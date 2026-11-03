Constitutional justice: an appointment in December

Constitutional justice will be at the centre of a conference announced in Lebanon on 8 and 9 December 2026. Tannous Mechleb presented his preparations to Joseph Aoun on November 2, at Baabda Palace. The meeting will focus on the comparison of constitutional councils and courses and the experiences of Arab and North African countries. The report does not yet specify the exact location, schedules, stakeholders or terms of access. The detailed programme therefore remains to be completed.

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Constitutional justice will be the subject of a conference announced in Lebanon on 8 and 9 December 2026. The meeting will focus on comparing constitutional councils and courts. The President of the Constitutional Council, Tannous Mechleb, presented the preparations for this meeting to the President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, during their meeting on 2 November 2026 at the Baabda Palace.

According to the official report of the interview, the aim is to draw on the experiences of these jurisdictions in the Arab countries and North Africa. Tannous Mechleb also mentioned his visits to Egypt, Romania and Spain, where he met with officials and presidents of constitutional courts.

Constitutional justice: the role of the Lebanese Council

In Lebanon, the Constitutional Council was established by the 1993 Act, pursuant to article 19 of the Constitution. Its tasks include monitoring the constitutionality of laws and resolving disputes and appeals arising from presidential and parliamentary elections. This framework distinguishes its role from that of courts that settle ordinary disputes.

The institution consists of ten members: five are appointed by the Chamber of Deputies and five by the Council of Ministers.

Practical arrangements still to be clarified

The November 2nd Report does not specify the exact location, schedule or list of stakeholders. It also does not mention procedures for registration or public access. This information remains to be specified in order to complete the agenda of the meeting.

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