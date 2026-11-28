Three operatives of the Jerusalem electricity company were attacked on Saturday in Al-Mughayir. The council of the village attributed to settlers the aggression and damage that had cut the current in the night.

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Three operatives of the Jerusalem electricity company were attacked on Saturday in Al-Mughayir. The council of the village attributed to settlers the aggression and damage that had cut the current in the night.

Three employees of the Jerusalem district electricity company were injured on Saturday 28 November in Al-Mughayir, Ramallah Governorate, the occupied West Bank. Israeli police reported that masked men had attacked the team as it intervened on an electric pole. The company, based in East Jerusalem, confirmed that the three wounded were part of its personnel.

Marzouq Abu Naim, vice-president of the village council, attributed aggression to Israeli settlers. According to him, settlers had already damaged cables at night, causing a power cut. The officers sent in the morning to restore food were allegedly beaten with sticks during the repairs. Police say they started collecting evidence and testimony with the support of the army. She had not announced an inquiry in her first report.

Reparations already hampered elsewhere in the West Bank

Al-Mughayir had approximately 3,300 inhabitants in September, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). In its report of 11 September, the United Nations had already recorded more than 56 attacks by settlers who had suffered or caused damage since the beginning of the year. It also reported that the main access to the village from the Allon road had been closed by Israeli forces since mid-2023.

In a report published on 26 November, OCHA identified 55 attacks by settlers who had caused or had caused damage in 46 locations in the West Bank between 17 and 23 November. The report cites, inter alia, Al-Masoudiya, near Nablus, where residents had been deprived of electricity for more than two months, according to information gathered by the United Nations, following damage to the network and obstacles to repair.

In Al-Mughayir, neither the number of outbreaks affected by the cut nor the time of the recovery of the current were known Saturday afternoon.

Photograph of the village, July 2012:Yaakov () / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Boxing and dressing under the same license.

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