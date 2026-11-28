The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected the Argentine request to block drilling by 18 votes to 3. He did not decide the sovereignty over the archipelago or the legality of the project.

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The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected the Argentine request to block drilling by 18 votes to 3. He did not decide the sovereignty over the archipelago or the legality of the project.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea refused on Saturday 28 November in Hamburg to order the United Kingdom to suspend the new drilling and installation of production equipment related to Sea Lion, an oil deposit north of the Falkland Islands. Argentina had requested such measures on 13 October, pending the establishment of an arbitral tribunal. It also wanted to prevent new operating permits in the disputed area.

Jurisdiction examined before the emergency

In order to intervene provisionally, the Tribunal had to first ascertain whether the provisions invoked by Buenos Aires could, prima facie, give jurisdiction to future arbitrators. The majority felt that this was not the case. It therefore did not consider the emergency condition or decide which State holds the deposit rights. Three judges voted against the rejection.

Argentina asserts that by authorizing the project, London infringes on the rights it claims on the continental shelf. It supported not asking the arbitrators to settle sovereignty over the archipelago. The United Kingdom argued that Argentina’s applications required that this issue be resolved. In the Tribunal’s view, several claims, including Argentina’s ability to protect the marine environment in the disputed waters, first required the identification of the competent coastal State. This would have forced arbitrators to rule on territorial sovereignty, an issue that the Convention on the Law of the Sea does not address.

No drilling until 21 March 2027, according to London

The Tribunal recorded the assurances given by the United Kingdom: no drilling until March 21, 2027, no extraction until March 20, 2028 and no new licence until the granting regime remains suspended. These dates set the limits of the British commitment; they are not confirmed start dates.

The British company Rockhopper Exploration and the Israeli company Navitas Petroleum announced in December 2025 their decision to invest in Sea Lion. In August 2026, they said they were aiming for a first oil in the first quarter of 2028. The order does not suspend preparatory work and does not constitute an additional authorization. The Tribunal encouraged both States to rapidly establish arbitral jurisdiction and reminded them that the Convention applies to disputed maritime spaces.

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