The Council of Ministers validated 1,357 contracts in three waves. A fourth list of up to 537 names must be returned by 1 April 2027.

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In October, the Government approved three rounds of full-time contracts at Lebanese University: 452, 452 and 453 teachers. The names still have to go through the planned circuit, while a fourth list, capped at 537 people, is expected by 1 April 2027.

The contract teachers of the Lebanese University await the translation of the 22 October vote into individual decisions. The minutes of the Council of Ministers shall approve the number of contracts and the selection criteria. He doesn’t publish names. In particular, the firm invokes the need to replace retirements. The first three waves represent 1,357 full-time contracts, to be distinguished from the fourth list which received only a conditional agreement.

Contracts, course hours and faculty requirements

For the first three waves, the university must choose from the names already transmitted. The government is demanding to verify the existence of a regular contract and the teaching burden of the last two years. The decisions of 6 and 16 February add seniority, the needs of each faculty, specialty, competence and fairness. The Council of Ministers states that each wave must meet all these criteria. It is therefore not enough that the proportions are respected on the three waves taken together.

In her statement on the preparation of the dossier, Minister of Education Rima Karami recalls that the university distributed a form in the summer of 2025. The candidates included their background, specialty, teaching hours in 2023–24 and 2024–25, as well as the date of their first contract. The files were consolidated by the Deans before they were forwarded to the Department. In October, the minister explained that the first wave must take into account the disciplines where the lack of teachers is most marked and the seniority of contracts. The verbatim of the conference rounded the number of staff; the figures of 452, 452 and 453 appear in the signed minutes.

A fourth list to be completed before 1 April

For the fourth wave, the president of the university can retain teachers already under contract or recruit new profiles in the specialties that need them. It must establish eligibility conditions in consultation with the university council. The completed list must then come back at once to the Council of Ministers, which will take the final decision. The ceiling of 537 does not mean that this number will necessarily be reached.

The change from an hourly contract to a full-time contract is not an appointment in the permanent framework. The Bill on Appointments and Promotions, placed separately on Parliament’s agenda, follows another procedure. For teachers involved in full-time contracts, the elements that remain to be made public are the lists of names and the dates of effect of the contracts.

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