By the summer of 2022, the Lebanese authorities had intercepted the prelate upon his return from the Holy Land. The Archbishop and Maronite officials had presented what he was carrying as aid that Lebanese settled in Israel intended for their relatives in Lebanon, in the midst of an economic crisis. The case was then referred to the military prosecutor’s office to determine whether these transfers were subject to Lebanese restrictions related to Israel’s boycott. The funds remained under seizure, even after the personal effects were handed over to the archbishop.

A restitution to the beneficiaries, not the archbishop

The measure concerns the amounts held under this specific procedure. It distinguishes the person who carried the money from the people for whom it was intended. It does not establish a general rule for future transfers between Israel and Lebanon. Since the available decision is known only by the evidence made public about it, it is not possible to specify how many beneficiaries have already recovered their share or the status of the delivery of the other assets seized in 2022.

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