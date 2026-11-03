Prevention of addictions: the BAU care debate

The Faculty of Medicine of the Arab University of Beirut held a conference on the prevention of addiction on 2 November. The exchanges addressed care, accessibility and stigma. Miriam Battal stressed the value of a multi-disciplinary approach. Rabih El Shammay insisted on health response, prevention and reduction of damage. The meeting ended with awards for student awareness productions, in a national context where funding and access to services remain priorities.

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The prevention of addictions brought together several disciplines at the Arab University of Beirut on 2 November. The Faculty of Medicine organized the Drug Addiction Challenge Conference. The discussions focused on access to care and combating stigma.

Prevention of addictions: a care-based response

According toreport published by NextLB on 2 NovemberMiriam Battal stressed the need to combine several specialties in his opening speech. Rabih El Shammay, director of the National Mental Health Programme, defended a health approach rather than a moral judgement. He referred to prevention, treatment and reduction of damage. He also highlighted the cost of care and access difficulties.

The conference brought together the medical, psychological, social and legal dimensions of addictions. It was completed by awarding prizes to student awareness productions. The videos and images offered by the students were intended to support prevention among youth.

Access to services among national priorities

The debate has several objectives:the national mental health strategy 2024–2030. The Ministry of Health plans to increase access to services, training of professionals and protection of the rights of accompanied persons. It also focuses on funding, data quality and participation of people with experienced disorders.

Campus de la BAU, 23 May 2016 :CosmicAnatomy,CC BY-SA 4.0. Resize and editorial dressing Libnanews under the same license. Archive, without representation of the conference of November 2, 2026.

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