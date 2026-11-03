Midterms at 9:45 p.m.: vote under surveillance

The US mid-term elections continue on Tuesday, 3 November. In Westchester, New York State, early morning reading problems require officers to keep them in secure bags before counting. Voters continue to vote. In Iowa, Kansas and Michigan, Senate races remain open. This 9:45 p.m. Beirut time point goes back to the incident, political statements and upcoming office closures.

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Item 3 November 2026 at 2145 hours Beirut time (1945 hours UTC).The US midterms continue this Tuesday afternoon in the United States. In Westchester County, north of New York, there has been a problem reading the ballots since this morning, without interrupting the vote. In Iowa, Kansas and Michigan, voters continue to select candidates for major Senate races. No winner is announced in these three states at this time.

In Westchester, the bulletins are safe

The county electoral office confirmed that machines did not accept paper ballots at polling stations. He asked voters to stay in line and fill in their ballots as indicated by the agents.

The bulletins concerned are placed in orange emergency bags, secured and monitored. They must then be counted in accordance with electoral procedures. Local authorities ensure that the vote will be taken into account and say they are working with New York State to solve the problem.

The incident started in the morning. It therefore does not mean that the vote in the county is stopped or that the votes cast are cancelled. In particular, it touches a territory where there is a battle for the House of Representatives, between outgoing Republican Mike Lawler and Democrat Cait Conley.

Midterms: three Senate battles still open

In Iowa, Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek compete for the seat left vacant by Joni Ernst. The election offers the Democrats the possibility of conquest in a state long in favour of Republicans. The offices are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Central time, 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in Beirut.

In Kansas, Republican Roger Marshall defends his seat against Democrat Adam Hamilton. In the central part of the State, the offices normally close at 7 p.m., or 3 a.m. on Wednesday in Beirut, subject to specific local times.

In Michigan, Democratic Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are fighting the siege opened by the departure of Gary Peters. The Democrats are here trying to keep a seat. The offices close at 8 p.m. local time: at 3 a.m. Wednesday in Beirut in most of the State, and an hour later in the counties of the central zone.

Trump defends his balance sheet, Schumer shows his confidence

Donald Trump defended his economic record on Tuesday in an interview with Fox News, saying things were fine. Chuck Schumer, for his part, expressed optimism after voting in Brooklyn. The Leader of the Democrats in the Senate hopes to regain the majority. These positions take place while voters still vote.

The Senate will be controlled nationally. A democratic majority requires 51 seats; Republicans can control the room with 50, thanks to the voice of vice president JD Vance in case of equality. Seats that are not renewed this year are also included in this calculation.

The first recounts of the States monitored will only begin to shed light on these power ratios after closures. The timetable will then depend on the remaining ballots and the gap between the candidates, particularly in the tightest races.

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