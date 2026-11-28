The ruling party candidate recognized his defeat on Saturday against the outgoing Taipei mayor, Chiang Wan-an. The national counting includes a separate vote on nuclear policy.

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The ruling party candidate recognized his defeat on Saturday against the outgoing Taipei mayor, Chiang Wan-an. The national counting includes a separate vote on nuclear policy.

Puma Shen, candidate of the Democratic-Progressive Party (DPP), recognized his defeat in the Taipei municipal election on Saturday 28 November in the evening. He called outgoing mayor Chiang Wan-an before speaking in front of his supporters. The Kuomintang (KMT), in the opposition at the national level, thus retains the city hall of the capital. Detailed figures should be compiled by the Central Electoral Commission.

A local election separate from the 2028 presidential election

Chiang Wan-an has been running Taipei since 2022. His opponent, also known as Shen Po-yang, is a member of the DPP, the party of President Lai Ching-te. By retaining Taipei, the KMT keeps the capital city hall two years from the next presidential election. Taipei’s outcome alone does not affect the balance of power in other major municipalities.

Voters did not only renew mayors. The Central Electoral Commission had called elections in 22 cities and counties, including for community leaders and their advisers. The counting in Taipei began after the polls closed at 4 p.m. local time.

Another Nuclear Bulletin

Voters also voted in a separate referendum on the abandonment of the nuclear exit policy in order to allow the government to use this energy. The question put to the vote does not designate any power plants to be put back into service.

At 7.55 p.m. Taiwan time, the provisional count of the Central Electoral Commission gave 5,414,339 votes to the « yes », or 61.5 per cent of the valid votes already cast, against 3,388,771 votes to the « no ». The « yes » had already crossed the legal threshold of 5,000,959, representing a quarter of the registered voters. It must also remain the majority at the end of the count. These figures are not the final result.

Portrait of archives:Hoshi Ogiwara and Long Hsu / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and dressing under the same license.

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