3 novembre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

Society

Prevention of addictions: the BAU care debate

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 3 views

The Faculty of Medicine of the Arab University of Beirut held a conference on the prevention of addiction on 2 November. The exchanges addressed care, accessibility and stigma. Miriam Battal stressed the value of a multi-disciplinary approach. Rabih El Shammay insisted on health response, prevention and reduction of damage. The meeting ended with awards for student awareness productions, in a national context where funding and access to services remain priorities.

Campus de l’Université arabe de Beyrouth, en archive, avec le titre Addictions : faciliter l’accès aux soins.
Campus de la BAU, 23 mai 2016 : CosmicAnatomy, CC BY-SA 4.0. Redimensionnement et habillage éditorial Libnanews sous la même licence. Archive, sans représentation de la conférence du 2 novembre 2026. © CosmicAnatomy / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancais
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The prevention of addictions brought together several disciplines at the Arab University of Beirut on 2 November. The Faculty of Medicine organized the Drug Addiction Challenge Conference. The discussions focused on access to care and combating stigma.

Prevention of addictions: a care-based response

According toreport published by NextLB on 2 NovemberMiriam Battal stressed the need to combine several specialties in his opening speech. Rabih El Shammay, director of the National Mental Health Programme, defended a health approach rather than a moral judgement. He referred to prevention, treatment and reduction of damage. He also highlighted the cost of care and access difficulties.

The conference brought together the medical, psychological, social and legal dimensions of addictions. It was completed by awarding prizes to student awareness productions. The videos and images offered by the students were intended to support prevention among youth.

Access to services among national priorities

The debate has several objectives:the national mental health strategy 2024–2030. The Ministry of Health plans to increase access to services, training of professionals and protection of the rights of accompanied persons. It also focuses on funding, data quality and participation of people with experienced disorders.

Campus de la BAU, 23 May 2016 :CosmicAnatomy,CC BY-SA 4.0. Resize and editorial dressing Libnanews under the same license. Archive, without representation of the conference of November 2, 2026.

·

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

All articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.